Street dollars rose faster than the official rate on Thursday, widening the gap between the two prices.

Photo: Diana2803 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Markets: Argentina

Argentina’s unofficial dollar jumped about 1.6% on Thursday 19 November 2026, faster than the official rate, as demand for dollars outside the banks grew. The “blue” dollar, the cash rate traded outside the banks, sold at about 1,630 pesos, up from 1,605 on Wednesday.

The central bank’s official wholesale rate rose only 0.3%, so the gap between the official and street prices widened in a single session. For US investors in Argentine bonds and shares, the size of that gap is the cleaner signal of how much trust savers are placing in the peso.

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Key Facts Who. Argentina’s central bank (BCRA) and savers buying US dollars, officially and on parallel markets.

What. The blue rate rose about 1.6% to about 1,630 pesos; the official rate rose 0.3%.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange, gives Javier Milei 44% for the 2027 presidency (19 November 2026, evening ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Street dollars rose faster than the official rate on Thursday, widening the gap between the two prices.

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The Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA), the central bank, set its official wholesale reference rate, known as Communication A 3500, at 1,562.99 pesos per dollar on Thursday 19 November. That compares with 1,558.24 on Wednesday 18 November and 1,544.43 on Thursday 12 November, a rise of about 1.2% in a week.

The parallel rates moved further. In the afternoon session the MEP dollar, a legal rate obtained by buying and selling bonds on the local stock exchange, stood near 1,650 pesos, and the “contado con liquidación”, a similar rate that lets companies move dollars offshore, stood near 1,748.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the headquarters of the Central Bank of Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Measured against the 1,563-peso wholesale rate, the blue dollar traded about 4% above the official price and the contado con liquidación about 12% above it. That means savers paid more for dollars they could send abroad even as the central bank’s own rate barely moved.

Argentina’s next presidential election is due in 2027. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, prices Milei as the favourite with 44% while the Buenos Aires governor and rival Axel Kicillof, of the centre-left Peronist movement, is at 30%.

Argentina’s country-risk gauge, “riesgo país”, is the extra yield investors demand on its dollar bonds over US Treasuries. This report does not give a level for Thursday’s close, and no single event has been confirmed as the driver of the move in the street dollar.

The central bank’s cushion is large but not growing. Gross reserves stood at US$49.74 billion on Tuesday 17 November, the latest figure the BCRA has published, against US$49.60 billion on Friday 13 November.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 14 names 36% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Brent crude 89.13 -3.10% Soybeans 1,209 +0.08% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +1.40% TXAR Materials +0.83% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Utilities -0.24% PAMPA, CEPU Telecom -1.63% TELECOM ARG Financials -1.78% GGAL, COME, BYMA Energy -1.94% YPF, TGS Consumer Disc. -3.27% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology -6.20% GLOBANT Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — YPF 5,810 -3.81% +2.56% 6,040 6,200 5,800 1,787,499 GGAL 4,600 -3.61% -37.68% 4,773 4,900 4,580 2,366,974 PAMPA 4,340 +0.99% -17.57% 4,298 4,395 4,225 1,266,869 TXAR 725.50 +1.40% -10.31% 715.50 740.00 706.50 958,948 ALUAR 842.00 +0.66% -19.30% 836.50 842.00 807.50 689,922 TGS 7,015 -0.07% -23.31% 7,020 7,125 6,905 239,924 CEPU 1,761 -1.46% -18.22% 1,787 1,835 1,743 889,890 MIRGOR 1,660 -1.78% -92.89% 1,690 1,725 1,640 17,960 COME 27.40 -4.73% -64.34% 28.76 29.20 27.10 6,750,396 LOMA NEGRA 2,813 +0.99% -17.51% 2,785 2,843 2,723 377,262 BYMA 206.00 +3.00% -27.01% 200.00 214.50 197.00 6,189,127 TELECOM ARG 3,478 -1.63% -5.31% 3,535 3,600 3,420 83,558 GLOBANT 40.01 -6.20% -32.65% 42.65 42.85 40.01 1,369,318 MERCADOLIBRE 1,355 -4.75% -28.65% 1,423 1,435 1,348 927,426 Largest moves today GLOBANT

40.01

-6.20% MERCADOLIBRE

1,355

-4.75% COME

27.40

-4.73% YPF

5,810

-3.81% GGAL

4,600

-3.61% BYMA

206.00

+3.00% MIRGOR

1,660

-1.78% TELECOM ARG

3,478

-1.63% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 5 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Technology lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

The central bank has not said whether it will sell dollars to hold the official rate in coming days. That choice will decide whether the widening gap closes or becomes a bigger test of the government’s currency plan.

For Argentines, the practical effect is simple: dollars bought outside the banks cost more than yesterday, and imported goods are priced off those rates more often than off the official one. For foreign investors, a wider gap can signal pressure on the peso and on dollar bond prices.

The BCRA publishes its reference rate each business day, so Friday’s print will show whether Thursday’s jump held. Until then, the gap between the official and street rates is the figure to watch.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, an exchange where users bet real money, the 2027 Argentine presidential winner market showed Javier Milei at 44%, Axel Kicillof at 30%, Sergio Massa at 14.9% and Patricia Bullrich at 4.4%, with US$1.6 million traded (19 November 2026, evening ET). These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there more than one dollar rate in Argentina?

The central bank sets and monitors the official rate, while other rates form when people buy dollars through bonds, offshore transfers or cash. The differences show how much trust savers have in the peso.

What does riesgo país measure?

It is the extra interest investors demand to lend to Argentina in dollars compared with the US government. A higher reading means investors see more danger.

Does the street rate affect US investors?

It affects the value of Argentine peso earnings for US-listed companies and the confidence behind Argentine bonds. A widening gap often signals stress on the peso.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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