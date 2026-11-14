Egypt Beat Malawi 5-0 as Salah Scores Twice

File photo: Mohamed Salah (No. 10) playing for Egypt against Sudan. Not from Friday’s match.

Published Friday, November 13, 9:35 p.m. ET (4:35 a.m. Cairo, Saturday) · Source: Rio Times reporting on the match and the qualifying rules

Egypt were already cruising when Mohamed Salah turned a rout into a record night. The star forward scored twice late on and, by most counts, moved to the top of the national scoring list.

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Egypt beat Malawi 5-0 on Friday, November 13, in a Group B match of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, the road to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Africa’s national-team championship. By most counts Salah now has 70 goals for Egypt, more than any player before him.

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Key Facts Result. Egypt beat Malawi 5-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Friday, November 13, 2026, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Scorers. Egypt’s Nasser Maher, Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Hany, then star Mohamed Salah twice, once from a penalty.

Group B. Egypt lead Group B with seven points from three games. Malawi have three.

Next. Malawi v Egypt on Tuesday, November 17, 2026; kick-off time not confirmed. This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Morocco Beat Niger 5-1 in Cup Qualifier

In plain English Egypt, Malawi, Angola and South Sudan play each other home and away in Group B. No host nation sits in this group, so the top two teams go to the 2027 finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Two Goals in Ten Minutes Settle It

Egypt scored twice inside the first ten minutes. Nasser Maher opened the scoring, and Omar Marmoush, the forward, added a second in the 10th minute.

Mohamed Hany made it 3-0 before half-time, so Egypt led comfortably at the break. Malawi, who had beaten South Sudan earlier in the group, never found a way back into the match.

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Salah Closes the Night With Two Goals

Salah headed in a cross from the substitute Ibrahim Adel in the 84th minute. In stoppage time he added a penalty.

The second goal made it 5-0 and brought the record talk. The night also repeated the result from September, when Egypt won 5-0 away to South Sudan in Juba.

Did Salah Really Break the Record?

Most match reports put Salah on 70 goals for Egypt. That is ahead of Hossam Hassan, a former Egypt striker who was the national coach until last week.

Not every tally agrees. Sources list Hassan on 68 or 69, and no football body has confirmed the count, so we use 70 only as the most common figure.

A New Coach and a Tight Group

The new coach, Ali Maher, was in charge for the first time. The Egyptian Football Association, the national governing body, sacked Hassan on November 7 over off-field controversies, a week before the match.

Hassan had led Egypt to the last 16 of this year’s World Cup, where the team beat Australia on penalties in the round of 32 for its first knockout win. Friday was the first test of the team without him.

Egypt now lead Group B on seven points from three games. Angola have four, Malawi three and South Sudan none.

What Comes Next

The return match is on Tuesday, November 17, in Malawi, and Salah could extend his count there. The kick-off time has not been confirmed.

The finals run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, and the top two teams in each group without a host qualify. For other results in the same window, see our report on Libya’s win over Tunisia and our Egypt country page.

What It Means for US Readers

American fans saw Egypt at this year’s World Cup, where the team played its knockout match against Australia in Dallas. A heavy win under a new coach is a first sign of how that squad will look in 2027.

We found no confirmed US broadcaster or start time for Tuesday’s match, so check listings closer to the day.

What Is Not Known

The kick-off time and the attendance were not confirmed. No football body has confirmed Salah’s record.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Mohamed Salah become Egypt’s all-time top scorer?

Most reports say yes, with 70 goals. Totals for the previous holder, Hossam Hassan, vary between 68 and 69, and no football body has confirmed either count.

When do Egypt and Malawi play again?

The return match is on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in Malawi. The kick-off time has not been confirmed.

Sources: match reports from the qualifier; the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifying rules; Rio Times reporting. Background: AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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