Argentina’s Steady Peso Revives Dollar Talk

File photo, 2012. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina in the San Nicolás district of Buenos Aires. Photo: Leandro Kibisz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Argentina Markets

Published Saturday, 7 November, 5:30 a.m. ET · Source: Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA), national statistics office (INDEC)

Argentina’s peso is calm while prices keep rising, and some economists say that gap could push savers back toward the dollar.

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Argentina’s peso has moved little against the US dollar while prices keep climbing. The central bank’s official wholesale rate was 1,545 pesos per dollar on 5 November 2026, only 6.8% higher than a year earlier, while consumer prices rose 33.4% over the 12 months to September.

For US visitors and investors, the result is a country that has become more expensive in dollar terms. For Argentine savers, it revives an old question: when is the right time to hold more of their money in dollars?

Key Facts Rate. The central bank’s official wholesale rate was 1,545 pesos per US dollar on 5 November 2026.

Gap. The dollar rose 6.8% in 12 months; consumer prices rose 33.4% in the 12 months to September.

Prices. Monthly inflation was 1.9% in September; the October figure comes next.

Risk. One economist says dollar hoarding tends to jump in election years, and 2027 is one.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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A Calm Peso and a Rising Price Tag

The central bank’s reference rate for the wholesale dollar, known as Communication A 3500, stood at 1,545.40 pesos per US dollar on Thursday, 5 November 2026. On 30 September it was 1,517.52, so the dollar gained about 1.8% in five weeks.

A year earlier, on 5 November 2025, the same rate was 1,447.50 pesos. That is a 6.8% rise in the dollar over 12 months, set against 33.4% inflation over the 12 months to September, according to INDEC, the national statistics office.

When prices climb much faster than the exchange rate, goods and services in Argentina cost more in dollars. Economists call this a stronger “real” exchange rate, meaning local prices have outrun the dollar.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English The nominal exchange rate is simply the price of one dollar in pesos. The real exchange rate adjusts that price for inflation at home and abroad. A “dollarised” portfolio is one where a saver holds more of their assets in US dollars. Argentines have long done this to protect against inflation.

What Analysts Say About the Peso

Juan Manuel Franco, chief economist at the Argentine consultancy Grupo SBS, says the real exchange rate, the rate adjusted for inflation, is at its lowest since May 2025. He expects trade flows to keep supplying dollars, but says the balance of supply and demand will decide what happens next.

Solana Cucher, an economist at the Argentine investment firm PPI, warns that 2027 will be an election year. She says that in such years the hoarding of dollars tends to jump, and flows in the balance of payments can start to anticipate a change of exchange-rate regime.

Jerónimo Bardin, head sales trader at the brokerage Balanz, cautions that a strong real peso does not by itself mean the dollar is about to jump. He points to export strength and dollar bond sales by companies and provinces as supports for the peso.

File photo. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina, Buenos Aires, September 2012. Photo: Diana2803, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What It Means for You

Visitors paying in dollars will find Argentina pricier than a year ago, because local prices rose far faster than the exchange rate. Investors holding Argentine bonds or shares should watch two dates, the next monthly inflation figure and the first signs of election-year positioning.

Savers in Argentina face a choice between peso instruments and dollars, and the analysts quoted disagree on how soon the balance might tip. None of the three analysts quoted forecasts a sudden jump.

What Is Not Known

No official data shows how much of Argentine savings has moved into dollars in recent weeks. The date of the 2027 election cycle’s key events, and any change to the exchange-rate rules before then, have not been announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the official dollar rate in Argentina?

The central bank’s reference rate was 1,545.40 pesos per US dollar on 5 November 2026. It was 1,517.52 on 30 September.

Is Argentina’s peso strong or weak?

It is steady against the dollar but has lost ground to inflation. Prices rose 33.4% in 12 months to September, while the dollar rose 6.8%.

How fast are prices rising in Argentina?

Monthly inflation was 1.9% in September 2026, according to INDEC, the national statistics office. Over 12 months it was 33.4%.

Sources: Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA): exchange-rate series (Communication A 3500), bcra.gob.ar; National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC): consumer price index for September 2026, indec.gob.ar. Analyst comments are attributed to the named economists. Background: Argentina getting pricey in dollars; Argentina’s hidden-dollars law; Argentina news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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