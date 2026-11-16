Business: Argentina

Restaurant chains from Buenos Aires are heading to Neuquén, the Patagonian province that sits on Vaca Muerta, Argentina’s giant shale oil field. On Monday 16 November 2026 the signs are concrete: a sushi group says it opens in Neuquén city this month, and a coffee chain has signed for a shop in the oil town of Añelo.

The reason is money. Oil workers and suppliers now fill a province that pumped 714,089 barrels a day in September, and that spending is pulling consumer brands into a region far from the capital.

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Key Facts Output. Neuquén province pumped 714,089 barrels of oil a day in September 2026, up 25.95% on a year earlier.

Shale share. Vaca Muerta supplied 697,595 barrels a day, about 97.7% of the province’s oil.

Country. Argentina produced a record 973,700 barrels a day in September, up 15.5% on a year earlier.

Chains. Fabric Sushi, an Argentine restaurant group, says it opens in Neuquén city in late November; Café Martínez, a coffee chain, plans a shop in the oil town of Añelo by year end.

Rate. All conversions use the rate of Argentina’s central bank (BCRA) of 1,543.50 pesos per US dollar on 13 November 2026.

Oil income from Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale field is drawing sushi, coffee and bakery chains into Neuquén province. Franchisees hope oil-worker wages will fill the new restaurants.

Why Restaurants Follow the Rigs

Vaca Muerta (“Dead Cow”) is a shale formation in Neuquén where companies fracture rock to release oil and gas. Neuquén’s provincial hydrocarbons office reported an average of 714,089 barrels a day in September 2026, up 4.2% on August.

The Energy Secretariat, the national energy authority, put Argentina’s total at a record 973,700 barrels a day for the same month. Neuquén’s basin therefore carries most of the country’s oil growth, and the workers, engineers and suppliers who come with it need places to eat.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

l15 neuquen city. Library photo. photo. The city of Neuquén, capital of Neuquén Province, Argentina, undated. Photo: miroab, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Is Opening and Where

Fabric Group, an Argentine sushi and restaurant company, says it will open its first Neuquén restaurant in late November 2026 on a building terrace. It has also said it is weighing a second Neuquén site within two years.

Café Martínez, an Argentine coffee chain, says it has signed its first franchise in Añelo, an oil town in the heart of Vaca Muerta. The company says local investors are building the shop for an opening around the end of 2026.

Le Pain Quotidien, a Belgian bakery-café brand, has already opened its first Patagonian restaurant in Neuquén city, in June 2026. Nucha, a confectionery chain with 17 outlets, says it is studying Neuquén but has confirmed no opening.

Why It Matters

For a chain, an oil province is a bet on wages and steady demand, but the company says costs are higher than elsewhere in Argentina. Nucha says a new 80 to 100 square-metre shop costs US$120,000 to US$140,000 and pays back in 20 to 30 months.

The chain targets 7.5 billion pesos (about US$4.9 million at 1,543.50 pesos per dollar) in 2026 sales, the company says. Many brands therefore seek local partners, because rents, construction and competition for staff weigh more in Neuquén.

For readers following Argentina from the United States, the signal is that shale income is spreading into everyday consumer spending, not only into export figures. It is a regional story, so it says little about the national economy.

What Is Not Known

No opening date beyond “late November” has been confirmed for Fabric, and none beyond “end of 2026” for Café Martínez. The sales and investment figures come from the companies themselves, and they have not been independently verified.

Neuquén city hotel occupancy and recent population figures were not available from an official source at the time of writing. Whether the Añelo shops will draw enough customers once drilling activity cools is also unknown.

What to Watch

Fabric’s Neuquén opening is due in late November 2026, with the exact date not confirmed by the company. Café Martínez’s Añelo shop is due around the end of 2026, also without a confirmed date.

The Energy Secretariat’s next monthly figures, for October, will show whether output keeps rising. Their publication date is not confirmed.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Vaca Muerta?

Vaca Muerta is a shale formation in Neuquén province, Argentina, where companies extract oil and gas. It supplied 697,595 barrels a day in September 2026, about 97.7% of Neuquén’s oil.

Which chains are coming to Neuquén?

Fabric Sushi says it opens in Neuquén city in late November 2026, and Café Martínez plans a shop in Añelo around year end. Le Pain Quotidien opened in Neuquén city in June 2026.

How much oil does Argentina produce?

The Energy Secretariat reported a record 973,700 barrels a day for September 2026, up 15.5% on a year earlier. Neuquén province alone produced 714,089 barrels a day.

What exchange rate is used here?

The central bank’s official rate was 1,543.50 pesos per US dollar on 13 November 2026. All US dollar values in this article use that rate.

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