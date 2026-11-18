ARGENTINA · COMPANIES

Loma Negra, Argentina’s largest cement maker, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that its board approved a share buyback worth up to US$50 million. The plan, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and with Argentina’s securities regulator, the CNV, starts on Thursday 19 November and runs to Friday 19 March 2027.

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For US readers, the company trades in New York as an American depositary receipt (ADR, a US-listed certificate for shares of a foreign company) under the ticker LOMA, and one ADR equals five Argentine shares. The ADR closed at US$8.22 on 17 November, which is 37% below its 2026 closing high of US$13.12 on 5 January (RT, a market-data provider).

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Key Facts The plan Board approved up to US$50 million of buybacks on 17 November, running 19 November to 19 March 2027.

Price caps AR$3,300 (Argentine pesos, about US$2.12) a share in Buenos Aires; US$9.75 per New York ADR.

The price The ADR closed at US$8.22 on 17 November, so the cap sits 19% above it.

The business Third-quarter cement, masonry cement and lime sales fell 6.3% to 1.28 million tons.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Loma Negra says the cash is available and the price is attractive, while its cement sales are still falling. The plan sets a ceiling of US$50 million, not a promise to spend it.

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Big Picture: Why a Cement Maker Is Buying Back Shares

Loma Negra is Argentina’s only nationwide cement and concrete business, with a 43.6% share of national sales volume at 31 December 2025, according to management estimates in its annual report filed on 28 April 2026. Its controlling shareholder held 52.14% of the shares when that report was filed, so outside investors own less than half of the company.

The board’s stated purpose, in the notice of 17 November, is to deploy part of the company’s liquidity efficiently, which may create more value for shareholders given the current attractive share price. The company also filed a repurchase plan with the SEC on 19 December 2023, so this is not its first use of the tool.

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The balance sheet gives it room, the company said on 5 November: net debt fell to AR$220.5 billion (about US$145 million at AR$1,517.52 per dollar), or 1.00 times adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). A year earlier the ratio was 1.49 times, and a US$150 million bond followed after the quarter closed.

File photo: the Bolsa de Comercio building in Buenos Aires.

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What the Notice Says

The board approved the plan under Section 64 of Argentina’s Capital Markets Law (Law 26,831), and it takes effect on 19 November, once one business day has passed since the notice. The notice, signed by investor relations officer Marcos Gradin, sets the ceiling at US$50 million, or less if the legal limit on treasury shares (shares a company holds in its own name) of 10% of capital is reached first.

Daily purchases in Buenos Aires may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of the previous 90 trading days. The price caps are AR$3,300 per share (about US$2.12 at the RT market-data quote of AR$1,558.5 per dollar, RT, 18 November) in Buenos Aires and US$9.75 per ADR in New York.

The money comes from realised and liquid earnings in the financial statements to 30 September 2026, which the board approved on 5 November, and the company says it can pay without hurting its solvency. Directors, statutory auditors and managers may not sell their own shares while the plan runs.

The plan ends on 19 March 2027, and any extension needs a new board decision that the company must announce. The notice sets a maximum rather than a purchase target, so the actual spend could be lower.

Why It Matters for US Investors

At the ADR’s 17 November close of US$8.22 (RT), US$50 million would buy about 6.1 million ADRs, or roughly 30 million Argentine shares. That is about 5% of the 583.5 million shares in issue at 31 December 2025 (annual report; our calculation, before any treasury shares).

INDEC, Argentina’s statistics office, said on 6 November that construction activity rose 5.1% in September from a year earlier, and 1.3% over the first nine months, while Portland cement use rose 4.6% in September but fell 2.9% over nine months. Loma Negra’s own cement, masonry cement and lime volumes fell 6.3% in the third quarter to 1.28 million tons, which the company said on 5 November lagged the industry.

Holders who stay would gain if the company buys, because the same profits would be shared across fewer shares. The company’s cash cushion could lose, since money spent on shares is not available for debt repayment or investment, although net debt stands at 1.00 times EBITDA (company, 5 November).

What to Watch Next

The plan becomes active on Thursday 19 November 2026, and it ends on Friday 19 March 2027 unless the board extends it. Both dates come from the company’s notice of 17 November.

INDEC publishes its October construction index on Wednesday 9 December 2026, according to its release calendar. Its monthly economic activity estimate for September is due earlier, on Tuesday 24 November.

What Is Not Known

The notice does not say how many shares or ADRs the company will buy, how it chose the US$50 million ceiling, or whether the controlling shareholder will take part. We could not confirm how many treasury shares the company already holds.

We found no public comment from a named analyst or shareholder on the plan. The date of the company’s full-year 2026 results is not confirmed.

What It Means for You

If you hold the NYSE-listed ADR, the plan could shrink the number of shares in circulation, but only if the company actually buys, and it may spend less than US$50 million. The price caps sit 19% above the 17 November close, so they do not limit purchases at today’s prices.

If you follow Argentina’s economy, the plan shows a company that says it has spare cash and moderate debt while its sales are falling. The next INDEC construction reading will show whether September’s rebound lasted.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Loma Negra buyback?

Up to US$50 million, or less if treasury shares reach 10% of capital, according to the company’s notice of 17 November 2026. It runs from 19 November 2026 to 19 March 2027.

What is the highest price the company will pay?

Up to AR$3,300 a share in Buenos Aires (about US$2.12 at AR$1,558.5 per dollar, RT, 18 November) and US$9.75 per ADR in New York. One ADR represents five shares.

Where does the money come from?

From realised and liquid earnings in the financial statements to 30 September 2026, which the board approved on 5 November, the company says. It says it can pay without affecting its solvency.

Is the share price at a record?

No. The ADR closed at US$8.22 on 17 November 2026, which is 37% below its 2026 closing high of US$13.12 on 5 January (RT).

How is Argentine construction doing?

INDEC said on 6 November 2026 that construction activity rose 5.1% in September from a year earlier and 1.3% in the first nine months. Portland cement use rose 4.6% in September.

Sources: Loma Negra relevant event of 17 November 2026 (SEC Form 6-K, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1711375/000171137526000063/notificacinhr-recomprade.htm); Loma Negra 3Q26 earnings release of 5 November 2026 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1711375/000171137526000055/lomanegra-3q26xen.htm); Loma Negra annual report on Form 20-F, filed 28 April 2026 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1711375/000171137526000030/loma-20251231.htm); Loma Negra share repurchase plan filing of 19 December 2023 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1711375/000171137523000050/a6ksharerepurchaseplan.htm); INDEC construction indicators, September 2026, published 6 November 2026 (https://www.indec.gob.ar/uploads/informesdeprensa/isac_11_26F4E69BED3F.pdf); INDEC release calendar, second half of 2026 (https://www.indec.gob.ar/ftp/cuadros/publicaciones/calendario_2sem2026.pdf); RT market data, 17 and 18 November 2026.

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