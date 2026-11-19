A think tank says YPF's price buffer kept Argentine petrol well below an oil-linked price, but the size of the gap rests on an assumed starting point.

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ARGENTINA · ENERGY

Argentine drivers have paid far less for petrol than the world oil price would suggest, according to a report published on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The Argentine Institute of Fiscal Analysis (IARAF), an Argentine fiscal research institute, found that super petrol at YPF, Argentina’s main oil company, cost about US$1.37 a litre (2,090 pesos) in the city of Buenos Aires on 31 October, or about US$5.19 a US gallon.

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That is 27% below the US$1.88 a litre it would have cost if the price had followed Brent, the international oil benchmark. For US readers, the gap matters because YPF is listed in New York, and because it shows how long a company can hold a price while oil swings.

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Key Facts Company YPF, Argentina’s main oil company, is listed in New York.

Finding IARAF finds YPF petrol cost US$1.37 a litre on 31 October, 27% below an oil-linked price.

Scenario If Brent, the global oil benchmark, falls to US$70, local prices could later drop 20%.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 96.5% to Argentina’s 2026 inflation ending between 30% and 34.9% (19 November, 5:39 a.m. ET).

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A think tank says YPF’s price buffer kept Argentine petrol well below an oil-linked price, but the size of the gap rests on an assumed starting point.

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What Happened

YPF announced its price buffer on Thursday 2 April 2026, when a conflict abroad was pushing oil higher. The company said it would absorb rises in the world oil price for an initial 45 days and later try to recover the lost revenue once oil fell and local prices stayed put.

It extended the scheme on 13 May with an average 1% price rise, and again on 26 May for 30 days, the report records. Between 1 January and 31 October the Buenos Aires price of super petrol rose 33.5% in pesos, mostly in March, before the buffer began.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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How the Gap Was Measured

IARAF built a simple comparison of the actual price with a hypothetical one that moves with Brent. It assumed the local price on the first day of the buffer matched Brent at US$88 a barrel, and converted pesos at the official wholesale exchange rate of the central bank.

Brent stood at US$61.35 on 1 January and peaked at US$138.21 on 7 April. It touched a low of US$68.53 on 2 July and stood at US$120.15 on 30 October, according to the US Energy Information Administration data the institute used.

What the Numbers Show

The oil-linked price was above the actual price on 171 of the 214 days studied. In dollar terms the actual price slipped from US$1.43 a litre on 1 April to US$1.37 on 31 October, while the oil-linked price reached US$1.88.

The oil-linked price fell below the actual price in June, July and on a few days in August, when Brent traded under US$88. The institute calls its work a simple analysis, not a policy study.

What Happens If Oil Falls

If Brent settles near US$88 to US$90, the gap between actual and oil-linked prices would stop growing. What YPF does about the revenue it gave up until then would remain to be decided, the report says.

If Brent falls to US$70, close to its level at the start of the year, the buffer would still be needed to recover that revenue. Only after that could the local price fall by about 20%, all else equal.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows 96.5% for Argentina’s 2026 inflation ending between 30% and 34.9%, as of 5:39 a.m. ET on Thursday 19 November 2026. These prices are bets, not polls, and about US$105,000 has been traded across the market’s brackets.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you own YPF shares or US-listed Argentine funds, the buffer links the company’s pump revenue to the path of Brent, an international oil benchmark. The report says a falling oil price would first help YPF recover what it gave up before it lowers pump prices.

For visitors, the report puts YPF’s super petrol in the city of Buenos Aires at about US$1.37 a litre, and that price has not followed the daily swings of world oil. The study covers one grade in one city, so check pump prices elsewhere before a long road trip.

What Is Not Known

The report does not say how much revenue YPF has given up in total, or when the company plans to recover it. It also gives no date for any change to the buffer.

The result depends on the US$88 starting point that the institute assumed, and a different assumption would change the size of the gap. The figures cover super petrol at YPF stations in the city of Buenos Aires only.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also YPF chief Horacio Marín and new rigs for YPF in Vaca Muerta.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is YPF’s Price Buffer?

YPF announced it on 2 April 2026. It absorbed rises in world oil prices for 45 days, with the aim of recovering the lost revenue once oil fell.

How Much Lower Is the Pump Price?

The report puts YPF’s super petrol in the city of Buenos Aires at US$1.37 a litre on 31 October. That is 27% below the US$1.88 it would have cost had it followed Brent.

Will Argentine Fuel Prices Fall?

The report says that if Brent drops to about US$70, the buffer must first recover past losses. After that, the local price could fall about 20%, all else equal.

Who Wrote the Report?

The Argentine Institute of Fiscal Analysis (IARAF), an Argentine fiscal research institute, published it on 18 November 2026. It says it makes no policy recommendations.

Sources: Argentine Institute of Fiscal Analysis (IARAF), “El amortiguador del precio de la nafta de YPF”, economic report, 18 November 2026; Polymarket, Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 market, 19 November 2026.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error