Politics: Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that his government will not devalue the peso. He also ruled out a “plan platita”, a pre-election cash-injection plan, and said the budget balance will not be touched.

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He spoke in a television interview, and the message matters to anyone holding Argentine bonds, shares or pesos. Annual inflation is still above 30%, so every currency promise gets close scrutiny (see our Argentina news coverage).

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Key Facts What. Milei ruled out a peso devaluation and a “plan platita” stimulus ahead of the 2027 elections.

Numbers. Inflation was 33.1% in the 12 months to October; the peso closed at 1,559 per US$.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 96.7% odds 2026 inflation ends at 30.0% to 34.9% (21:39 ET, 18 November 2026).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

Milei used one interview to defend his budget discipline and exchange-rate policy against pressure to change course before the 2027 vote.

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What Milei Said

In the interview, Milei said “No vamos a devaluar, es una tontería”, which means “We will not devalue, it is nonsense”. He added that calls for devaluation are calls for low wages.

Asked about Senator Patricia Bullrich, the leader of the governing bloc in the Senate, he said anyone who suggests a “plan platita” has a problem. He argued that a deficit would have to be financed with debt or printed money, and that printing causes inflation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Obelisco, a landmark of central Buenos Aires, at dusk. File photo.

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The Big Picture

Argentina’s central bank, the BCRA, runs a band system that was announced on 11 April 2025 and took effect on 14 April 2025 with a range of 1,000 to 1,400 pesos per US$. Inside the band the peso floats.

Since 1 January 2026 the band edges move each month with the national inflation figure from two months earlier. The peso closed at 1,559.25 per US$ on 18 November.

Because the edges follow inflation by formula, a government decision to devalue would mean changing the regime itself. Milei’s pledge therefore amounts to a promise not to change that regime.

INDEC, the national statistics office, reported that consumer prices rose 2.2% in October and 33.1% over 12 months, and 26.3% since December 2025. That is the latest official reading, published on 12 November 2026.

Milei said poverty fell from 57% when he took office to 32%, and that 12 million fewer Argentines are poor. INDEC’s latest survey, for the first half of 2026, puts poverty at 32.3% of people in the 31 urban areas it covers and extreme poverty at 7.5%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, showed traders giving 96.7% odds that Argentina’s 2026 annual inflation ends between 30.0% and 34.9%, on about US$42,000 of volume in that bracket (US$105,000 across all brackets) at 21:39 ET on 18 November. That fits the 33.1% reading for October.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Why It Matters

A balanced budget and a floating peso inside a wide band are meant to anchor inflation expectations, and Milei says an election year will not change that. For bondholders the mechanism is simple: a deficit financed by debt or printed money would raise inflation and pressure the peso.

The baseline is demanding, because prices rose 2.2% in October and a stimulus would land on an economy still inflating fast. At 33.1% over 12 months, a policy slip would show up quickly in prices.

What to Watch

INDEC’s release calendar lists the November inflation report for Tuesday 15 December 2026. It is the next hard data point on prices.

What Is Not Known

The presidency has not published a transcript of the interview that we could find, so every statement attributed to Milei above is his own claim. His claim that 12 million fewer people are poor is not an INDEC figure.

What It Means for You

If you hold Argentine assets or plan to travel there, the useful numbers are the market rate, 1,559.25 pesos per US$ on 18 November, and the monthly inflation print. Those figures shape purchasing power.

Our earlier coverage of Argentina ruling out a peso devaluation and of the central bank rejecting stimulus gives the background. The next inflation report is due on 15 December.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Milei say about devaluation?

Milei said on 18 November 2026 that Argentina will not devalue the peso, calling the idea nonsense. He also ruled out a “plan platita” and said the fiscal balance will not be touched.

What is the plan platita?

It is Argentine slang for a pre-election cash-injection plan that boosts spending. Milei said financing it would need debt or printed money, which causes inflation.

What is Argentina’s inflation rate?

INDEC reported that consumer prices rose 2.2% in October 2026 and 33.1% over 12 months. Accumulated inflation since December 2025 stands at 26.3%.

Sources: INDEC, Consumer Price Index, October 2026 (12 November 2026); INDEC, CPI release calendar; INDEC, Poverty and indigence in 31 urban areas, first half of 2026 (24 September 2026); BCRA, Exchange-rate band regime.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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