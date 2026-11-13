Bolsonaro’s Son Opposes Brazil House Speaker

IBOV 172,352.87 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 0.03% USD/MXN18.54▼ 0.31% USD/CLP994.95▼ 0.05% USD/COP3,315▲ 1.08% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.16% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.46▲ 1.63% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.53▲ 1.28% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.63% BRENT 95.74 ▼ 0.08% WTI 88.54 ▼ 0.23% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.09 ▼ 1.53% GOLD 3,889 ▲ 0.10% SILVER 49.08 ▼ 1.80% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.49% CORN 445.75 ▲ 0.73% WHEAT 593.25 ▲ 1.54% COFFEE 273.80 ▼ 2.28% SUGAR 18.43 ▲ 1.15% ORANGE JUICE 136.90 ▼ 2.87% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,268 ▲ 3.99% BEEF 225.43 ▲ 2.98% CATTLE 336.40 ▲ 0.22% LITHIUM 58.52 ▼ 1.53% PETR4 44.98 ▲ 0.63% VALE3 63.35 ▼ 0.94% ITUB4 42.29 ▲ 1.46% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.75 — 0.00% BBAS3 15.07 ▼ 2.65% B3SA3 14.82 ▲ 0.41% WEGE3 51.26 ▼ 0.76% PRIO3 63.49 ▲ 0.30% SUZB3 55.08 ▼ 1.71% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 1.89% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 6.32% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 7.53% GMAT3 4.31 ▲ 12.24% PSSA3 46.55 ▲ 1.33% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.17 ▼ 5.93% SLCE3 18.21 ▼ 0.82% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.11 ▲ 1.30% RANI3 8.14 ▼ 0.49% CSNA3 3.74 ▼ 11.58% IBOV 172,352.87 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.55 ▼ 0.28% USD/CLP 994.86 ▼ 0.06% USD/COP 3,315 ▲ 1.10% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.45 ▲ 1.61% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.53 ▲ 1.28% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▲ 0.58% BRENT 95.74 ▼ 0.08% WTI 88.54 ▼ 0.23% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.09 ▼ 1.53% GOLD 3,889 ▲ 0.10% SILVER 49.08 ▼ 1.80% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.49% CORN 445.75 ▲ 0.73% WHEAT 593.25 ▲ 1.54% COFFEE 273.80 ▼ 2.28% SUGAR 18.43 ▲ 1.15% ORANGE JUICE 136.90 ▼ 2.87% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,268 ▲ 3.99% BEEF 225.43 ▲ 2.98% CATTLE 336.40 ▲ 0.22% LITHIUM 58.52 ▼ 1.53% PETR4 44.98 ▲ 0.63% VALE3 63.35 ▼ 0.94% ITUB4 42.29 ▲ 1.46% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.75 — 0.00% BBAS3 15.07 ▼ 2.65% B3SA3 14.82 ▲ 0.41% WEGE3 51.26 ▼ 0.76% PRIO3 63.49 ▲ 0.30% SUZB3 55.08 ▼ 1.71% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 1.89% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 6.32% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 7.53% GMAT3 4.31 ▲ 12.24% PSSA3 46.55 ▲ 1.33% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.17 ▼ 5.93% SLCE3 18.21 ▼ 0.82% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.11 ▲ 1.30% RANI3 8.14 ▼ 0.49% CSNA3 3.74 ▼ 11.58%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Bolsonaro’s Son Opposes Brazil House Speaker

By · · 5 min read
The twin towers, white dome and upturned bowl of the National Congress building in Brasília, reflected in a pool under a blue sky
The National Congress in Brasília: the dome on the left houses the Senate, the bowl on the right the Chamber of Deputies (file photo, 2025). (Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · CONGRESS

Flávio Bolsonaro, a Brazilian senator who lost the presidential runoff to Brazil’s left-wing president Lula on Sunday 25 October 2026, is voicing his positions from the United States. On Thursday 12 November 2026 he voted remotely against the government’s fiscal adjustment bill and said on a live stream that he opposes the House speaker’s re-election.

Bolsonaro is a senator for Rio de Janeiro in the Liberal Party (PL), the conservative party of his father, the convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro. The fight matters to readers in the United States because the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, must pass the fiscal plan that investors watch.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • Vote Flávio Bolsonaro voted against the fiscal bill from the United States on Thursday 12 November.
  • Speaker Hugo Motta, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, seeks re-election in February 2027.
  • PL bench The Liberal Party will hold 121 seats in the next Chamber, the biggest bench, and is divided.
  • Open Whether Motta wins re-election, and whether the Chamber passes the fiscal bill.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, prices his return by 31 December 2026 at 4.1% (13 Nov, 1:08 p.m. ET).
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Why a Defeated Candidate Still Matters

On Thursday 12 November 2026 the Senate voted on the main text of the fiscal bill, and Bolsonaro took part remotely from the United States. He voted no, as the PL leadership had urged.

