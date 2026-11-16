Argentines Pay 8.7% More to Send Dollars Out
Argentines who want to move savings abroad now pay about 8.7% more per dollar than the official exchange rate suggests. On Friday, 13 November 2026, the central bank’s official rate was 1,547.03 pesos per US$1, while the “contado con liquidación” (CCL) rate, the price of dollars bought abroad through shares or bonds, was about 1,682 by our calculation.
The official rate rose only about 6.0% this year, while consumer prices climbed 26.3% in the first ten months. No official body has explained the gap, so its cause is not known.
Key Facts
- Gap. On 13 November the CCL was about 8.7% above the official rate of 1,547.03 pesos per dollar.
- Cost. Buying US$10,000 through the CCL costs about 8.7% more pesos, roughly US$875 at the official rate.
- Cause. Not known; no official body has explained the gap.
- Next. Argentina’s November inflation data are expected on Tuesday, 15 December 2026.
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange, prices President Javier Milei at 43.5% to win in 2027; Kalshi, a US-regulated exchange, 46%.
- As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET
Argentina keeps two prices for the dollar, and the distance between them shows how much savers pay to take money out.
The Bigger Picture
Argentina has long run an official dollar rate and a market rate side by side. The official rate is the central bank’s published reference rate, while the CCL moves with demand for dollars outside the country.
The official rate has been calm in 2026: the central bank’s reference rate rose about 6.0%, from 1,459.42 pesos on 30 December 2025 to 1,547.03 on 13 November. Consumer prices rose 26.3% in the first ten months of the year, according to the national statistics institute INDEC, so the peso has become stronger in real terms.
How We Measured the Gap
The CCL has no single official price, so we calculated it from a share that trades in two places. Grupo Financiero Galicia, a large Argentine bank, trades in Buenos Aires in pesos and in New York as American depositary receipts (ADRs), each worth 10 local shares.
On 13 November the share closed at 5,005 pesos (about US$3.24) in Buenos Aires and the ADR at US$29.75, which implies about 1,682 pesos per dollar, using prices from the market-data provider RT.
Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Argentina — Live Market Board
—
169,295.41
-1.83%
71,204.98
-0.84%
10,525.26
-1.27%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,550
|-0.02%
|+10.11%
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|—
|YPF
|6,060
|-4.42%
|+5.63%
|6,340
|6,355
|6,000
|1,883,254
|GGAL
|4,768
|-4.75%
|-37.93%
|5,005
|4,995
|4,760
|1,593,647
|PAMPA
|4,168
|-4.80%
|-21.93%
|4,378
|4,463
|4,160
|882,494
|TXAR
|690.00
|-5.74%
|-15.63%
|732.00
|734.00
|685.00
|1,043,891
|ALUAR
|774.00
|+0.00%
|-29.08%
|774.00
|799.00
|764.50
|631,441
|TGS
|6,820
|-5.15%
|-24.09%
|7,190
|7,320
|6,800
|210,540
|CEPU
|1,754
|-3.04%
|-22.33%
|1,809
|1,818
|1,753
|963,068
|MIRGOR
|1,670
|-5.92%
|-92.96%
|1,775
|1,770
|1,660
|17,430
|COME
|30.20
|-6.18%
|-62.34%
|32.19
|32.50
|30.01
|6,189,016
|LOMA NEGRA
|2,730
|-5.78%
|-23.44%
|2,898
|2,928
|2,710
|224,111
|BYMA
|190.00
|-4.16%
|-35.59%
|198.25
|201.50
|187.50
|3,315,140
|TELECOM ARG
|3,430
|-2.90%
|-10.29%
|3,533
|3,680
|3,380
|63,175
|GLOBANT
|44.77
|-1.43%
|-23.96%
|45.42
|45.98
|44.77
|741,183
|MERCADOLIBRE
|1,462
|-1.97%
|-28.94%
|1,491
|1,495
|1,454
|527,326
30.20
-6.18%
1,670
-5.92%
2,730
-5.78%
690.00
-5.74%
6,820
-5.15%
4,168
-4.80%
4,768
-4.75%
6,060
-4.42%
Why It Matters Beyond Argentina
For a US investor, the gap is a warning light. On Monday, 16 November, Galicia’s New York shares traded about 2% below Friday’s close of US$29.75 around midday ET, according to RT.
A wide gap can mean savers expect a weaker peso, which can pressure the central bank’s reserves. Those stood at US$49.34 billion on 11 November, the central bank’s latest published figure.
The 2027 Election Context
Argentina’s next presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, 24 October 2027, according to the rules Polymarket cites for its market. We could not confirm whether a formal call has been issued.
Whether election worries play any part in the gap is not known, because no official body or named analyst has said so on the record. The prediction markets below show how bettors see the vote itself.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Monday, 16 November 2026 at 12:28 p.m. ET, Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange, priced Javier Milei at 43.5% and Buenos Aires province governor Axel Kicillof at 32.5% to win the presidency, with about US$1.58 million traded. Kalshi, regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), last traded at 46% for Milei and 34% for Kicillof.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
Travellers and expats paid from the US should check which rate their bank or card uses, because the official and CCL prices differ by about 8.7%. Investors in Argentine ADRs should remember that the gap can be one signal of devaluation fears, not a forecast.
For background, see our Argentina news coverage and our report on Argentina’s steady peso and the dollar debate. Our earlier story on cash dollar purchases by Argentine households adds context.
What to Watch
INDEC is expected to publish November inflation on Tuesday, 15 December 2026, after October’s 2.2% monthly rise. A hotter figure would add to pressure on the official rate.
The second checkpoint is the formal call for the 2027 elections. Until then, Sunday, 24 October 2027 is the date scheduled under current rules.
What Is Not Known
It is not known what drives the wider gap, because no official body has explained it. Inflation figures come from INDEC’s published release.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the CCL dollar in Argentina?
The CCL, or “contado con liquidación”, is the price at which investors buy dollars abroad using shares or bonds bought in pesos. It is a legal market rate that differs from the official one.
How big is the gap with the official dollar?
About 8.7% on 13 November 2026, by our calculation. The official rate was 1,547.03 pesos per dollar and the CCL about 1,682.
Is the gap caused by the 2027 election?
That is not known. No official body has explained the gap, and we found no named analyst on the record linking it to the vote.
When is the next inflation report?
INDEC, Argentina’s statistics institute, is expected to publish November inflation on Tuesday, 15 December 2026. October’s monthly rate was 2.2%.
Sources
Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) statistics API, reference rate and reserves: bcra.gob.ar · INDEC consumer price index: indec.gob.ar · RT market data (USD/ARS, Galicia shares) · Polymarket and Kalshi public market data, 16 November 2026
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error