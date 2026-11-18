Fachada do Palácio do Congresso Nacional. O Palácio do Congresso Nacional é um dos pilares da arquitetura monumental de Niemeyer que dão forma à capital inaugurada em 1960. Construído em terreno elevado, é visto de longe como culminância da avenida Eixo Monumental, que abriga a Esplanada dos Ministérios e atravessa a cidade de norte a sul. Sede das duas Casas do Poder Legislativo e um dos mais famosos cartões postais do Brasil, o Palácio do Congresso Nacional é composto por duas cúpulas e duas torres de 28 andares, que abrigam a Câmara dos Deputados e o Senado Federal. Foto: Carlos Moura/Agência Senado

Brazil’s largest political party is split over who should run the lower house of Congress, the Chamber of Deputies, from February 2027. The Liberal Party (PL), former president Jair Bolsonaro’s conservative party, elected 121 of the 513 deputies, but its members disagree on backing the current speaker, Hugo Motta.

Two rivals to Motta emerged on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. PL deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança said he will run, and the small free-market Novo party named Paulo Martins.

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The speaker decides which bills reach a vote, including fiscal and tax measures investors follow. A speaker backed on paper by 70% of seats but opposed by the largest single party could be weaker, so see our earlier report on a Bolsonaro son opposing Motta for background.

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Key Facts Rivals. Deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança and Novo’s Paulo Martins announced bids on 17 November.

Vote. Secret ballot on Monday, 1 February 2027; 257 of 513 votes win in the first round.

Backing. Motta has 15 parties holding 361 of 513 seats, about 70%, on paper.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 6:00 a.m. GMT

Brazil’s largest party is divided over whether to back the House speaker. Rival candidacies are emerging before the secret vote in February.

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The Big Picture

The Chamber of Deputies elects its speaker on Monday, 1 February 2027, as Article 57 of the Constitution sets preparatory sessions from 1 February. The vote is secret, and a candidate needs 257 of 513 votes in the first round, with at least 257 deputies present.

If nobody reaches 257, the top two go to a runoff won by simple majority (Chamber of Deputies rules). Hugo Motta of the Republicanos party (a centre-right party) is the current speaker and wants a new term.

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Motta has formal backing from 15 parties that together elected 361 deputies, about 70% of the house, including President Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT). Party backing does not guarantee votes, because the ballot is secret.

The PL elected 121 deputies in 2026, the largest bloc from February 2027, and 58 of them are in their first term. Its caucus met on Wednesday, 11 November 2026 with about 94 of the 121 present and reached no decision.

PL leader in the Chamber Sóstenes Cavalcante said that day that party president Valdemar Costa Neto would send each deputy a confidential paper to choose between joining Motta’s bloc or backing an own candidate. The process should take about 15 days, until roughly 26 November, a deadline reported but not confirmed.

File photo. The twin towers of Brazil's National Congress in Brasília, home of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Photo: Carlos Moura/Agência Senado, the Senate’s news service.

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What Happened

On Monday, 16 November 2026, Nikolas Ferreira, a PL deputy from Minas Gerais and the party’s best-known young conservative voice, said in a radio interview that backing Motta would make his stay in the party unsustainable. He said: “I know I do not command the votes of the others,” but added that he does command whether he stays in the party.

Ferreira said he does not expect the PL to back Motta openly, and that he could join the party wing opposing it rather than leave. He has said there is still a chance he runs himself.

Ferreira says Motta backed Lula’s re-election in the October runoff against the PL’s Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator and Jair Bolsonaro’s son and broke agreements, notably an amnesty for those involved in the 8 January 2023 attacks on the three branches of government in Brasília. Motta said in February 2026 that the amnesty issue had been “superseded” by the “Dosimetria” bill, a law that cuts the sentences of those convicted over 8 January, which the Chamber passed in December 2025.

On Tuesday, 17 November 2026, Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança, a PL deputy from São Paulo, said in a note that he intends to launch his own candidacy with the backing of Costa Neto, a backing Costa Neto has not confirmed. He wrote that the next speaker must tackle the public accounts imbalance and “recover confidence, guarantee economic predictability and create a safe environment for those who work, produce and invest”.

The same day, Novo, a small free-market party, announced deputy-elect Paulo Martins of Paraná as its candidate. Martins was a federal deputy from 2016 to 2023, was elected vice-mayor of Curitiba in 2024 and won his 2026 seat with 44,029 votes.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost the 25 October 2026 runoff to Lula, said last week that he will not support Motta staying as speaker. He cited the amnesty and the sentence reductions.

Why It Matters

The speaker controls the floor agenda for fiscal and tax bills that investors watch. In our assessment, a candidate backed by 361 of 513 seats (about 70% on paper, as of 18 November 2026) but opposed by the 121-seat PL could be weaker and bargain harder for every vote.

The Other Side

Motta’s camp rests on numbers and on the record: 15 parties, 361 seats and his statement in February 2026 that the amnesty issue was “superseded”. On Tuesday, 17 November 2026, Motta and Senate president Davi Alcolumbre also asked Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to release the Dosimetria cases for a full court judgment, as our report on the congressional chiefs’ request explains.

A pragmatic PL wing, with no named leader, would join Motta’s bloc to win seats on the Chamber’s governing board and key committees. Deputies Júlia Zanatta of Santa Catarina and Cabo Gilberto Silva of Paraíba, the PL’s opposition leader, resist, arguing that controlling committees does not guarantee votes on priorities.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Wednesday, 18 November 2026, when Novo holds a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Brasília time (5:30 p.m. GMT) to explain its reasons (Novo party note). The second is the PL’s internal consultation, with a result expected around late November, a date the party has not confirmed.

The decisive date is the secret vote on Monday, 1 February 2027. The Brazil news hub follows each step.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the PL will formally back Motta, run its own candidate such as Luiz Philippe or Ferreira, or free its deputies to vote as they wish. Nor is it known whether Ferreira would really leave.

We also cannot say how many deputies from Motta’s 15 parties would defect in a secret ballot. The PL consultation’s result and date are unconfirmed.

What It Means for You

The people most affected are investors and companies watching Brazil’s budget and tax bills, because the speaker decides which of them reach a vote. Nothing is settled before the secret vote on 1 February 2027.

Sources

Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies and Constitution (Article 57) · statements of Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança, Nikolas Ferreira and the Novo party, 16 to 18 November 2026 · Supreme Federal Court

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Elects Brazil’s House Speaker?

Brazil’s 513 deputies vote by secret ballot on Monday, 1 February 2027. A first-round win needs 257 votes; otherwise the top two go to a runoff decided by simple majority.

Who Is Running Against Hugo Motta?

So far deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança, who says he intends to run, and Paulo Martins, named by the Novo party on 17 November 2026. PL deputy Nikolas Ferreira has not ruled out running.

Why Is the PL Divided Over Motta?

Ferreira says Motta backed Lula’s re-election and did not deliver an amnesty for the 8 January 2023 attackers. A pragmatic wing would join Motta’s bloc to win committee seats.

When Will the PL Decide?

Its consultation of deputies should take about 15 days from 11 November 2026, so roughly until 26 November. The party has not confirmed that date.