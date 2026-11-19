Bolivia Extradites Air Force Colonel to US
Bolivia has sent one of its own air force officers to face US drug charges, a sign that President Rodrigo Paz's government will act on American requests.
Security: Bolivia
Bolivia put Colonel Henry Richard Crespo Guzmán, an Air Force officer on the active reserve list (Fuerza Aérea Boliviana, FAB), on a charter flight to the United States on Thursday 19 November 2026, where he faces drug trafficking and arms trafficking charges. The plane left from Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz, and the charges are allegations, not convictions.
The handover ends a case that began with his arrest in late August, after requests from the US Embassy in La Paz. It also shows how far Bolivia’s government has moved back towards working with Washington on drugs, a shift followed in our Bolivia news hub.
Key Facts
- Who. Colonel Henry Crespo, a Bolivian Air Force officer in the reserve; presumed innocent.
- What. Extradited to the United States on Thursday 19 November 2026 on drug and arms trafficking charges.
- Where. Flown from Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz; he had been held in Sucre.
- Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 19 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.
Bolivia has sent one of its own air force officers to face US drug charges, a sign that President Rodrigo Paz’s government will act on American requests.
Bolivia’s break with American drug agents dates to 2008, when then-President Evo Morales expelled the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and cut ties. Cooperation resumed after President Rodrigo Paz took office in November 2025, when Ernesto Justiniano, the vice minister for social defence, announced that the DEA would soon return.
In February 2026, nearly 18 years after the break, Justiniano, the vice minister for social defence, said the help would be informational and logistical, with no DEA bases in Bolivia. The country had already sent Maximiliano Dávila, a former head of the anti-drug police under Morales, to the United States on 12 December 2024 to face drug charges.
Colonel Crespo was arrested in late August 2026 in Santa Cruz by Felcn, Bolivia’s special anti-narcotics police force, in an operation prompted by requests from the US Embassy in La Paz. Anticorruption judge Lázaro Rocha ordered him held in San Roque prison in Sucre while the extradition was decided.
His defence challenged the detention order, but the criminal chamber of the Chuquisaca departmental court rejected a freedom petition in early September 2026. On 15 September the full chamber of the Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ), Bolivia’s Supreme Court, declared the US request admissible.
In Bolivia, a request from another country is called a passive extradition and is decided by the Supreme Court sitting in full chamber. After the judges rule, the Foreign Ministry arranges the handover, as it was told to do.
Bolivian accounts of the extradition say the US request accuses him of arranging the shipment of 1,000 kilograms of drugs to the United States. Earlier court coverage also mentioned possession of heavy machine guns.
No conviction has been reported, and he is presumed innocent. The Attorney General’s office (Fiscalía General del Estado) backed the extradition.
His wife said in early September that he has never travelled to the United States and holds no US visa. His family disputes the charges.
The strongest counter-view comes from Morales’s camp, which calls such handovers a loss of sovereignty; after the Dávila case on 12 December 2024 Morales said Bolivia “vuelve a ser colonia de EEUU”, or is again a US colony. A US jury convicted Dávila in October 2025, and a New York judge sentenced him on 19 March 2026 to 25 years in prison.
The case shows that the Paz government will hand over its own officers, not only former officials. For US readers, it is a drug prosecution of a foreign officer at a time when anti-drug cooperation with Bolivia is being rebuilt, after nearly two decades of rupture.
The accounts of the extradition do not name the US court that will handle the case. The date of his first appearance in a US court has not been published.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was the colonel extradited?
The United States asked Bolivia to hand him over on drug trafficking and arms trafficking charges. Bolivia’s Supreme Court declared the request admissible in September.
Is he guilty of the charges?
No conviction has been reported, and he is presumed innocent. His family disputes the charges, and his wife says he has never travelled to the United States.
What happens next?
He is expected to face trial in the United States. The date of his first court appearance has not been published.
Sources
Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Bolivian court rulings and police statements; Bolivian news reports of 15 and 19 November 2026: eju.tv (TSJ ruling of 15 September), Unitel (extradition of 19 November), El Deber (court ruling on the defence appeal)
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