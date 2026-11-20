Nearly five months after the earthquakes, volunteers are still pulling the dead from collapsed buildings on Venezuela’s coast, and families are still waiting for answers.

Rescue teams and residents search the rubble of a collapsed building in La Guaira on 28 June 2026, four days after the twin earthquakes. (Photo: Cpl. Daniel Garcia, US Marine Corps, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Disaster Recovery: Venezuela

Volunteer rescuers recovered the bodies of Yulida Verdú and her nephew Rayth Gabriel Prieto, known as Ray, on Wednesday 18 November 2026. They were found in the collapsed Residencias El Jurel apartment building at Playa Grande, in La Guaira state on Venezuela’s coast near Caracas.

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It was 147 days after the double earthquake of 24 June 2026. That is nearly five months, or four months and 25 days, after the disaster.

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Key Facts Who. Yulida Verdú and her nephew Rayth Gabriel Prieto, found by volunteer rescuers Máquina de Hierro.

Where. Residencias El Jurel, a collapsed building at Playa Grande, La Guaira state, near Caracas.

Next. DNA tests at Senamecf, the national forensic medicine service, then burial by the family.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Nearly five months after the earthquakes, volunteers are still pulling the dead from collapsed buildings on Venezuela’s coast, and families are still waiting for answers.

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Venezuela’s interim government, led by acting president Delcy Rodríguez, has published regular bulletins on the double earthquake of 24 June. Its reconstruction-phase bulletin of Monday 24 August 2026 put the death toll at 6,509, which was 71 more than its bulletin of Monday 17 August.

The same bulletin said 6,462 people had been rescued and 60,785 homes had been assessed, of which 11,001 were judged high risk. It also said 335 homes had been delivered to affected families, in the latest official bulletin we could confirm, dated 24 August 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A building in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, reduced to rubble after the 24 June 2026 earthquakes. Archive photo, not the Jurel building. Photo: RatUnderground, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Máquina de Hierro, a Venezuelan volunteer rescue team, recovered the bodies, said its representative Leo Bruzual. The extraction took more than 15 hours after the area was marked earlier with drones, according to this detailed account of the 15-hour extraction.

Army officers and Civil Protection, Venezuela’s national disaster-response service, supported the work. The rescuers said the two were found embracing under a column that gave way, and that death was immediate.

Clothing, a watch and a mobile phone found with the remains helped identify them, and Yulida’s son Cristian Verdú identified his mother, in this account of the recovery. The remains were taken to Senamecf, Venezuela’s national forensic medicine service, for DNA tests, and are then to be handed to the family for burial.

Cristian Verdú became known after a video in which he asked for help to recover his relatives. He searched for his mother for 55 days.

He stopped after experts advised him that staying near the unstable ruins put his life at risk. The operation lasted more than 24 hours in all, with volunteers working inside a private residential building.

The team’s representative said the position of the bodies suggested a last embrace at the moment the building collapsed. The volunteers said they will keep searching for missing people in other buildings in La Guaira.

No timetable for that work has been published. The 24 August bulletin also counted 226,696 people treated in hospitals.

That figure is not comparable with the 16,740 injured counted in earlier bulletins. The government’s bulletins count rescues, damaged homes and deliveries, but we found no official count of people still missing.

No date for the DNA results or the burial had been published by Friday 20 November. For Venezuelans abroad with relatives on the coast, including families in the United States, the case shows how long identification and burial can take after a collapse.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did it take so long to recover the two bodies?

The building was unsafe, and the extraction itself was slow and careful work done by volunteers with army and Civil Protection support.

What happens to the remains now?

They are at Senamecf for DNA tests and will then be handed to the family for burial.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error