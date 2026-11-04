Brazil’s Real Sinks to Year’s Weakest Close

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.67% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.12% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Markets Brazil

Brazil’s Real Sinks to Year’s Weakest Close

By · November 3, 2026 · 5 min read
A Brazilian 20-real banknote, front side with a golden lion tamarin
A Brazilian 20-real banknote, issued by the Banco Central do Brasil. The photo is a file image and does not show any event in this story. Photo: Oleg Yunakov / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

BRAZIL MARKETS · CURRENCY

Published Tuesday 3 November, 8:00 p.m. ET · Source: Brazil’s central bank, Rio Times market data, Polymarket

Key Facts

  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
  • The real One US dollar closed at R$5.49 on 3 November, the weakest close for the real, Brazil’s currency, this year.
  • The stocks The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 1.4% to 165,529 points.
  • What is next Brazil’s central bank announces its Selic interest-rate decision Wednesday after 4 p.m. ET.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a US prediction platform, gives 90.2% to no change in the 13.75% Selic rate (3 November, 7:45 p.m. ET).
Tower of the Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília
File photo: the Banco Central do Brasil tower in Brasília. Its rate committee decides on Wednesday.

Brazil’s currency ended Tuesday at its weakest level of the year, and its stock market was not far behind. One US dollar bought R$5.49 at the close, and the Ibovespa, the benchmark index of Brazil’s B3 stock exchange in São Paulo, lost 1.4% to 165,529 points.

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Traders were waiting for Wednesday’s interest-rate decision from Brazil’s central bank, due after 4 p.m. ET. It lands in a Brazil economy still shaken by the sell-off that began on 26 October, the first trading day after the presidential runoff.

How Far Has the Real Fallen?

The dollar closed at R$5.49 on Tuesday 3 November, according to our market data, up from R$5.44 on Friday 30 October. That is the real’s weakest daily close of 2026 in our market data, and about 10% more reais per dollar than on 23 October, when it closed at R$4.98.

The central bank’s official reference rate, known as PTAX, was R$5.4935 on Tuesday, the average of its midday window in São Paulo. The real briefly traded weaker than R$5.60 on Monday 26 October, but it closed that day at R$5.42; our real-to-dollar guide explains how the rate is set.

Closing Levels

  • 23 October: Ibovespa 205,083 · US$1 = R$4.98
  • 26 October: Ibovespa 176,608 · US$1 = R$5.42
  • 30 October: Ibovespa 167,922 · US$1 = R$5.44
  • 3 November: Ibovespa 165,529 · US$1 = R$5.49

Why Are Brazilian Assets Still Under Pressure?

The Ibovespa is about 19% below its 23 October close and has ended lower in every session since, after a 13.9% plunge on Monday 26 October. That shock drove our report on the worst week since 2020.

In New York, EWZ, the iShares fund that holds Brazilian stocks, ended Tuesday at US$31.73, down 1.3%. That is roughly a quarter below its 23 October close of US$42.59, so dollar investors have lost on both the shares and the currency.

Investors are cautious because the rate decision arrives while the currency is weak, and a falling real cuts the dollar value of Brazilian shares. That is why stocks and the real tend to fall together, as they did again on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday we reported the slide in Petrobras shares as it happened. Read it here: Petrobras Slump Drags Brazil Stocks Lower.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 18:43

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,191.45
-0.82%
L 166,190day rangeH 168,994

+8.41% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
+0.83%

EUR / BRL
6.17
+0.51%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.51
+4.11%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.51%
ABEV3

Consumer Disc.
+0.64%
AZZA3

Utilities
+0.19%
ENEV3

Materials
-0.11%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.25%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-1.27%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-1.73%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-2.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,191.45
-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,879.44
+0.08%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190
USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700
VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700
ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300
BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100
BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800
B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900
ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500
WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300
PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000
SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500
RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700
AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100
CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500
GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600
ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700

Largest moves today
GGBR4
23.99
-3.58%
WEGE3
48.30
-3.50%
PETR4
45.95
-2.48%
BBDC4
13.77
-2.06%
ABEV3
15.48
+1.51%
RENT3
29.07
-1.32%
PRIO3
61.54
-0.97%
USD/BRL
5.50
+0.83%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Will the Central Bank Cut Rates on Wednesday?

The central bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, announces its decision on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, on Wednesday 4 November, after 4 p.m. ET. The Selic stands at 13.75% a year, as our Selic guide explains.

The central bank’s weekly Focus survey, a poll of banks and funds, showed a median forecast of 13.50% after this meeting, which means a quarter-point cut. That 30 October reading covers all 139 respondents, but bettors on Polymarket lean the other way.

A weaker real pushes up the price of imports, which can feed inflation. Analysts often argue that this makes a cut harder when the currency is sliding.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a US prediction platform, traders give 90.2% to no change in the Selic at the November meeting, 8.5% to a quarter-point cut and 1.1% to a larger cut. About US$151,984 has been traded on the market (3 November, 7:45 p.m. ET).

These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

A US investor in Brazilian assets loses when the real falls, even if share prices in reais hold up. Dollar earners such as Brazilian iron-ore miner Vale (NYSE: VALE) usually gain from a weaker real, while importers and companies with dollar debt usually lose.

For visitors and expats paid in dollars, US$1 now buys about 10% more reais than on 23 October. R$100 is worth about US$18.21 today against US$20.09 on 23 October, though prices in reais have not fallen.

What We Do Not Know Yet

We found no official statement or company filing that explains why the real and stocks fell again on Tuesday. The size of any rate move stays unknown until the committee speaks.

A hold at 13.75% would match what bettors expect, while a surprise cut, which they put at 8.5%, would be the one to watch, because a lower rate usually makes a currency less attractive. Our next report follows the decision on Wednesday evening.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the Brazilian real worth in dollars?

One US dollar closed at R$5.49 on 3 November, the real’s weakest close of 2026. The central bank’s official PTAX reference rate was R$5.4935.

When does Brazil announce its interest-rate decision?

Brazil’s central bank announces its Selic decision on Wednesday 4 November, after 4 p.m. ET. The rate is 13.75%, and Polymarket traders give 90.2% to no change.

Sources: Rio Times market data (Ibovespa, EWZ and dollar-real closes, 3 November 2026); Brazil’s central bank (Banco Central do Brasil), PTAX rate, Selic series, Focus survey and Copom calendar; Polymarket (accessed 3 November 2026, 7:45 p.m. ET).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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