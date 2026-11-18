The Central Bank of Brazil headquarters in Brasília, in a 2010 photo. Photo: Banco Central do Brasil (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL · MARKETS

More dollars flowed into Brazil than out of it in the week of 9 to 13 November 2026, even as the real kept sliding against the US dollar. The Central Bank of Brazil, the country’s monetary authority, put the net inflow at US$1.293 billion in preliminary data published on Wednesday 18 November.

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The week reversed the one before it, when a net US$2.059 billion left the country. For US investors in Brazilian stocks and bonds, the swing shows whether foreign money is returning while the currency weakens.

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Key Facts The week Net inflow of US$1.293 billion from 9 to 13 November 2026, preliminary data.

The turn The prior week lost US$2.059 billion net; November through the 13th is US$765 million negative.

What next The central bank’s rate committee decides on Wednesday 9 December 2026.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US platform, gives 85.0% odds of no December rate change (18 Nov, 3:34 p.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s central bank says a net US$1.293 billion of dollars arrived in the middle of November, cutting the month’s outflow by almost two-thirds, yet the real still weakened that week.

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What the Central Bank Reported

The data count currency trades that banks contracted with their clients. They split into a trade channel, which covers exports and imports, and a financial channel, which covers investments, profit transfers and interest.

For November through the 13th, the central bank reported a net outflow of US$765 million. The financial channel lost US$3.480 billion, while the trade channel brought in US$2.715 billion.

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The week of 3 to 6 November had ended with a net outflow of US$2.059 billion, with the financial channel at minus US$3.124 billion and trade at plus US$1.065 billion. The arithmetic fits: US$2.059 billion out in the first week and US$1.293 billion in during the second leave the month about US$765 million short, within rounding.

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Why the Real Fell Anyway

The dollar closed at R$5.51 on Friday 6 November and at R$5.67 on Friday 13 November, a rise of 2.9%, according to RT market data. By Tuesday 17 November it stood at about R$5.78, and it traded near R$5.86 on Wednesday.

Flows are only one of several forces on an exchange rate. The handling of a budget-tightening bill in Brazil’s Senate, the upper house of Congress, was also in focus: it approved the main text on 12 November and set the vote on amendments for the afternoon of Wednesday 18 November.

Why It Matters for Interest Rates

The central bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, held Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, ending a run of cuts. Our report on that decision explains why Brazil halted its rate cuts.

A weaker real raises the cost of imports, which can push inflation up and make rate cuts harder. Copom’s next decision is due on Wednesday 9 December 2026, and our report on the real’s fall to an 18-month low covers the currency side.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US platform where users trade real-money bets, lists a market on Brazil’s December rate decision, with US$113,302 traded. As of 3:34 p.m. ET on 18 November 2026, it priced no change at 85.0%, a cut of 25 basis points or more at 10.2% and a rise of 25 basis points or more at 4.3%; these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What This Means for Your Money

Dollar-based investors in Brazilian assets gain when the real strengthens and lose when it weakens, so the exchange rate matters as much as share prices. A week of net inflows is a small sign that foreign money is still arriving, but it did not stop the real from falling.

Travellers and expats paid in dollars get more reais per dollar: US$100 bought about R$586 on Wednesday against about R$551 on 6 November. Exporters that earn dollars benefit, while importers and companies with dollar debts pay more.

What Is Not Known

The central bank’s own split of the week between the trade and financial channels is not stated in the figures confirmed here. Subtracting the two releases suggests trade near plus US$1.65 billion and finance near minus US$356 million, but the bank calls its numbers preliminary, so they may change.

It is also not known whether the Senate finished its vote on amendments on Wednesday, or how the real will react. The next weekly flow data will show whether the inflow continues.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Brazil’s Net Dollar Inflow Mean?

It means more dollars entered Brazil through currency trades than left it. The central bank put the figure at US$1.293 billion for 9 to 13 November 2026.

Why Did the Real Weaken Despite the Inflow?

Flows are one of several forces on the exchange rate. The dollar still rose 2.9% against the real that week, to R$5.67 on 13 November.

When Does Brazil’s Central Bank Decide on Interest Rates Next?

Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, decides on Wednesday 9 December 2026. The Selic rate stands at 13.75%.

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil, exchange flow statistics, preliminary data of 18 November 2026; Central Bank of Brazil, Copom, decision of 4 November 2026; Federal Senate of Brazil, vote on amendments rescheduled, 17 November 2026; Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December, 18 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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