Brent Nears US$96, a Boost for Angola

IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.21% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.36% USD/CLP994.13▼ 0.14% USD/COP3,317▲ 1.14% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.18% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.68% BRENT 95.77 ▼ 0.05% WTI 88.52 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.08 ▼ 1.67% GOLD 3,882 ▼ 0.08% SILVER 48.93 ▼ 2.09% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.66 ▼ 1.30% PETR4 45.21 ▲ 1.14% VALE3 63.45 ▼ 0.78% ITUB4 42.17 ▲ 1.18% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.74 ▼ 0.06% BBAS3 15.13 ▼ 2.26% B3SA3 14.81 ▲ 0.34% WEGE3 51.19 ▼ 0.89% PRIO3 63.24 ▼ 0.09% SUZB3 55.06 ▼ 1.75% RENT3 30.08 ▲ 1.69% AZZA3 15.96 ▼ 5.56% CSAN3 3.01 ▲ 5.61% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.54 ▲ 6.28% GMAT3 4.18 ▲ 8.85% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.12 ▼ 7.42% SLCE3 18.11 ▼ 1.36% NATU3 5.12 ▼ 3.94% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.85 ▼ 8.98% IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.53 ▼ 0.39% USD/CLP 994.13 ▼ 0.14% USD/COP 3,317 ▲ 1.14% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.18% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.68% BRENT 95.77 ▼ 0.05% WTI 88.52 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.08 ▼ 1.67% GOLD 3,882 ▼ 0.08% SILVER 48.93 ▼ 2.09% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.66 ▼ 1.30% PETR4 45.21 ▲ 1.14% VALE3 63.45 ▼ 0.78% ITUB4 42.17 ▲ 1.18% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.74 ▼ 0.06% BBAS3 15.13 ▼ 2.26% B3SA3 14.81 ▲ 0.34% WEGE3 51.19 ▼ 0.89% PRIO3 63.24 ▼ 0.09% SUZB3 55.06 ▼ 1.75% RENT3 30.08 ▲ 1.69% AZZA3 15.96 ▼ 5.56% CSAN3 3.01 ▲ 5.61% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.54 ▲ 6.28% GMAT3 4.18 ▲ 8.85% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.12 ▼ 7.42% SLCE3 18.11 ▼ 1.36% NATU3 5.12 ▼ 3.94% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.85 ▼ 8.98%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Angola Africa

Brent Nears US$96, a Boost for Angola

By · · 5 min read
Red ship moored at a jetty in the port of Namibe in Angola
File photo, 2010. A ship moored at a pier in the port of Namibe, in southern Angola. (Photo: Paulo César Santos, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ANGOLA · OIL

Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, rebounded 3.3% to US$95.82 a barrel on Thursday 12 November 2026, after President Donald Trump said the US needs no deal with Iran. That is about 57% above the US$61 a barrel assumed in Angola’s 2026 state budget.

Key Facts

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  • Brent The benchmark closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 on Thursday 12 November 2026.
  • US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US oil benchmark, closed 2.6% higher at US$88.74.
  • Angola budget The 2026 state budget assumes US$61 a barrel and 1.05 million barrels a day.
  • The gap Thursday’s Brent closing price is US$34.82, or about 57%, above the budget price.
  • Still open Angola’s crude sale price in November and its October output are not known.
Cargo ships and cranes at the port of Luanda, Angola
Cargo ships and cranes at the port of Luanda, Angola, seen from the bay in June 2015. File photo. Photo: XEON / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

What Happened

On Monday 9 November 2026, Trump said Iran was, militarily, “effectively over” and that US forces would be “locked and loaded” if they had to go back in. Iranian officials rejected reports of a planned meeting with US officials.

Brent fell to around US$90 a barrel on Tuesday 10 November, its lowest level since August, as we covered in our earlier report on Brent falling below US$90. It rebounded two days later.

On Thursday 12 November, Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, that “We don’t need a deal with Iran”. Brent closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 a barrel, as shown in our oil market report of 12 November, and West Texas Intermediate closed 2.6% higher at US$88.74.

No formal agreement between the US and Iran has been announced. Both countries have reported ships hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea passage for much Gulf oil.

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Why It Matters

Angola’s 2026 state budget, the OGE 2026, assumes US$61 a barrel and output of 1.05 million barrels a day. At US$95.82, Brent sits US$34.82, or about 57%, above that price.

The National Assembly, Angola’s parliament, passed the budget on 15 December 2025 with 120 votes in favour and 79 against, and UNITA, the main opposition party, voted against. The budget forecasts non-oil revenue above oil revenue.

In our assessment, each barrel sold above the budget price brings the state more than the plan counted on, while buyers of oil pay more. How much Angola gains depends on its grade price and on its real output, and lower output trims the gain.

Output averaged about 1.03 million barrels a day from January to September 2026, below the 1.05 million target. That rests on statistics of Angola’s National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), as calculated by a Luanda business newspaper.

