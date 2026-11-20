The Bank says Algeria has shown fiscal resilience, and that more room for private investment and a more diverse economy must now turn it into lasting, job-creating growth.

Photo: Camille Gillet / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Algeria

The World Bank, the Washington-based development lender, said in Algiers on Thursday 19 November 2026 that Algeria’s economy grew an estimated 3.8% in 2025 and should expand 3.7% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027. Its Fall 2026 Algeria Economic Update, subtitled Hydrocarbon Revenues and Fiscal Resilience, argues that reforms must turn that growth into lasting growth that creates jobs.

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Algeria is a major gas exporter to Europe and a member of OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, so its public finances move with hydrocarbon (oil and gas) prices. That makes the Bank’s assessment a reference point for oil and gas investors and for companies with Algerian exposure.

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Key Facts Who. The World Bank, the Washington-based development lender, in its Fall 2026 Algeria Economic Update.

What. Growth of 3.8% in 2025, with 3.7% forecast for 2026 and 3.4% for 2027.

Where and when. Algiers, Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

The Bank says Algeria has shown fiscal resilience, and that more room for private investment and a more diverse economy must now turn it into lasting, job-creating growth.

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The report starts from a large fiscal repair. Algeria’s fiscal deficit, the gap between state spending and revenue, narrowed to 10.4% of GDP (gross domestic product, the size of the economy) in 2025 from 14% in 2024, helped by resilient non-hydrocarbon revenues and exceptional dividends from state-owned companies.

Hydrocarbon revenues, meaning state income from oil and gas, fell to 9.8% of GDP in 2025 as oil prices and export volumes dropped. The current account deficit, the gap between what the country earns from abroad and what it pays out, widened to 8.8% of GDP in the same year.

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Growth in 2025 came from public investment and solid domestic demand, the Bank says. The non-hydrocarbon sector, which covers everything outside oil and gas, grew 4.2% and was the main growth engine.

Inflation fell to 1.4% in 2025, its lowest level in years. It rose to 5.3% in the first half of 2026, mainly on prices of manufactured goods, and the Bank says the authorities are well positioned to monitor it.

Algiers on the Mediterranean coast. (File photo)

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Hydrocarbon production should rise 3.8% in 2026, the Bank projects, after OPEC eased its production quotas. Those quotas are the caps the producer group sets on how much each member may pump.

The current account deficit is projected to narrow to 2.9% of GDP in 2026. The Bank links that improvement to a more favourable hydrocarbon price environment, and the report warns that the country remains exposed to global energy-price swings.

Amel Henider, the Bank’s economist for Algeria, said that strengthening fiscal anchors, the rules that steer public finances, into “a more robust and fully operational stabilization mechanism” could support macroeconomic resilience and “the accumulation of long-term savings for future generations”. Henider also pointed to the need to manage exposure to global energy price swings and growing domestic energy consumption.

Cemile Hacibeyoglu, the World Bank Group’s resident representative for Algeria, said the country should “advance the reform agenda to turn that resilience into lasting growth”. In her words that means creating more space for private investment, using public resources more effectively and reducing exposure to energy price swings.

Hacibeyoglu added that a stronger entrepreneurship ecosystem is key over the long term and for generating the jobs Algerians need. In the Bank’s words, Algeria has the fundamentals to build a more diversified and competitive economy.

The Bank says a recovery in oil and gas output offsets some moderation outside the hydrocarbon sector in 2026. It expects growth to ease further in 2027 as public spending and hydrocarbon output level off.

The release gives no unemployment figures and no fiscal deficit forecasts for 2026 and 2027. The release also sets out no timetable for the reforms.

For US investors, the report ties Algeria’s budget to oil and gas income, so energy prices and OPEC output decisions feed directly into its public finances. The Bank notes that lower oil prices and export volumes in 2025 weighed on the country’s external accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the World Bank say about Algeria’s economy?

It estimates growth held up in 2025 and expects a slightly slower pace in the next two years. It says reforms must turn that growth into lasting, job-creating growth.

Why does Algeria’s outlook matter to US readers?

Algeria supplies gas to Europe and belongs to OPEC, so its finances follow energy markets. Investors and companies with Algerian exposure watch that link.

What does the Bank want Algeria to change?

It wants more room for private investment, better use of public money and less exposure to energy price swings. A stronger base of new businesses is its long-term answer on jobs.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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