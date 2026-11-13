Brent Nears US$96, a Boost for Angola

ANGOLA · OIL

Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, rebounded 3.3% to US$95.82 a barrel on Thursday 12 November 2026, after President Donald Trump said the US needs no deal with Iran. That is about 57% above the US$61 a barrel assumed in Angola’s 2026 state budget.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Brent The benchmark closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 on Thursday 12 November 2026.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US oil benchmark, closed 2.6% higher at US$88.74.

Angola budget The 2026 state budget assumes US$61 a barrel and 1.05 million barrels a day.

The gap Thursday’s Brent closing price is US$34.82, or about 57%, above the budget price.

Still open Angola’s crude sale price in November and its October output are not known.

Cargo ships and cranes at the port of Luanda, Angola, seen from the bay in June 2015. File photo. Photo: XEON / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

What Happened

On Monday 9 November 2026, Trump said Iran was, militarily, “effectively over” and that US forces would be “locked and loaded” if they had to go back in. Iranian officials rejected reports of a planned meeting with US officials.

Brent fell to around US$90 a barrel on Tuesday 10 November, its lowest level since August, as we covered in our earlier report on Brent falling below US$90. It rebounded two days later.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Iran war (Angola) Email address Follow

On Thursday 12 November, Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, that “We don’t need a deal with Iran”. Brent closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 a barrel, as shown in our oil market report of 12 November, and West Texas Intermediate closed 2.6% higher at US$88.74.

No formal agreement between the US and Iran has been announced. Both countries have reported ships hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea passage for much Gulf oil.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “WHO chief calls a Congo raid a significant setback” Get the brief

Why It Matters

Angola’s 2026 state budget, the OGE 2026, assumes US$61 a barrel and output of 1.05 million barrels a day. At US$95.82, Brent sits US$34.82, or about 57%, above that price.

The National Assembly, Angola’s parliament, passed the budget on 15 December 2025 with 120 votes in favour and 79 against, and UNITA, the main opposition party, voted against. The budget forecasts non-oil revenue above oil revenue.

In our assessment, each barrel sold above the budget price brings the state more than the plan counted on, while buyers of oil pay more. How much Angola gains depends on its grade price and on its real output, and lower output trims the gain.

Output averaged about 1.03 million barrels a day from January to September 2026, below the 1.05 million target. That rests on statistics of Angola’s National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), as calculated by a Luanda business newspaper.

The budget price is a planning figure, not a forecast of where Brent will go. The gap shows how far the market has moved from the number the government chose.

The swing was fast. A statement on Monday, a fall on Tuesday and a rebound on Thursday all came within four days.

Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Brent crude · benchmark 95.77

-0.05% L 95.07 day range H 97.12 +51.99% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 3,882 -0.08% Silver 48.93 -2.09% Copper 6.08 -1.67% Iron ore 161.91 · WTI crude 88.52 -0.25% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 3,882 -0.08% -7.45% 3,885 3,927 3,871 140,124 SILVER 48.93 -2.09% -7.81% 49.97 50.73 48.86 44,841 BRENT 95.77 -0.05% +51.99% 95.82 97.12 95.07 20,120 WTI 88.52 -0.25% +50.83% 88.74 89.64 87.80 160,112 COPPER 6.08 -1.67% +19.49% 6.18 6.24 6.08 50,744 LITHIUM 58.66 -1.30% -7.90% 59.43 59.59 58.42 110,614 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.61% 161.91 161.91 1 SOY 1,233 +0.47% +8.90% 1,227 1,241 1,219 103,557 CORN 446.00 +0.79% +1.02% 442.50 450.25 441.75 245,686 WHEAT 593.50 +1.58% +10.78% 584.25 600.00 582.00 99,685 COFFEE 274.00 -2.21% -31.79% 280.20 279.20 272.35 17,133 SUGAR 18.40 +0.99% +27.42% 18.22 18.54 18.16 59,813 COCOA 5,267 +3.97% -4.01% 5,066 5,330 5,169 27,100 ORANGE JUICE 136.85 -2.91% -17.41% 140.95 141.25 135.00 973 COTTON 79.02 +0.44% +25.63% 78.67 79.90 78.63 18,270 BEEF 224.93 +2.75% +2.71% 218.90 225.88 221.45 23,034 CATTLE 335.65 -0.01% -0.40% 335.67 336.98 329.53 9,700 USD/BRL 5.65 +0.19% +6.81% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — Largest moves today COCOA

5,267

+3.97% ORANGE JUICE

136.85

-2.91% BEEF

224.93

+2.75% COFFEE

274.00

-2.21% SILVER

48.93

-2.09% COPPER

6.08

-1.67% WHEAT

593.50

+1.58% LITHIUM

58.66

-1.30% The session read The Brent crude eased 0.05%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. COCOA led, while ORANGE JUICE lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Study Ties 42,000 Brazil Deaths to El Niño Read →

Terms in Plain English

Brent is the international oil benchmark, traded in London, and WTI is the US benchmark. Angolan crude is sold at a difference to Brent, set by its grade.

Output means barrels pumped each day, and the budget’s target is 1.05 million of them. A settlement is the official closing price that traders use to mark the day.

The OGE is Angola’s annual state budget law. OPEC is a group of oil-producing countries, and Angola left it with effect from 1 January 2024.

What To Watch Next

No dated checkpoint has been announced. The next signal is the next Brent settlement and any further US statement on Iran.

Readers can compare each new Brent settlement with the US$61 budget assumption and the US$95.82 level of 12 November. Any further US statement on Iran is the other signal named here.

What Is Not Known

We do not know what price Angolan crude fetched in November, because it is sold at a difference to Brent by grade. We also do not have output figures for October.

It is not known whether the US and Iran will reach any deal. Nor is it known whether Brent will hold near US$95.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the swing shows how statements by one US president can move the world oil price within days. It is context, not advice on buying or selling anything.

Our Angola page follows the country’s economy and politics. Our Africa section covers the wider continent.

The Angola case is one example of a wider pattern for oil-exporting economies. Their budgets rest on a price assumption, and the market can move far from it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil rebound on 12 November?

Brent closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 on Thursday 12 November after Trump posted that the US does not need a deal with Iran. Two days earlier it had fallen to around US$90.

What price does Angola’s 2026 budget assume?

The OGE 2026, Angola’s annual state budget law, assumes US$61 a barrel and output of 1.05 million barrels a day. Brent’s US$95.82 settlement is about 57% above that price.

Did Trump end the Iran war?

On 9 November he said Iran was militarily “effectively over”, and on 12 November he said no deal is needed. No formal agreement has been announced.

Is Angola in OPEC?

No, Angola is not a member. It left the OPEC producers’ group with effect from 1 January 2024.

Sources: Truth Social post of President Trump, 12 November 2026; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE, the futures exchange) Brent futures settlement, 12 November 2026; Angola’s OGE 2026 budget law, approved by the National Assembly on 15 December 2025.