File photo, 2009. Algiers and its harbour on the Mediterranean coast, seen from the International Space Station. (Photo: NASA astronaut, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Published Monday 16 November 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET · Source: National People’s Assembly, Algerian finance ministry

Algeria’s National People’s Assembly (APN), the elected lower house of parliament, adopted the 2027 finance bill by majority on Monday 16 November 2026. The bill is the annual budget law.

Algeria is a gas supplier to Europe, and oil taxes supply about 29% of its budget revenue. A US reader who follows oil prices or energy companies can see how much of the state’s income depends on oil taxes, which the bill values at a US$60 reference price per barrel.

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Khalida Boufedeche, the APN president, chaired the sitting, with Finance Minister Mohamed Lamine Lebbou present. The vote tally has not been published, and our earlier report on Algeria’s 2026 budget covers the year before.

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Key Facts Vote: Adopted by majority on Monday 16 November 2026; the tally is not published.

Spending: Payment appropriations, the cash the state may spend, reach 17,882.65 billion dinars (about US$131.2 billion).

Revenue: About 9,251.1 billion Algerian dinars (about US$67.9 billion), covering 51.7% of payment spending.

Oil: Oil taxes supply about 29% of revenue, counted at a US$60 barrel price.

Next: The fiscal year starts 1 January 2027; the upper house’s review date is not confirmed.

Algeria’s lower house has passed a budget with a gap of about 16% of gross domestic product, oil revenue tied to a US$60 reference price and, as presented, no new tax. The upper house has yet to review it.

Why It Matters

The finance committee’s report to the assembly put 2027 revenue at about 9,251.1 billion dinars (about US$67.9 billion). Payment appropriations, the cash the state may spend, come to 17,882.65 billion dinars (about US$131.2 billion).

Revenue therefore covers 51.7% of payment spending. The gap of 8,631.55 billion dinars (about US$63.3 billion) is a little over 16% of gross domestic product (GDP), the size of the economy, the APN finance committee’s report says.

Oil taxation provides 2,652.3 billion dinars (about US$19.5 billion), or about 29% of revenue, while non-oil taxes provide 6,598.8 billion dinars (about US$48.4 billion), or about 71%. The reference oil price, the barrel price used to calculate oil taxes, is US$60, while the budget assumes a market price of about US$70 over 2027 to 2029.

The oil figure of 2,652.3 billion dinars rests on the US$60 reference price, so the state’s oil income moves with the barrel price. The finance ministry’s 2026 estimates put growth at about 4.3%, with non-oil activity at 4.8% and oil and gas at 1%.

The Workers’ Party (PT) said in its own statement that it abstained. We have no confirmed vote tally and no confirmed position for other parties.

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What the Bill Contains

The bill’s social transfers, the money the state pays households and subsidies, exceed 2,400 billion dinars (about US$17.6 billion), the ministry told deputies on 2 November. The bill, as presented that day, adds no new tax.

It extends the value-added tax (VAT), a sales tax, exemption to 31 December 2029 for imported dried pulses and for locally produced fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, broiler chicken and turkey. This matters for household food costs.

Under the bill, taxpayers on the IFU (impôt forfaitaire unique), a simplified flat-rate tax for small businesses, would have to file and pay online. The fuel mechanism allows pump prices to move both ways, but the minister said no automatic rise is scheduled at this stage.

The budget assumes growth of 4.2%, inflation of 4% and a rate of 130 dinars per US$. The market rate on 16 November 2026 was 136.33 dinars per US$, which we use for every conversion.

File photo, 2011. A road sign for Arzew, the Mediterranean port town on Algeria’s west coast, with the shoreline beyond. (Photo: Maya-Anaïs Yataghène, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

What Happens Next

The Council of Ministers, the cabinet chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, adopted the bill on 4 October 2026, and Lebbou presented it to the assembly on Monday 2 November. General debate began on 3 November under the APN programme.

The finance and budget committee, chaired by Abdelhafid Brima, opened its work on 11 October and referred the text to the full assembly. It had proposed that any fuel price revision under Article 218 need parliamentary approval, but dropped that requirement, and we could not confirm whether the plenary changed the text again.

Two checkpoints now matter. The finance law applies for the fiscal year starting 1 January 2027, and the Council of the Nation, the upper house, normally reviews finance bills after the APN, but its date is not confirmed.

What It Means for You

For US investors, the budget shows how far Algeria’s finances depend on oil taxation: about 29% of revenue, at a reference price of US$60 a barrel. The budget also assumes a market price of about US$70, above the reference price.

Algeria is a gas supplier to Europe and its budget matters to energy buyers, as our report on Algeria’s gas exports explains. On fuel, the finance minister said no automatic pump-price rise is scheduled at this stage; the committee dropped its plan to require parliamentary approval for price revisions.

What Is Not Known

No vote tally has been published, so the number of deputies for and against is unknown. The date of the Council of the Nation’s review is not confirmed, and fuel price decisions beyond the minister’s statement are not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Algeria’s lower house pass?

The National People’s Assembly adopted the 2027 finance bill, the annual budget law, by majority on Monday 16 November 2026. The vote tally has not been published.

How much will Algeria spend in 2027?

Payment appropriations total 17,882.65 billion dinars (about US$131.2 billion). Revenue of about 9,251.1 billion dinars (about US$67.9 billion) covers 51.7% of that.

Does the budget raise taxes or fuel prices?

As presented, the bill adds no new tax, and the finance minister said no automatic pump-price rise is planned at this stage. The finance committee dropped its proposal that fuel price revisions (Article 218) need parliamentary approval, so prices can be revised under existing law.

When does the budget take effect?

The finance law applies for the fiscal year starting 1 January 2027. The Council of the Nation, the upper house, normally reviews finance bills after the APN, but its date is not confirmed.

Sources: National People’s Assembly (https://www.apn.dz), including its programme and finance committee report; Algerian finance ministry (https://www.mf.gov.dz), including its presentation to the assembly. Market rate of 136.33 dinars per US$ on 16 November 2026.

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