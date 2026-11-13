Angola Budget Clears First Vote on Debt Row

File photo. A weathered colonial-era building with office towers behind it in central Luanda, Angola's capital.

Published Friday 13 November 2026 · Source: National Assembly debate and vote of 12 November, Ministry of Finance budget proposal

Key Facts Vote: Angola’s parliament approved the 2027 budget bill in general terms on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Size: 37.34 trillion kwanzas (about US$40.9 billion), up about 4.1 trillion kwanzas (US$4.5 billion).

Debt: UNITA’s Navita Ngolo said 43 of every 100 kwanzas of 2027 spending go to past debt.

Assumptions: The budget assumes oil at US$71 a barrel and 5.5% economic growth in 2027.

Not known: The final vote date and the sector breakdown of spending are unannounced.

Angola’s parliament, the National Assembly in Luanda, approved the 2027 state budget bill in general terms on Thursday 12 November 2026, a first overall approval before the line-by-line review. The ruling party and two allies carried it, while the main opposition party abstained, which neither backs nor blocks a bill, and attacked the cost of debt.

The budget totals 37.34 trillion kwanzas, Angola’s currency (about US$40.9 billion at about 913 kwanzas per US$, the market rate on 13 November). Angola depends on oil exports, so the plan rests on an oil price assumption that matters to energy markets.

The Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), the ruling party, holds an absolute majority in the Assembly, so passage was expected. The MPLA and two smaller parties, the Social Renewal Party (PRS) and the Humanist Party of Angola (PHA), voted in favour with 113 votes, and the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the main opposition party, abstained with 65.

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The Debt Argument

Navita Ngolo, who leads UNITA’s group of lawmakers, said that for every 100 kwanzas the state plans to spend in 2027, 43 go to paying debts of the past. Reports of the budget figures put debt service at about 44% of spending.

Ngolo also warned against new loans, and our earlier report on the opening of the debate gives the background. Reis Júnior, who leads the MPLA’s group, said the budget will contribute to macroeconomic stability and support household incomes.

UNITA’s abstention is a change of stance. A year earlier it voted against the 2026 budget in the final vote on Monday 15 December 2025, which passed 120 to 79.

Rooftops and apartment blocks in central Luanda, Angola’s capital. File photo, 2007. (Photo: Paulo César Santos, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Budget Contains

The total is about 4.1 trillion kwanzas (about US$4.5 billion) more than the current budget, as set out in the budget bill we covered earlier. The government assumes the economy will grow by 5.5% in 2027.

It sets a benchmark oil price, the price the budget assumes, of US$71 a barrel. Gross borrowing needs, the money the state must raise in total, are about 15.5 trillion kwanzas (about US$17.0 billion).

What It Means for You

For US investors, the budget shows how much of Angola’s spending goes to servicing debt, which matters to anyone who holds or watches its bonds. Our report on oil and the budget looks at what a weaker oil price would do to the sums.

Anyone who follows African oil producers can read the plan as a statement of how much Luanda leans on crude. To see who decides these questions, read who holds power in Angola, or browse our Angola coverage.

What Is Not Known

One account of the debate says UNITA also asked for more money for health, education and agriculture, but we could not confirm that with a second source. We did not find a published breakdown of how much of the 37.34 trillion kwanzas (about US$40.9 billion) goes to those sectors.

The vote counts come from parliamentary reports of the day, and we have not seen the Assembly’s own record. The line-by-line review and a final vote on the whole budget still follow, but their dates have not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 2027 state budget?

It is Angola’s State General Budget (Orçamento Geral do Estado, or OGE) for 2027, the national spending and revenue plan. Parliament approved it in general terms on Thursday 12 November 2026.

How big is the budget?

It totals 37.34 trillion kwanzas, about US$40.9 billion at about 913 kwanzas per US$. That is about 4.1 trillion kwanzas (US$4.5 billion) more than the current budget.

How did parties vote?

The MPLA, PRS and PHA voted in favour with 113 votes, and UNITA abstained with 65. A year earlier UNITA voted against the 2026 budget in the final vote.

What happens next?

The line-by-line review and a final vote on the whole budget still follow. Last year the final vote came on 15 December 2025, but this year’s dates have not been announced.

Sources: Debate and vote of Angola’s National Assembly on 12 November 2026; Ministry of Finance proposal for the 2027 State General Budget; National Assembly results of the 2025 budget votes.

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