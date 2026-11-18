Eight people died and eight were injured on a desert highway in southern Algeria on the night of Tuesday 17 to Wednesday 18 November, when two trucks and a motorcycle collided and caught fire. The Gendarmerie nationale, a military police force that patrols rural areas and roads outside cities, gave the toll, and the Protection civile, Algeria’s civil protection service, said its crews were called at 23:45.

The crash happened on National Road 55 (RN 55), which links Tamanrasset, the main city of Algeria’s far south, to Djanet, a Saharan oasis town in the far south-east. The site is 110 kilometres from Tazrouk, a town in Tamanrasset province, in the direction of Idles, a small town on the same road.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Two trucks and a motorcycle collided and a fire followed. Eight people died and eight were injured.

Where. National Road 55 between Tamanrasset and Djanet, 110 kilometres from Tazrouk towards Idles.

When. Rescue crews were called at 23:45 on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Cause. Authorities have not stated the cause or the circumstances of the collision.

As of. 18 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

The collision is the deadliest in a night of road accidents in Algeria, and it adds to a series of fatal crashes on the country’s roads this year.

What We Know

The Gendarmerie reported eight dead and eight injured. The Protection civile said it responded on Tuesday at 23:45 to a collision between two trucks and a motorcycle, followed by a fire.

The site is 110 kilometres from Tazrouk, towards Idles, in the Tamanrasset region of the Sahara in the far south of Algeria. Authorities have not said what caused the crash, and neither service has named the victims or said where the vehicles were headed, and the statements do not say how many people were riding in each vehicle.

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In Plain English

RN 55: a national road, the main route linking Tamanrasset and Djanet in southern Algeria. Protection civile: Algeria’s civil protection service, which runs rescue and firefighting. Gendarmerie nationale: a military police force that patrols rural areas and roads outside cities. Tamanrasset: the main city of Algeria’s deep south, a gateway to the Hoggar, a mountain range.

Rock formations in the Sahara of southern Algeria. File photo. Photo: Abderrezzak koriche, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Other Accidents the Same Night

On the same evening, a car and a bus carrying workers collided shortly after 22:00 at the Oued Rihane roundabout, on National Road 4 in Khemis Miliana, a town in Aïn Defla province, south-west of Algiers. Seven people were injured, according to the Algerian authorities’ reports.

In Chéraga, a suburb in western Algiers, one person was killed and two were injured on Tuesday evening when two motorcycles collided near a service station called El Bahdja. Together with Tamanrasset, the three incidents left nine dead.

The Wider Record: A Costly Year on Algerian Roads

Official Algerian figures count 3,838 deaths and 37,020 injuries in traffic accidents in 2025. That is about 10 deaths a day on average, so a single crash with eight deaths is a large part of a typical day’s toll.

On 31 July 2026, a coach fell into a ravine near Boumerdès, a coastal province east of Algiers, and the health minister put the death toll at 27. In July 2023, 34 people died when a bus and a pickup collided on National Road 1 near Tamanrasset.

Why Southern Roads Are Hard to Make Safe

The deep south of Algeria is a vast desert region where towns are far apart and long stretches of road have no services. Heavy trucks, buses and motorcycles share the same roads, and a collision that ends in fire leaves little chance for those inside.

The authorities have not said whether speed, fatigue or road conditions played a part on RN 55. We therefore do not attribute a cause, and we will report one if the Gendarmerie or the Protection civile publishes it.

What It Means for You

Travellers and expatriate workers who drive in southern Algeria face long distances and limited emergency cover. Before any overland trip, check your own government’s current travel advisory for Algeria and follow local guidance on night driving and convoys.

The accidents also matter for companies that move people and goods across the Sahara, including energy and mining operators. Road safety is part of the operating risk they price in.

What Is Not Known

Authorities have not said what caused the collision or whether the deaths were from impact or fire. They have also not published the victims’ identities or the vehicles’ cargo.

What to Watch

The Gendarmerie or the prosecutor’s office could publish a cause once the wreckage is examined. No date has been announced for any such statement.

The Protection civile also publishes regular tallies of road deaths and injuries, often daily or weekly. The next tally will show how this crash and the other accidents of Tuesday night fit into the national picture.

Connected Coverage

Algeria news and analysisAfrica news and analysis

Nigeria news and analysis

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Tamanrasset?

Two trucks and a motorcycle collided on National Road 55 on the night of 17 to 18 November, and a fire followed. The Gendarmerie reported eight dead and eight injured.

Where is RN 55?

RN 55 is a national road linking Tamanrasset and Djanet in southern Algeria. The crash was 110 kilometres from Tazrouk, in the direction of Idles.

What caused the crash?

Authorities have not stated a cause or described the circumstances. Algeria’s civil protection service said only that it was called at 23:45 on Tuesday.

Are road accidents common in Algeria?

Official figures count 3,838 deaths and 37,020 injuries in traffic accidents in 2025. Several deadly bus crashes have also been recorded in 2026.

Sources Gendarmerie nationale and Protection civile (Algeria) statements of 18 November 2026; figures for road deaths in 2025 from the Délégation nationale à la sécurité routière, Algeria’s national road-safety agency.

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