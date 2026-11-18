ARGENTINA · ECONOMY

Argentina’s central bank holds about US$49.6 billion in gross reserves, but peso savings that could be switched into dollars are worth almost twice that. Our own arithmetic from the bank’s published figures shows where the pressure would come from if savers rushed to buy dollars before the 2027 presidential election.

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For US readers, the question matters because Argentina’s bonds and its US-listed companies trade on the idea that the peso holds. It also matters because Washington and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, have both put money behind the government’s plan.

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Key Facts The reserves Argentina’s central bank held US$49.6 billion in gross reserves on 13 November.

The pesos Private peso cash and everyday account balances were 68.8 trillion pesos (US$44.3 billion) on 12 November.

Our scenario If a quarter of peso savings moved into dollars, the bill would be about US$22 billion.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The central bank’s reserves look comfortable until you set them beside the pesos that savers could convert. Our illustration is arithmetic, not a forecast.

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The Big Picture: Reserves Against Savings

Argentina’s central bank, known as the BCRA, publishes its reserves daily and its money supply with a short delay. On 13 November gross reserves stood at US$49.6 billion, down from US$50.4 billion on 2 November, a fall of about US$0.8 billion in 11 days.

The IMF’s lending programme for Argentina, an Extended Fund Facility, completed its second review on 21 May 2026. Its staff have agreed a third review with Argentina, but we could not confirm the date at an IMF page.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Obelisco, a landmark in central Buenos Aires, at dusk.

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Our Arithmetic: How Big Is the Pool?

The BCRA’s series for private transactional M2, meaning cash plus everyday peso accounts, stood at 68.8 trillion pesos on 12 November. At the official wholesale rate of 1,552.26 pesos per dollar set by the BCRA on 17 November, that is about US$44.3 billion.

Private peso time deposits without inflation indexing were another 70.1 trillion pesos on 12 November, or about US$45.2 billion. Together the pools come to about US$89.5 billion, 1.8 times gross reserves, and this is our own illustration that divides BCRA peso balances by the BCRA rate.

What a Rush Would Cost

If 10% of that pool became dollar purchases, the demand would be about US$9 billion. At 25% it would be about US$22 billion, and at 50% about US$45 billion, close to all of today’s gross reserves.

Banks hold part of their dollar deposits as reserve requirements at the central bank. Those dollars are counted in gross reserves, so the usable cushion is smaller than the headline.

Why It Matters

A dollar rush hits the exchange rate first and the central bank second. The wholesale rate rose only 0.9%, from 1,538.5 to 1,552.3 pesos, between 28 October and 17 November, and banks paid an average 21.94% on 30-day deposits on 16 November, which still gives savers a reason to stay in pesos.

The M2 balance has grown from 64.1 trillion pesos (about US$41.3 billion at the 17 November rate) on 28 October to 68.8 trillion (US$44.3 billion) on 12 November, up 7.4%. A bigger peso pool is a bigger potential claim on reserves that have been slipping.

What to Watch

The IMF has not announced a date for its board to approve the third review, and we found none at an official source. No other dated checkpoint is confirmed at an official source.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much of the US$49.6 billion in gross reserves is available for market intervention, because the BCRA series we used does not split out bank reserve requirements. That limits how much the bank could sell without touching dollars that back deposits.

Nobody knows whether savers will move at all, or how quickly. The size of any move depends on interest rates, inflation and confidence ahead of the 2027 vote.

What It Means for You

If you hold Argentine bonds or shares of Argentine companies listed in New York, reserves and the exchange rate are the two numbers that shape your risk. This is a description of public figures, not advice to buy or sell.

If you travel to Argentina or send money there, the gap between the official rate of 1,552.26 and the retail rate of 1,576.40 pesos per dollar on 17 November is small, which means the market is calm for now. Our reports on the latest Argentine poll and on bond prices and the 2027 election show how markets read the politics.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Argentina’s Reserves Enough for a Dollar Run?

Not for everything: gross reserves were US$49.6 billion on 13 November, while our illustration puts peso cash and time deposits at about US$89.5 billion. Covering 25% of that needs about US$22 billion.

What Are Gross Reserves?

They are all the foreign currency and gold the central bank holds. Part of them is dollars that banks must keep there against customer deposits, so not all of it is free to spend.

Is Argentina’s Peso Under Pressure Now?

Not visibly. The official wholesale rate was 1,552.26 pesos per dollar on 17 November, about 0.9% weaker than on 28 October, according to the central bank.

What Does the IMF Have to Do With It?

The IMF is the global lender backing Argentina’s programme. Its staff have agreed a third review, which still needs approval by its board.

Sources: Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) statistics API, reserves, M2, deposits and exchange-rate series, data to 17 November 2026; IMF Executive Board, second review, 21 May 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error