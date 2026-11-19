The ruling decides which court runs the investigation, not whether anyone is guilty.

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ARGENTINA · FOOTBALL · COURTS

Argentina’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, 19 November 2026, that Judge Daniel Rafecas in Buenos Aires, not a court in the town of Campana, will investigate a suspected money-laundering scheme linked to the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The unanimous order covers the “Pilar mansion” case, in which AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia and treasurer Pablo Toviggino are named.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What: Argentina’s Supreme Court gave the Pilar mansion laundering case to federal judge Daniel Rafecas.

Who: AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia and treasurer Pablo Toviggino are named; both are presumed innocent.

Where: Federal Court No. 3 in Buenos Aires, in the Comodoro Py federal courthouse, replaces Campana.

When: Thursday, 19 November 2026; Supreme Court justices Rosatti, Rosenkrantz and Lorenzetti signed unanimously.

As of 19 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

The ruling decides which court runs the investigation, not whether anyone is guilty.

File photo: Buenos Aires, Argentina.

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Federal Court No. 3 first declared itself not competent and sent the file to an economic criminal court, and then the federal court in Campana, a town north of Buenos Aires, asked to take it over. The federal appeals chamber for criminal cases, Casación, backed that request.

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Defence lawyers for suspects including Tapia and Toviggino had pushed for Campana, while Mario Villar, a chief prosecutor at Casación, appealed to the Supreme Court. The justices sided with the prosecutor and voided the Casación decision, according to the ruling.

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The case began with a property in Villa Rosa, in Pilar district of Buenos Aires province. Pantano and Conte, the first two suspects, are suspected of buying it through Real Central SRL, a limited-liability company, without visible means to pay.

The file then grew to cover new people and companies, transfers of money, luxury cars and firms set up in several jurisdictions. Investigators suspect links to the AFA leadership and a possible diversion of funds.

The Supreme Court wrote that the case is bigger than the house. It describes a possible international network of intermediaries that, between 2021 and 2025, allegedly moved lawful AFA funds out of the Argentine banking circuit through a complex financial circuit.

Most of the steps in that circuit, the justices said, connect to the city of Buenos Aires: Real Central SRL had its registered office there, the sale contract was signed at an address in the city, and the AFA itself is based there. Where a property stands, they added, is not enough on its own to decide which court is competent.

For readers outside Argentina, “competence” here means which judge has the legal power to run the investigation. It matters because the judge decides which evidence to seek, which witnesses to call and when to summon suspects.

The AFA runs Argentine football, including the national teams and the domestic league, so a laundering inquiry around its leadership reaches well beyond one house. The AFA has not been found liable for anything, and no court has ruled on the allegations.

The ruling rules out Campana and puts the file with the federal courts of Buenos Aires city. It does not clear or convict anyone, and the available record does not say when Rafecas will take his first steps.

We found no published hearing date and no statement from the defence after the ruling. If either appears, the case timeline will change quickly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who will investigate the Pilar mansion case now?

Judge Daniel Rafecas, who heads Federal Court No. 3 in Buenos Aires. The Supreme Court removed the Campana judge from the case.

Has anyone been convicted?

No. Tapia and Toviggino are named suspects, and Argentine law presumes suspects innocent until a court rules.

Sources: Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Nación, Argentina’s Supreme Court, ruling of 19 November 2026; Ministerio Público Fiscal, the public prosecution service.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error