The budget price is a planning figure, not a forecast of where Brent will go. The gap shows how far the market has moved from the number the government chose.

The swing was fast. A statement on Monday, a fall on Tuesday and a rebound on Thursday all came within four days.

Live Market IntelligenceCommodities — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Commodities — Live Market Board

Global
Nov 13, 2026 · 16:44

Brent crude · benchmark
95.77
-0.05%
L 95.07day rangeH 97.12

+51.99% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
47% advancing

7 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Gold
3,882
-0.08%

Silver
48.93
-2.09%

Copper
6.08
-1.67%

Iron ore
161.91
·

WTI crude
88.52
-0.25%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
GOLD 3,882 -0.08% -7.45% 3,885 3,927 3,871 140,124
SILVER 48.93 -2.09% -7.81% 49.97 50.73 48.86 44,841
BRENT 95.77 -0.05% +51.99% 95.82 97.12 95.07 20,120
WTI 88.52 -0.25% +50.83% 88.74 89.64 87.80 160,112
COPPER 6.08 -1.67% +19.49% 6.18 6.24 6.08 50,744
LITHIUM 58.66 -1.30% -7.90% 59.43 59.59 58.42 110,614
IRON ORE 161.91 +55.61% 161.91 161.91 1
SOY 1,233 +0.47% +8.90% 1,227 1,241 1,219 103,557
CORN 446.00 +0.79% +1.02% 442.50 450.25 441.75 245,686
WHEAT 593.50 +1.58% +10.78% 584.25 600.00 582.00 99,685
COFFEE 274.00 -2.21% -31.79% 280.20 279.20 272.35 17,133
SUGAR 18.40 +0.99% +27.42% 18.22 18.54 18.16 59,813
COCOA 5,267 +3.97% -4.01% 5,066 5,330 5,169 27,100
ORANGE JUICE 136.85 -2.91% -17.41% 140.95 141.25 135.00 973
COTTON 79.02 +0.44% +25.63% 78.67 79.90 78.63 18,270
BEEF 224.93 +2.75% +2.71% 218.90 225.88 221.45 23,034
CATTLE 335.65 -0.01% -0.40% 335.67 336.98 329.53 9,700
USD/BRL 5.65 +0.19% +6.81% 5.64 5.67 5.63

Largest moves today
COCOA
5,267
+3.97%
ORANGE JUICE
136.85
-2.91%
BEEF
224.93
+2.75%
COFFEE
274.00
-2.21%
SILVER
48.93
-2.09%
COPPER
6.08
-1.67%
WHEAT
593.50
+1.58%
LITHIUM
58.66
-1.30%

The session read
The Brent crude eased 0.05%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. COCOA led, while ORANGE JUICE lagged.

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Terms in Plain English

Brent is the international oil benchmark, traded in London, and WTI is the US benchmark. Angolan crude is sold at a difference to Brent, set by its grade.

Output means barrels pumped each day, and the budget’s target is 1.05 million of them. A settlement is the official closing price that traders use to mark the day.

The OGE is Angola’s annual state budget law. OPEC is a group of oil-producing countries, and Angola left it with effect from 1 January 2024.

What To Watch Next

No dated checkpoint has been announced. The next signal is the next Brent settlement and any further US statement on Iran.

Readers can compare each new Brent settlement with the US$61 budget assumption and the US$95.82 level of 12 November. Any further US statement on Iran is the other signal named here.

What Is Not Known

We do not know what price Angolan crude fetched in November, because it is sold at a difference to Brent by grade. We also do not have output figures for October.

It is not known whether the US and Iran will reach any deal. Nor is it known whether Brent will hold near US$95.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the swing shows how statements by one US president can move the world oil price within days. It is context, not advice on buying or selling anything.

Our Angola page follows the country’s economy and politics. Our Africa section covers the wider continent.

The Angola case is one example of a wider pattern for oil-exporting economies. Their budgets rest on a price assumption, and the market can move far from it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil rebound on 12 November?

Brent closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 on Thursday 12 November after Trump posted that the US does not need a deal with Iran. Two days earlier it had fallen to around US$90.

What price does Angola’s 2026 budget assume?

The OGE 2026, Angola’s annual state budget law, assumes US$61 a barrel and output of 1.05 million barrels a day. Brent’s US$95.82 settlement is about 57% above that price.

Did Trump end the Iran war?

On 9 November he said Iran was militarily “effectively over”, and on 12 November he said no deal is needed. No formal agreement has been announced.

Is Angola in OPEC?

No, Angola is not a member. It left the OPEC producers’ group with effect from 1 January 2024.

Sources: Truth Social post of President Trump, 12 November 2026; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE, the futures exchange) Brent futures settlement, 12 November 2026; Angola’s OGE 2026 budget law, approved by the National Assembly on 15 December 2025.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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