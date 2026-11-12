Brazil Congress Stalls Bank Failure Inquiry

File photo. The National Congress building in Brasília, which houses the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · CONGRESS

On Thursday 12 November 2026, Brazil’s Congress president again refused to open the Banco Master inquiry, a probe into a failed bank. Banco Master is a private lender that the central bank put into liquidation in November 2025, meaning it is being wound up.

Davi Alcolumbre, a senator from Amapá state, presides over the Senate and, by office, over both houses of Congress together. He told lawmakers that whether and when to read the request is up to the presidency.

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Key Facts Decision Congress president Davi Alcolumbre again declined on 12 November 2026 to read the inquiry request.

Bank Banco Master, a private lender in liquidation, is investigated for suspected fraud.

Appeal Marcel van Hattem, leader of the free-market Novo party in the lower house, appealed; no date given.

Next Senate committees plan to hear the justice minister on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

The joint session, where deputies and senators sit together, voted budget bills that Thursday. Alcolumbre presided over and closed it, and the same session’s spending approvals included credit bills.

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Deputy Carlos Jordy of the conservative Liberal Party, from Rio de Janeiro, filed the request on Tuesday 3 February 2026. It asks for a CPMI, a joint parliamentary inquiry commission made of deputies and senators with subpoena-style powers.

The request carries the signatures of 42 senators and 238 deputies, above the minimum required. Brazil’s upper house, the Federal Senate, said at the time that it must still be read in a joint session before formal installation.

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On 12 November Alcolumbre said the Board, known as the Mesa Diretora, the leadership body of Congress, had already settled the points of order raised on the subject. He said it is up to the presidency whether or when to read the request.

The points of order, formal procedural challenges, argued that once the signatures are collected, opening the inquiry is an obligation of the Congress president. Alcolumbre rejected that reading.

Alcolumbre added that federal prosecutors, the Federal Police, Brazil’s national police, and the courts, including the Supreme Federal Court, the country’s top court, already handle the Banco Master case. Lawmakers also pressed for the inquiry in a joint session on 21 May 2026, and he declined then as well.

Seats in the plenary of Brazil’s Federal Senate in Brasília, a 2024 file photo. Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why It Matters

A joint inquiry cannot start until the Congress president reads the request in a joint session. That single step turns a signed petition into a working commission, so whoever controls it controls the timing.

Alcolumbre’s position is that the matter is settled and that timing belongs to the presidency. Supporters of the request, including opposition lawmakers, argue that gathering the signatures makes installation mandatory.

Marcel van Hattem, Novo’s leader in the lower house, challenged Alcolumbre’s reading of the rules. After the refusal he appealed.

The case already has several official tracks, and our earlier report described the Federal Police split over the probe. A parliamentary inquiry would add another, with powers to summon witnesses.

What Happens Next

Alcolumbre said he would send Van Hattem’s appeal to the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee, known as the CCJ, in due course. He gave no date.

Separately, the CCJ and the Senate’s Public Security Committee want to hear Justice and Public Security Minister Wellington César Lima e Silva and Federal Police director-general Andrei Rodrigues. They want to ask about changes to Federal Police reports sent to the Supreme Court in the Banco Master case and the removal of two senior officers who coordinated the investigations.

The hearing with the minister is planned for Wednesday 18 November 2026. Whether the request is read before the legislative term ends is still open.

What It Means for You

For US investors, this is a question of institutional trust rather than market prices. The issue is who investigates a bank failure in Brazil, and whether Congress will take part.

We see no confirmed market effect from this decision, so treat it as political-risk background. For who holds influence in Brazil, see The Rio Times Latin America Power Index.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether or when Alcolumbre will read the request. It is also unclear whether the CCJ will take up the appeal, and when.

It is unknown whether the new Congress would restart the process if the request is not read before the term ends. Fraud amounts are not confirmed by a primary source, so we give none.

Further background on the case is on our Brazil news page. We will report the next step in the appeal when it is announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a CPMI?

A CPMI is a joint parliamentary inquiry commission made up of deputies and senators. It has subpoena-style powers.

Who decides whether it opens?

The request must be read in a joint session of Congress, and Alcolumbre says whether or when is up to the presidency. Supporters argue the signatures make installation mandatory.

Who else is investigating Banco Master?

Alcolumbre says federal prosecutors, the Federal Police and the courts, including the Supreme Federal Court, already handle the case. A parliamentary inquiry would be a separate track.

What happens next?

Van Hattem’s appeal goes to the CCJ, with no date given. Senate committees plan to hear the justice minister on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Sources: Federal Senate news service, 3 February 2026 (request filed); Federal Senate news service, 12 November 2026 (committee invitations); Federal Senate news service, 12 November 2026 (joint session); Federal Senate news service, 12 November 2026 (statements on the investigations); statements in the joint session of Congress, 12 November 2026, as reported by the Federal Senate.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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