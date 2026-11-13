Brent Nears US$96, a Boost for Angola
ANGOLA · OIL
Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, rebounded 3.3% to US$95.82 a barrel on Thursday 12 November 2026, after President Donald Trump said the US needs no deal with Iran. That is about 57% above the US$61 a barrel assumed in Angola’s 2026 state budget.
Key Facts
- Brent The benchmark closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 on Thursday 12 November 2026.
- US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US oil benchmark, closed 2.6% higher at US$88.74.
- Angola budget The 2026 state budget assumes US$61 a barrel and 1.05 million barrels a day.
- The gap Thursday’s Brent closing price is US$34.82, or about 57%, above the budget price.
- Still open Angola’s crude sale price in November and its October output are not known.
What Happened
On Monday 9 November 2026, Trump said Iran was, militarily, “effectively over” and that US forces would be “locked and loaded” if they had to go back in. Iranian officials rejected reports of a planned meeting with US officials.
Brent fell to around US$90 a barrel on Tuesday 10 November, its lowest level since August, as we covered in our earlier report on Brent falling below US$90. It rebounded two days later.
On Thursday 12 November, Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, that “We don’t need a deal with Iran”. Brent closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 a barrel, as shown in our oil market report of 12 November, and West Texas Intermediate closed 2.6% higher at US$88.74.
No formal agreement between the US and Iran has been announced. Both countries have reported ships hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea passage for much Gulf oil.
Why It Matters
Angola’s 2026 state budget, the OGE 2026, assumes US$61 a barrel and output of 1.05 million barrels a day. At US$95.82, Brent sits US$34.82, or about 57%, above that price.
The National Assembly, Angola’s parliament, passed the budget on 15 December 2025 with 120 votes in favour and 79 against, and UNITA, the main opposition party, voted against. The budget forecasts non-oil revenue above oil revenue.
In our assessment, each barrel sold above the budget price brings the state more than the plan counted on, while buyers of oil pay more. How much Angola gains depends on its grade price and on its real output, and lower output trims the gain.
Output averaged about 1.03 million barrels a day from January to September 2026, below the 1.05 million target. That rests on statistics of Angola’s National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), as calculated by a Luanda business newspaper.
The budget price is a planning figure, not a forecast of where Brent will go. The gap shows how far the market has moved from the number the government chose.
The swing was fast. A statement on Monday, a fall on Tuesday and a rebound on Thursday all came within four days.
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Commodities — Live Market Board
-0.05%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|GOLD
|3,882
|-0.08%
|-7.45%
|3,885
|3,927
|3,871
|140,124
|SILVER
|48.93
|-2.09%
|-7.81%
|49.97
|50.73
|48.86
|44,841
|BRENT
|95.77
|-0.05%
|+51.99%
|95.82
|97.12
|95.07
|20,120
|WTI
|88.52
|-0.25%
|+50.83%
|88.74
|89.64
|87.80
|160,112
|COPPER
|6.08
|-1.67%
|+19.49%
|6.18
|6.24
|6.08
|50,744
|LITHIUM
|58.66
|-1.30%
|-7.90%
|59.43
|59.59
|58.42
|110,614
|IRON ORE
|161.91
|—
|+55.61%
|161.91
|161.91
|1
|SOY
|1,233
|+0.47%
|+8.90%
|1,227
|1,241
|1,219
|103,557
|CORN
|446.00
|+0.79%
|+1.02%
|442.50
|450.25
|441.75
|245,686
|WHEAT
|593.50
|+1.58%
|+10.78%
|584.25
|600.00
|582.00
|99,685
|COFFEE
|274.00
|-2.21%
|-31.79%
|280.20
|279.20
|272.35
|17,133
|SUGAR
|18.40
|+0.99%
|+27.42%
|18.22
|18.54
|18.16
|59,813
|COCOA
|5,267
|+3.97%
|-4.01%
|5,066
|5,330
|5,169
|27,100
|ORANGE JUICE
|136.85
|-2.91%
|-17.41%
|140.95
|141.25
|135.00
|973
|COTTON
|79.02
|+0.44%
|+25.63%
|78.67
|79.90
|78.63
|18,270
|BEEF
|224.93
|+2.75%
|+2.71%
|218.90
|225.88
|221.45
|23,034
|CATTLE
|335.65
|-0.01%
|-0.40%
|335.67
|336.98
|329.53
|9,700
|USD/BRL
|5.65
|+0.19%
|+6.81%
|5.64
|5.67
|5.63
|—
5,267
+3.97%
136.85
-2.91%
224.93
+2.75%
274.00
-2.21%
48.93
-2.09%
6.08
-1.67%
593.50
+1.58%
58.66
-1.30%
Terms in Plain English
Brent is the international oil benchmark, traded in London, and WTI is the US benchmark. Angolan crude is sold at a difference to Brent, set by its grade.
Output means barrels pumped each day, and the budget’s target is 1.05 million of them. A settlement is the official closing price that traders use to mark the day.
The OGE is Angola’s annual state budget law. OPEC is a group of oil-producing countries, and Angola left it with effect from 1 January 2024.
What To Watch Next
No dated checkpoint has been announced. The next signal is the next Brent settlement and any further US statement on Iran.
Readers can compare each new Brent settlement with the US$61 budget assumption and the US$95.82 level of 12 November. Any further US statement on Iran is the other signal named here.
What Is Not Known
We do not know what price Angolan crude fetched in November, because it is sold at a difference to Brent by grade. We also do not have output figures for October.
It is not known whether the US and Iran will reach any deal. Nor is it known whether Brent will hold near US$95.
What It Means for You
For US readers, the swing shows how statements by one US president can move the world oil price within days. It is context, not advice on buying or selling anything.
Our Angola page follows the country’s economy and politics. Our Africa section covers the wider continent.
The Angola case is one example of a wider pattern for oil-exporting economies. Their budgets rest on a price assumption, and the market can move far from it.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did oil rebound on 12 November?
Brent closed 3.3% higher at US$95.82 on Thursday 12 November after Trump posted that the US does not need a deal with Iran. Two days earlier it had fallen to around US$90.
What price does Angola’s 2026 budget assume?
The OGE 2026, Angola’s annual state budget law, assumes US$61 a barrel and output of 1.05 million barrels a day. Brent’s US$95.82 settlement is about 57% above that price.
Did Trump end the Iran war?
On 9 November he said Iran was militarily “effectively over”, and on 12 November he said no deal is needed. No formal agreement has been announced.
Is Angola in OPEC?
No, Angola is not a member. It left the OPEC producers’ group with effect from 1 January 2024.
Sources: Truth Social post of President Trump, 12 November 2026; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE, the futures exchange) Brent futures settlement, 12 November 2026; Angola’s OGE 2026 budget law, approved by the National Assembly on 15 December 2025.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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