The Senate approved the main text of the bill by 45 votes to 31. The government estimates it will improve the 2027 primary result, the budget balance before debt interest, by R$45.1 to R$56.1 billion (about US$8.0 to US$9.9 billion at 5.64 reais per US dollar on 13 November 2026).

Contested points are due for a vote on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The bill then goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

Bolsonaro explained his vote on the social network X: “I voted against cuts in health and education to give the current government a chance to fulfil its campaign promises.” His campaign promise of a “tesouraço”, his word for a sweeping government clean-up, drew criticism from opponents, including Lula, who tied it to cuts in social programmes.

National Congress of Brazil in Brasília, with the twin office towers, the Senate dome and the Chamber of Deputies bowl reflected in water
The National Congress in Brasília, home of Brazil’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies. File photo from the Rio Times library.

Why the Speaker Fight Matters

Hugo Motta, from Paraíba state, is the current speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and belongs to Republicanos, a Brazilian centre-right party. He is seeking re-election when the new Congress starts in February 2027.

The speaker controls the agenda and decides which bills get a vote. That makes the post decisive for Lula’s fiscal plan.

In a live stream on his own channel on Thursday 12 November 2026, Bolsonaro said he opposes Motta’s re-election. “I would never support Motta’s re-election for everything he did not deliver,” he said.

Bolsonaro says Motta did not keep promises to the Bolsonaro camp, in his words: “He promised amnesty, did not deliver.” He adds that Motta then came with the “dosimetria” bill, which cuts prison terms of people convicted over the attacks of 8 January 2023.

The PL will hold 121 seats in the next Chamber, the biggest bench. Its deputies are divided over whether to back Motta or field their own candidate, and no decision has been taken.

In Plain English

The PL is the Liberal Party, the conservative party of the Bolsonaro family. The Chamber of Deputies is the lower house of Congress, and the Senate is the upper house.

Republicanos means Republicans, and Motta’s party has no link to the US Republicans. A speaker is the presiding officer who runs the Chamber’s sessions.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real-money contracts, runs a market on whether Flávio Bolsonaro returns to Brazil. On 13 November 2026 at 1:08 p.m. ET, traders price a return by 30 November 2026 at 0.45% and by 31 December 2026 at 4.1%.

Traders price a return by 31 March 2027 at 11.5%, by 30 June 2027 at 17.5% and by 31 December 2027 at 30%. A total of US$33,499 has been traded.

These prices are bets, not polls, and the volume is thin. They cannot say why traders hold a view, and the outcome depends on the market’s own resolution rules.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Brazil’s fiscal path in 2027 runs through the Chamber speaker, who decides which bills reach a vote. Whoever wins the post will set how quickly Lula’s fiscal plan comes up.

Conservative divisions help the government, because a split PL has less power over the Chamber’s agenda. Readers in the United States who track Brazilian risk can treat the PL’s decision on Motta and the 17 November Senate vote as the next signposts.

Our Brazil news coverage follows both votes. The Rio Times Latin America Power Index tracks the wider balance of influence.

What Is Not Known

The PL’s decision on Motta, and when it will come, are not known. It is also not known whether Motta wins re-election or whether the Chamber passes the bill.

Whether Bolsonaro returns to Brazil, and when, is open. Our report on his plans for a new run has more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Flávio Bolsonaro vote on the fiscal bill?

Yes. He voted no, remotely from the United States, on Thursday 12 November 2026, following the PL leadership’s line.

What does the House speaker do?

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies controls the agenda. He decides which bills get a vote.

How many seats does the PL have?

The Liberal Party will hold 121 seats in the next Chamber, the biggest bench. Its deputies are divided over whether to back Motta.

Sources: Agência Senado, the Senate’s news agency, report on the vote, 12 Nov 2026; Flávio Bolsonaro’s live stream and X post, 12 Nov 2026; Polymarket market page, 13 Nov 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET; Superior Electoral Court (Brazil’s election authority) results.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

RT
Ask Rio Times
This story and the bigger picture.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →
The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Brazil Congress Brazil fiscal bill Brazil politics Chamber of Deputies Flavio Bolsonaro Hugo Motta Liberal Party Lula

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.