File photo. Seats in the plenary of Brazil's Federal Senate, Brasília, 2024. Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil’s senators left on Tuesday evening without finishing a bill that tries to tighten the federal budget. They return on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to vote on four requests, called destaques, to vote parts of the text separately.

The measure, Complementary Bill 299/2026 (a bill that changes the 2023 fiscal framework law), aims to improve the budget by up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) in 2027, converted at R$5.77 per US$1 on 18 November. For US investors it matters because Brazil’s budget path could weigh on its interest rates and the real.

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Size. The government expects up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) in 2027 from the package.

Status. The Senate passed the main text 45 to 31 on 12 November; the lower house must still vote.

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As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 11:00 a.m. GMT

Brazil’s Senate returns to a budget-tightening bill after talks failed to produce a deal on Tuesday. Four votes on parts of the text decide how much of the plan survives.

The Big Picture

Jaques Wagner, the government’s leader in the Senate, introduced the bill on 11 November 2026, according to the Senate’s online record. It amends Complementary Law 200 of 2023, the fiscal framework law, and is in priority processing.

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Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti told the Joint Budget Committee of both houses on 11 November that the plan combines revenue and spending measures while protecting crucial spending. He said it reviews tax breaks that do not deliver their intended results and some privileges, such as super-salaries.

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The bill gives the Executive, the president’s branch of government, more ways to block spending if the government’s fiscal target for 2027 is at risk. A primary surplus means revenue exceeds spending before interest payments.

The text protects pensions and welfare benefits from blocking. Other mandatory spending not set in the Constitution could be blocked if the target is at risk.

File photo. The National Congress in Brasília, home of Brazil’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Rio Times library.

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What Happened

Senate president Davi Alcolumbre postponed the vote on Tuesday 17 November at the request of rapporteur Eduardo Braga, the senator writing the committee report. No deal was reached with the opposition on changes.

The government hoped to send the bill to the Chamber of Deputies at once, and the lack of agreement frustrated that. The Senate had approved the main text on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31, according to its own record.

Negotiations centred on limits on tax compensation, rules on spending containment, and federal transfers to states and municipalities. The limit on tax credits meets resistance from parliamentarians and the business sector.

What the Bill Would Do

Spending growth. Real growth of federal spending may fall from 2.5% to 2% in 2027 if projections put the lower bound of the fiscal target at risk.

Real growth of federal spending may fall from 2.5% to 2% in 2027 if projections put the lower bound of the fiscal target at risk. Containment. Containment aimed at the centre of the fiscal target could total R$12.8 billion to R$18.3 billion (about US$2.2 billion to US$3.2 billion) in the 2027 budget.

Containment aimed at the centre of the fiscal target could total R$12.8 billion to R$18.3 billion (about US$2.2 billion to US$3.2 billion) in the 2027 budget. Tax breaks. A further 10% linear cut in sector tax breaks, on top of the 10% cut already in force.

A further 10% linear cut in sector tax breaks, on top of the 10% cut already in force. Tax credits. A limit on companies using tax credits against the Federal Revenue Service, Brazil’s tax authority, to pay tax debts.

A limit on companies using tax credits against the Federal Revenue Service, Brazil’s tax authority, to pay tax debts. Pay. A review of civil-service “super-salaries” above the constitutional pay cap.

A review of civil-service “super-salaries” above the constitutional pay cap. Blocking. The Executive may extend blocking to mandatory spending not set in the Constitution when the centre of the fiscal target is at risk.

The Executive may extend blocking to mandatory spending not set in the Constitution when the centre of the fiscal target is at risk. Health. Extraordinary oil revenue is excluded from the base used to set minimum health spending, through 2030.

In Plain English Rapporteur: the senator who writes the committee report on a bill.

Destaque: a request to vote part of a bill separately, which can remove or change it.

Primary surplus: revenue minus spending before interest payments.

Why It Matters

Brazil’s debt and deficit path could weigh on interest rates and the real, and this package is the government’s main 2027 tool to meet its fiscal target. Moretti’s estimate is up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) of positive fiscal impact in 2027.

The rapporteur’s report, citing the government, puts the gain at R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion) in the primary result in 2027. Sectors with tax breaks and firms that use tax credits would carry part of that cost.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the Senate session on Wednesday 18 November 2026, where Senate president Alcolumbre has put the four requests first on the agenda for 4 p.m. Brasília time (19:00 GMT). The second is the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, whose date is not confirmed.

Once the Senate finishes voting, the bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies, and if the Chamber changes it, it returns to the Senate. Only final approval opens the way to presidential sanction.

The strongest opposition comes from Rogério Marinho, the Senate opposition leader, who voted against the main text on 12 November according to the Senate record. No deal had been reached on 17 November.

What Is Not Known

Senate records show the four requests come from the Republicanos (a conservative party) and Liberal (PL) parties, among them the limit on tax credits and a deeper cut to spending growth. The final size of the savings after any Senate changes is also open.

What It Means for You

For investors in Brazilian assets, the outcome shapes how credible the 2027 target looks. A package that survives mostly intact gives the government more room to cut or block spending, while one stripped of the tax-credit limit would save less.

Sources

Primary sources: the Brazilian Senate and National Congress record of Complementary Bill 299/2026 (congressonacional.leg.br), consulted on 18 November 2026, and statements by the Ministry of Planning and Budget to the Joint Budget Committee. Dates and figures are as of 18 November 2026.

Related reading: the Selic rate and the fiscal package and the real’s fall on fiscal worries. More coverage is on our Brazil page.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Brazil’s Fiscal Adjustment Package?

It is Complementary Bill 299/2026, a Senate bill that amends the 2023 fiscal framework law. The government expects up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) in positive fiscal impact in 2027.

When Does the Senate Vote on It?

The Senate resumes voting on four destaques on Wednesday 18 November 2026, after postponing on 17 November. The main text passed by 45 votes to 31 on 12 November.

What Happens After the Senate Vote?

The bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies, and returns to the Senate if the Chamber changes it. Only after final approval can it go to presidential sanction.