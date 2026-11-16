Algeria

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that the flood of drugs into his country has become “a real war against our people and youth”. He spoke in Algiers, the capital, at the Supreme Court, at the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year, the ceremony that starts the courts’ working year.

He also warned that Algeria might be compelled to go to the source of drug production, citing the right of legitimate self-defence. That is a conditional warning, not an announced operation, and he named no country, group or network.

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No direct US consequence has been confirmed. The people most directly concerned are Algerian young people and the country’s neighbours, in a region where Algeria is a significant natural gas exporter to Europe.

Key Facts Who. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who chairs the High Council of the Judiciary, the body that governs judges.

Where. The Supreme Court in Algiers, at the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year.

Message. Flooding Algeria with drugs “has become a real war against our people and youth”.

Warning. Algeria might be compelled to act at the source of drug production, citing self-defence. No country named; no figures or new measures given.

Algeria’s president has framed drug trafficking as a war on young people and warned of action at the source, without naming anyone.

What Happened

President Tebboune addressed magistrates and senior state officials at the headquarters of the Supreme Court in Algiers on Sunday 15 November 2026. The occasion was the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year.

His headline message was that flooding Algeria with drugs “has become a real war against our people and youth”. He then said Algeria might be compelled to go to the source of drug production, citing the right of legitimate self-defence.

The wording is conditional: it describes a possibility, not a decision. He named no country, group or network.

He has used this theme before. At a Council of Ministers (the cabinet) meeting on Sunday 23 March 2025, he spoke of an “undeclared war” in which drugs are the weapon.

In the same speech he said terrorism has been used as a tool against Algeria and its neighbours. He said the army will protect the country and its neighbours.

Ghardaia, in southern Algeria. Photo: Camille Gillet, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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In Plain English

Abdelmadjid Tebboune: Algeria’s head of state.

Algeria’s head of state. High Council of the Judiciary: the body that governs judges, chaired by the President.

the body that governs judges, chaired by the President. Supreme Court: Algeria’s highest court, based in Algiers.

Algeria’s highest court, based in Algiers. Judicial year: the formal opening of the courts’ working year.

the formal opening of the courts’ working year. Self-defence: the principle that a state may protect itself from attack.

the principle that a state may protect itself from attack. Council of Ministers: the cabinet.

Why It Matters

The speech lifts drugs from a policing issue to a national security theme in the President’s own words. His language has also escalated: in March 2025 he spoke of an undeclared war, and on 15 November 2026 he linked drugs to a possible act of self-defence.

Because he chairs the High Council of the Judiciary, his words to magistrates carry weight inside the justice system. They set the tone for the officials who prosecute and judge such cases.

Geography explains why neighbours listen closely. Algeria is Africa’s largest country by area and borders Morocco, Mali, Niger, Libya, Tunisia, Mauritania and Western Sahara.

Algeria is also a significant natural gas exporter to Europe. Any language about action beyond its borders is therefore of interest to energy partners as well as neighbours.

What To Watch

No dated step has been announced in the passages we could confirm. A named source, a timeline or a legal measure would be the first sign of a concrete plan.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which source or country the President means, because he named no country, group or network. No official explanation has been given of what “going to the source” would involve.

No timeline, and no legal or military preparation, has been described. He gave no figures on seizures, users or volumes, and announced no new law or operation on drugs in the passages we could confirm.

What It Means for You

No direct US consequence has been confirmed. The people most affected are Algerian young people, whom the President says the drug flow targets, and Algeria’s neighbours.

For readers following energy and security in the Sahel, the semi-arid belt south of the Sahara, this is a signal of tone rather than policy. Further statements by the President will show whether the warning stays rhetorical or becomes a plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tebboune say about drugs?

On 15 November 2026 he said flooding Algeria with drugs “has become a real war against our people and youth”. He added that Algeria might be compelled to go to the source of drug production, citing the right of legitimate self-defence.

Is Algeria planning military action?

No operation has been announced. The President described a conditional possibility and named no country, group or network as the source.

Who is Abdelmadjid Tebboune?

He is Algeria’s president and chairs the High Council of the Judiciary, the body that governs judges. He spoke at the Supreme Court in Algiers at the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year.

What else did he say in the speech?

He said terrorism has been used as a tool against Algeria and its neighbours. He added that the army will protect the country and its neighbours.

Sources Speech by the President of the Republic at the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year, Supreme Court, Algiers, 15 November 2026 .

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