Argentina’s official dollar rate has edged up while its neighbour’s currency has slid, and reserves stood at US$49.47 billion on 16 November.

Markets: Argentina

Argentina’s peso is edging down while the currency next door is sliding much faster. The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) put the official wholesale rate at 1,558.24 pesos per dollar on Wednesday 18 November 2026, up 1.4% from 1,537.35 on Friday 30 October.

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Between 30 October and 18 November, Brazil’s real fell 6.7% against the dollar, according to the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB). For US investors in Argentine bonds and shares, the question is whether that pressure reaches Buenos Aires.

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Key Facts Who. Argentina’s peso and Brazil’s real, two neighbouring South American currencies.

What. The official wholesale dollar stood at 1,558.24 pesos on 18 November, up 1.4% since 30 October.

Why. Brazil’s real fell 6.7% against the dollar in the same period; the cause is unconfirmed.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

Argentina’s official dollar rate has edged up while its neighbour’s currency has slid, and reserves stood at US$49.47 billion on 16 November.

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The Big Picture

The BCRA publishes the official wholesale rate as Communication A 3500, its reference rate for dollar trades between banks. Its series shows 1,537.35 pesos per dollar on Friday 30 October and 1,558.24 on Wednesday 18 November, a drop of about 1.3% in the peso’s value.

The central bank also reports gross international reserves, the stock of foreign currency and gold it holds. They stood at US$49.60 billion on Friday 13 November and US$49.47 billion on Monday 16 November, a fall of 0.3% in one business day.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Central Bank of Argentina building in Buenos Aires (file photo). photo, 2012. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina in the San Nicolás district of Buenos Aires. Photo: Leandro Kibisz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil’s central bank recorded PTAX, its daily average dollar rate, at 5.4212 reais per dollar on Friday 30 October and 5.8102 on Wednesday 18 November. That means the real lost about 6.7% of its dollar value in under three weeks.

Neither series explains why the real fell, and we did not find a primary statement that does. The comparison below therefore covers only how far each currency moved.

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Why It Matters

A weaker real lowers the dollar price of Brazilian goods, which can undercut Argentine producers who sell in the same markets. Between 30 October and 18 November the real lost about five times as much value against the dollar as the peso did on the official rate (6.7% against 1.3%, from the BCB and BCRA series).

Importers can gain from cheaper Brazilian inputs, while Argentine exporters of competing goods can lose margin. Savers who hold pesos have seen the official rate move far less than the real did.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not confirm at the BCRA or any other primary source how the alternative dollar rates, such as the contado con liquidación (CCL, a legal route to dollars abroad), or trading volumes moved on 18 and 19 November. We therefore give no figure for them.

We also cannot say what drove the real’s fall, or whether it will stabilise. The BCRA reserve figure above is the latest we could confirm, for Monday 16 November.

What It Means for You

Holders of Argentine assets may want to watch both currencies’ official series. Travellers who change money should compare the official rate, 1,558.24 pesos per dollar on 18 November, with what banks and exchange houses actually offer.

We found no scheduled release that bears directly on this move. Every figure above comes from the central banks’ own data series.

In Plain English The wholesale rate is the price banks pay each other for dollars. The BCRA publishes it as its reference rate, known as Communication A 3500. PTAX is the daily average dollar rate that Brazil’s central bank publishes. The contado con liquidación (CCL) is a legal way to obtain dollars abroad by trading shares or bonds.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Brazil’s real fallen?

Brazil’s central bank recorded 5.4212 reais per dollar on 30 October and 5.8102 on 18 November. That is a loss of about 6.7% in the real’s dollar value.

What is Argentina’s official dollar rate?

The BCRA’s reference rate, Communication A 3500, was 1,558.24 pesos per dollar on 18 November 2026. It was 1,537.35 on 30 October, a rise of about 1.4%.

What are Argentina’s reserves?

The BCRA reported gross reserves of US$49.47 billion on 16 November 2026. That was down from US$49.60 billion on 13 November.

Why does Brazil’s currency matter for Argentina?

A weaker real makes Brazilian goods cheaper in dollar terms, which can pressure Argentine producers. This article only compares the two currencies’ moves and does not forecast either.

Sources: Central Bank of Argentina, principal variables and reserves; Central Bank of Brazil, PTAX exchange rates.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error