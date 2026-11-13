Moving to Angola: Living in Luanda for Americans

File photo, 2013. Traffic on an avenue in central Luanda. (Photo: Fabio Vanin, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ANGOLA · EXPATS

Americans can visit Angola without a visa for up to 30 days at a time, but living in Luanda needs a residence visa from the Angolan authorities. Listed one-bedroom flats in central Luanda districts such as Carmo and Ingombota-Ilha do Cabo asked 1.2 million to 4.1 million kwanzas (Kz) a month on Friday, 13 November 2026, about US$1,315 to US$4,492.

Prices are cooling, with annual inflation at 8.16% in October 2026 against about 17.4% a year earlier. This guide, checked on 13 November 2026, sits beside our Angola explainer and our Angola coverage.

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Key Facts Entry US citizens may visit without a visa for up to 30 days per entry, 90 days a year.

Residence A residence-settlement visa costs €190.80 (about US$211) at Angola’s Lisbon consulate.

Prices Annual inflation was 8.16% in October 2026, and food prices rose 9.28%.

Rent Sampled central one-bedroom listings asked Kz 1.2 million to Kz 4.1 million a month.

Safety The US State Department, America’s foreign ministry, rated Angola Level 2 of 4 on 5 March 2026.

In Plain English Kz Kwanzas, the Angolan currency; the market rate on 13 November 2026 was about Kz 912.8 per US$, and US$1.1055 per euro.

SME The Migration and Foreigners Service, Angola’s immigration agency.

INE The National Institute of Statistics, Angola’s official statistics office.

CDC The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American public health agency.

Residence-settlement visa The entry visa for people who plan to live in Angola, issued before the residence permit.

Can Americans Enter Without a Visa?

A presidential decree of late September 2023 exempted citizens of 98 countries, including the United States, from the tourist visa. They may stay up to 30 days per entry and 90 days a year, must pass the usual border formalities and need a valid passport; Fragomen advises validity of at least six months beyond the stay.

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The exemption covers tourism only: a traveller who plans to apply for a work or residence permit does not qualify and must apply through the portal of the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), Angola’s immigration agency, or at an Angolan consulate, according to the immigration law firm Fragomen. Border officers keep the final say on entry.

Angola requires proof of yellow fever vaccination from arriving travellers aged nine months or older, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (page reviewed 25 August 2026). The CDC also recommends prescription malaria prevention for travel to Angola.

File photo, 2007. Rooftops and apartment blocks in central Luanda. (Photo: Paulo César Santos, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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How Residence Works

The legal base is Law 13/19 of 23 May 2019, Angola’s law on foreign citizens. A person who wants to settle applies first for a residence-settlement visa and then for a residence permit.

Angola’s consulate in Lisbon says the visa must be used within 60 days of being granted and lets the holder stay 120 days, renewable until the permit decision. It allows paid work and costs €190.80 (about US$211) for a 30-working-day service or €238 (about US$263) for 15 working days, at US$1.1055 per euro on 13 November 2026.

The SME’s website says requests and payments are handled through its online platform. For employer-sponsored work, see our report on Angola’s programme for foreign workers.

What Living in Luanda Costs

Angola’s statistics institute (INE) reported annual inflation of 8.16% in October 2026, 9.27 percentage points lower than a year earlier. Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 9.28% over the twelve months.

Our October inflation report shows the trend. Casa Sapo, an Angolan property portal, listed one-bedroom flats in the central districts of Carmo, Alvalade and Ingombota-Ilha do Cabo on 13 November 2026 at Kz 1.2 million (about US$1,315) to Kz 4.1 million (about US$4,492) a month.

A used 60 square metre flat in Carmo asked Kz 1,200,000 (about US$1,315), and a used 65 square metre flat in Alvalade asked Kz 1,800,000 (about US$1,972); listings in other districts can be cheaper. New 60 square metre flats with parking in Ingombota-Ilha do Cabo, the old centre by the bay, asked Kz 2.5 million to Kz 3 million (about US$2,739 to US$3,287).

These are asking rents, not signed leases, and the listings carry no posting date. Angola’s National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) set shared taxis known as candongueiros at Kz 300 a trip (about US$0.33) and city buses at Kz 200 (about US$0.22) from 7 July 2025.

We found no change announced since. The fuel regulator IRDP, Angola’s petroleum derivatives institute, raised the diesel price to Kz 420 a litre (about US$0.46) in June 2026.

Diesel has risen in steps in recent years as Angola withdraws fuel subsidies.

Is Luanda Safe, and What About Health?

The US State Department’s advisory dated 5 March 2026 rates Angola Level 2 of 4, Exercise Increased Caution, and names crime, health, unrest and landmines as risks. Check the State Department page for the current version before you book.

What It Means for You

For a first visit, a US passport is enough for up to 30 days, but a move needs the residence-settlement visa arranged before you travel. Working on the tourist exemption is not allowed, so an employer should confirm the visa route in writing.

Budget for rent first, because it is the largest cost for most newcomers. Our Luanda guide for November 2026 lists current events and places to go.

What Is Not Known

We found no public price list for expat health insurance premiums in Angola, no published fee or processing time for the residence permit itself, and no fare change announced since July 2025. Rents above are asking prices and the range is wide, and the State Department level should be confirmed on its site.

Connected Coverage

Sources: Fragomen, Angola tourist visa exemption, 9 Oct and 7 Dec 2023; Consulate General of Angola in Lisbon, residence-settlement visa, read 13 Nov 2026; SME, Migration and Foreigners Service portal, read 13 Nov 2026; INE, Consumer Price Index October 2026, October 2026; CDC, Angola traveller view, reviewed 25 Aug 2026; US State Department, Angola travel advisory, 5 Mar 2026; Casa Sapo, one-bedroom rentals in Luanda, read 13 Nov 2026; ANTT, land transport fare announcement, 6 Jul 2025; fuel regulator diesel price notice, June 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Luanda? See this month's events.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Americans need a visa to visit Angola?

No for tourism: Americans can stay up to 30 days per entry and 90 days a year under a 2023 presidential decree. Work or residence needs a visa applied for in advance, and yellow fever vaccination is required from age nine months.

How much does it cost to live in Luanda?

Sampled central one-bedroom listings asked Kz 1.2 million to Kz 4.1 million a month (about US$1,315 to US$4,492) on 13 November 2026. Annual inflation was 8.16% in October, with food up 9.28%.

Is Angola safe for Americans?

The US State Department’s 5 March 2026 advisory rates Angola Level 2 of 4, Exercise Increased Caution, citing crime, health, unrest and landmines. Check its page for the current version before you travel.

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