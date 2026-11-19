Algerian parties are fielding more candidates than in 2021, but the real test on 28 November is whether voters come out to cast a ballot.

Algiers, the capital, seen over its bay in December 2023. Photo: Muhammed amine benloulou / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Algeria

Algeria’s parties are in the final week of a campaign for municipal and provincial councils, with about 163,000 candidates counted by the election authority for the vote on Saturday 28 November 2026. Campaigning ends on Tuesday 24 November, and a three-day electoral silence follows.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The election authority, known as ANIE (the National Independent Authority for Elections), counts 21.4% more candidates than in 2021. The number to watch is turnout, because only 36.58% of voters took part in the 2021 municipal vote.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. Algerians vote on Saturday 28 November 2026 for municipal councils (APC) and provincial councils (APW).

Candidates. ANIE counted 162,864 candidates, up 21.4% from 134,140 in 2021; 5,995 lists are approved.

Calendar. Campaign ends Tuesday 24 November; electoral silence follows until the vote.

Baseline. Final turnout in the 2021 municipal vote was 36.58%.

As of. 19 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.

Algerian parties are fielding more candidates than in 2021, but the real test on 28 November is whether voters come out to cast a ballot.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The Big Picture: A Vote After the Map Changed

This is the first local vote since Algeria’s map of wilayas (provinces) changed to 69, up from 58. A law of April 2026 created eleven new provinces, which take over their powers by the end of 2026.

ANIE is the body that runs and supervises Algerian elections. The parties competing include the long-ruling National Liberation Front (FLN), the National Democratic Rally (RND) and the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP, an Islamist-leaning party).

The Socialist Forces Front (FFS), an opposition party, also fields candidates. It and the Rally for Culture and Democracy (RCD), another opposition party, have criticised how ANIE handled candidacies.

The mood around the vote is one of distrust: since the Hirak, the mass protest movement of 2019 that forced out President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, many Algerians have stayed away from the polls. Final turnout for the municipal vote of 27 November 2021 was 36.58% for municipal councils and 34.76% for provincial ones, according to ANIE’s results of 22 December 2021.

Ghardaïa, a city in southern Algeria, in evening light. (File photo: Camille Gillet, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Algeria Email address Follow

The Numbers Behind the Race

ANIE counts 141,388 candidates for municipal councils (APC, the communal assemblies), against 115,230 in 2021, a rise of 22.7%. For provincial councils (APW, the wilaya assemblies) there are 21,476, against 18,910 in 2021, a rise of 13.6%.

In total ANIE counted 162,864 candidates in October, against 134,140 in 2021. Since then approved lists have fallen to 5,995, of which 5,568 are municipal and 427 provincial.

ANIE vice-president Mohamed Lahcene Zeghidi said approved lists fell by 70, from 6,065 to 5,995. Some lists failed legal conditions, and some parties did not replace rejected candidates in time.

He also said that more than 27,000 campaign meetings took place in the first week. The campaign opened on Thursday 5 November.

Rising Candidacies, Open Questions

ANIE president Saad Arous has said that rejections of candidates were made in line with the law. He has also said that the rise in new registrants and candidates contradicts claims of abstention, meaning voters staying home.

Several opposition parties, including the FFS and the RCD, have protested the exclusion of candidates from their lists. ANIE has not published how many individual candidates it rejected, only that it turned down 3 of 5,631 municipal lists and 6 of 434 provincial lists.

What It Means for US Readers

The vote has no direct consequence for US policy or markets, and we do not claim one. The people most affected are Algerians, who deal with their communes (municipalities) for civil records, local roads and permits.

For foreign readers it is a measure of trust in institutions in a large North African country. A turnout well above the 36.58% of 2021 would point to recovering confidence, and one below it would point to deeper distrust.

What to Watch Next

Campaigning ends on Tuesday 24 November, and the vote takes place on Saturday 28 November. The first test is whether turnout beats the 2021 baseline of 36.58%.

ANIE has not said when it will publish results, so that date is not confirmed. The second checkpoint is whether turnout rises above 2021 once ANIE publishes it.

What Is Not Known

ANIE has not published how many individual candidates it struck from lists, so the scale of the exclusions is unknown. Nobody can yet say whether the 21.4% rise in candidates will lift turnout.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Algerians vote in the local elections?

On Saturday 28 November 2026, for municipal (APC) and provincial (APW) councils. The campaign ends on Tuesday 24 November.

How many candidates are standing?

ANIE counted 162,864 candidates in October, up 21.4% from 134,140 in 2021. It has since approved 5,995 lists.

What was turnout in 2021?

ANIE’s final figures for 27 November 2021 were 36.58% for municipal councils and 34.76% for provincial councils.

What is ANIE?

The National Independent Authority for Elections, the Algerian body that organises and supervises elections and publishes candidate and list figures.

Sources: National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), candidate and list statistics, October to November 2026, and statements by its president Saad Arous and vice-president Mohamed Lahcene Zeghidi; presidential decree convening the electorate for 28 November 2026; ANIE final results for the 27 November 2021 local elections (22 December 2021); law of April 2026 on the territorial organisation of Algeria. Related Rio Times coverage: Algeria approves 5,995 lists, Algeria geopolitics explained, Who is President Tebboune.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →