File photo. Aircraft at gates at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, pictured on 12 August 2022. The photo does not show the Miami collision. Photo: SajoR / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

PANAMA · AVIATION

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A Panamanian passenger jet and an American cargo plane touched on a Miami taxiway, the paved route aircraft use between gates and runways on Saturday night, one day after the United States grounded every takeoff. A Copa Airlines Boeing 737 clipped a Boeing 767 of UPS, the US parcel carrier, at Miami International Airport at about 9 p.m. Eastern time on 14 November 2026, and two people had minor injuries.

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Copa is a Panama-based airline. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the national aviation regulator, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US agency that investigates transport accidents, are both investigating.

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Key Facts Collision Copa 737 wingtip hit UPS jet’s nose at Miami, Saturday 14 November, about 9 p.m. ET.

Injuries Two people had minor injuries, treated at the scene; neither needed hospital transport.

Finding The UPS jet was told to give way but did not stop.

Damage The UPS jet has substantial damage; the Copa jet is still being assessed.

Open Why the UPS crew did not stop; a preliminary report is expected within 30 days.

The UPS cargo jet was told to give way to Copa but did not stop, and it suffered substantial damage, US investigators say.

A Wing Meets a Nose at the Intersection

Copa flight CM427 had just arrived from Panama City with 166 passengers and six crew, and was taxiing to its gate. The UPS flight, a cargo jet numbered 358, was taxiing toward the runway for a departure to Bogotá, Colombia.

The FAA said the 737’s wingtip struck the nose of the 767 while both aircraft were moving. Copa said its jet’s left wingtip was involved.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Air traffic control recordings capture the moment. A pilot radioed: “Somebody hit us.”

The controller asked the UPS crew whether they had hit the other aircraft, and a UPS pilot acknowledged that the cargo jet had gone too far. Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, which runs the airport, said.

The airport said other flights were sent to different taxiways and operations were not affected.

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What the Damage Looks Like

The NTSB said preliminary information shows substantial damage to the UPS plane, while its assessment of the Copa aircraft was not complete. Photographs show a horizontal gash and a larger hole in the UPS jet’s nose, the Associated Press, a US news agency, reported.

Copa said in a statement that the left wingtip of its aircraft touched the cargo plane. The NTSB expects to release a preliminary report within 30 days, according to the Associated Press.

Why the Controllers’ Order Matters

The FAA said air traffic controllers had told the UPS crew to give way to the arriving Copa flight, and the NTSB said on Sunday that the UPS plane did not stop, as the Associated Press reported. Neither agency has named a formal cause.

UPS said it was aware of an incident involving one of its aircraft on the ground in Miami, and that its crew was safe. Copa said it would cooperate with the authorities.

The Timing Is Awkward for US Aviation

The collision came a day after the FAA halted all US takeoffs on Friday 13 November, from the afternoon until about 8:15 p.m. Eastern, as we reported on the Copa travel disruption. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the cabinet official who oversees aviation, said overloaded network switches and routers caused that outage.

We have seen no report linking the taxiway contact to Friday’s outage. Our earlier report covers how the stop affected Copa travellers.

Copa had already offered a fee-free waiver for travel on 13 and 14 November on routes to and from the United States, excluding Puerto Rico. That waiver, as announced, covers those two travel dates, and we have not seen a statement extending it to the collision.

What It Means for US Readers

Travellers booked on Copa between the United States and Panama or South America should check flight status with the airline. Our guide to airline fee waivers lists the rules for rebooking.

What Is Not Known

The FAA and the NTSB have not said why the UPS jet did not stop after the instruction to yield. The NTSB has not finished assessing the damage to the Copa jet.

We will update this report as the NTSB releases findings.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone seriously hurt in the Miami collision?

No serious injuries have been confirmed. Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department said, and neither needed hospital transport. One passenger said his wife hurt her back, which officials have not confirmed.

Who was at fault in the Copa and UPS collision?

Neither the FAA nor the NTSB has named a formal cause. The FAA said controllers told the UPS crew to give way, and the NTSB said the UPS plane did not stop.

Published Sunday, 15 November, 10:45 a.m. ET · Updated Monday, 16 November, 11:00 a.m. ET · Source: Federal Aviation Administration; National Transportation Safety Board; Miami-Dade Aviation Department; Miami-Dade Aviation Department; Copa Airlines; UPS; US Department of Transportation

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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