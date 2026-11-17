Brazil: Supreme Court

Brazil’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies presidents, Davi Alcolumbre and Hugo Motta, asked Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to free challenges to a law that could shorten Jair Bolsonaro’s sentence. The Chamber of Deputies (the lower house) said so on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and Bolsonaro is the former president convicted of an attempted coup.

The Dosimetry Law (the “sentence-calculation law”), Law 15.402/26, cuts sentences of people convicted over the storming of Brazil’s government buildings on 8 January 2023 and over the attempted coup, the Chamber of Deputies said on 17 November 2026. The presidents want a final ruling this year, the Chamber said.

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Moraes is the rapporteur (the justice steering the case) of the challenges, the Chamber of Deputies said on 17 November 2026. The US Treasury’s sanctions office (OFAC) listed him under Global Magnitsky sanctions (US human-rights sanctions) on 30 July 2025 and removed him on 12 December 2025, its recent-actions page shows.

Key Facts Meeting. Senate chief Alcolumbre and Chamber speaker Motta asked Justice Moraes on 17 November to release the challenges.

Status. Moraes suspended the law’s use in cases of 8 January convicts on 9 May 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a US betting market, prices Bolsonaro’s release by 31 March 2027 at 20.5% (about 1:30 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The presidents of Brazil’s Senate and lower house, its two top lawmakers, want the Supreme Court to decide this year whether a law cutting Bolsonaro’s sentence stands. Moraes has given no date.

The Big Picture

The law began as bill PL 2162/23 (Bill 2162 of 2023) by Deputy Marcelo Crivella of Republicanos, a conservative party, and Congress overrode the veto of Lula, Brazil’s president, the Chamber of Deputies said on 17 November 2026. Alcolumbre promulgated it (signed it into force) on Friday 8 May 2026.

The Brazilian Press Association (ABI), a journalists’ body, and the PSOL-Rede federation of two left-wing parties filed the first challenges, numbered 7966 and 7967, against the law’s validity on Friday 8 May 2026. Moraes suspended the law’s application in cases of 8 January convicts the next day, Saturday 9 May 2026, until the full court judges the challenges.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Alcolumbre and Motta stressed the importance of a swift Supreme Court decision on the law’s validity and hope for a judgment this year, the Chamber of Deputies said on 17 November 2026, citing a joint note after the meeting. Moraes has not set a date.

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília, with sculptor Alfredo Ceschiatti’s blindfolded statue of Justice in front. Photo: Leandro Ciuffo (CC BY 2.0).

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What the Law Changes

The law cuts sentences of people convicted over the 8 January 2023 attacks and the attempted coup, the Chamber of Deputies said on 17 November 2026. Moraes’s suspension of 9 May 2026 covers only requests to apply that cut to 8 January sentences.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US market where traders bet real money, priced “Jair Bolsonaro released from custody by March 31, 2027?” at 20.5% on 17 November 2026 at about 1:30 p.m. ET. The prices are bets, not polls, and US$20,042 had been traded at that time, Polymarket’s page showed.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In Plain English

ADI. A direct challenge to a law’s validity filed at the Supreme Court. Challenges 7966 and 7967 were filed by ABI and PSOL-Rede.

What to Watch

Moraes told the two presidents he would give an answer on the request as soon as possible, the Chamber of Deputies said on 17 November 2026, citing their joint note, and gave no deadline. The date of any full-bench session on the actions is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether or when Moraes releases the actions, or how the full bench would vote. The Chamber’s account of the joint note gives no timetable for a full-court session.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Brazil, the case tests whether Congress or the Supreme Court has the last word on punishing the 2023 attacks. It could also decide whether Bolsonaro and other 8 January convicts can have their sentences cut under the law.

Earlier Rio Times reports cover how Moraes barred Bolsonaro visits and a prosecutor’s view on the sentence review. More sits in our Brazil section.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s Dosimetry Law?

Law 15.402/26 cuts sentences of people convicted over the 8 January 2023 attacks and the attempted coup, including Bolsonaro, the Chamber said. Congress overrode the veto of President Lula, and Alcolumbre promulgated it on 8 May 2026.

Why is the law not in force?

Justice Moraes suspended its use in cases of 8 January convicts on 9 May 2026, until the Supreme Court judges the challenges. The challenges include numbers 7966 and 7967.

What did Congress ask on 17 November 2026?

The Senate and Chamber presidents asked Moraes to release the actions for the full-bench agenda, hoping for a definitive judgment this year. Moraes said he would answer as soon as possible, the Chamber of Deputies said.

How does Polymarket see Bolsonaro’s release?

Polymarket priced Bolsonaro’s release from custody by 31 March 2027 at 20.5% on 17 November 2026 at about 1:30 p.m. ET, with US$20,042 traded. These are bets, not polls.