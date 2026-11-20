Venezuela, where outages have grown over the past year, now invites private capital into its grid, a step that sits within a wider opening of strategic sectors.

Rooftops of Mérida, a university city in the Venezuelan Andes. File photo: Sascha Grabow / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Energy: Venezuela

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, signed a law on Thursday 19 November 2026 that lets private companies, Venezuelan and foreign, run parts of the country’s electricity system. The reform partly rewrites the Organic Law of the Electric System and Service, the statute that governs the power sector.

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As the government described the law at the signing, private firms may now take part in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of power. She signed it at Expo Venezuela Energética, an energy industry fair, with Electric Energy Minister Rolando Alcalá and Crisóstomo Fernández, head of the state utility Corpoelec, present.

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Key Facts Who. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, signed the reform.

What. Private firms may now enter Venezuela’s electricity generation, transmission, distribution and sale.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Venezuela, where outages have grown over the past year, now invites private capital into its grid, a step that sits within a wider opening of strategic sectors.

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The reform began in the National Assembly, Venezuela’s parliament, which approved it in first debate on 2 June 2026. It passed unanimously in second debate on 10 November, and Rodríguez signed it nine days later, as this account of the signing and the Assembly votes sets out.

The government’s aim is stated in the president’s own words. She said on 19 November that the law “will allow the participation, the intervention of the private sector, national and international”, as the official account of the signing records.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Rodríguez tied the law to rising demand from economic growth and to heat linked to El Niño, a periodic warming of the Pacific that shifts weather worldwide. Minister Alcalá called the law “innovative” because, he said, it authorises private investment across the whole chain from the power plant to the customer’s bill.

The Orinoco River near Parmana, Venezuela. File photo.

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The law also adds tax incentives for investment and creates a new regulator, the Superintendencia Nacional del Sistema Eléctrico, which is the national electricity regulator. According to this report on the law’s provisions, it is attached to the Electric Energy Ministry and has powers to regulate and inspect both the state operator and private firms.

A separate chapter deals with the oil industry, which is one of the country’s biggest users of power. Oil companies must secure their own steady supply through self-generation, cogeneration (making power and heat together) or purchases from third parties, to ease pressure on the national grid.

Rodríguez said at the same event that crude output reached 1,269,000 barrels a day, of which 730,000 came from the Orinoco Belt, the heavy-oil region in eastern Venezuela. She also said the economy grew 7.42% through the third quarter, and both figures are her own, given at the signing.

For US oil and energy companies and for investors in Venezuelan assets, the oil chapter is the part to read first. It makes a steady power supply the producers’ own task, a duty that now sits in the law itself.

The reform is one of several legal changes by the government to open strategic sectors, first oil, then mining and now electricity, to foreign capital. It rules in private money across the whole power chain, though the record does not yet say how much of the system private firms will take.

The need is plain on the ground, because outages grew over the past year and sparked protests in towns of Carabobo state in northern Venezuela, for example on 30 September 2026. Rodríguez’s government has blamed sanctions, weather and alleged sabotage, while the opposition and independent specialists blame corruption and lack of maintenance.

The published text of the law and its Gazette number, the official journal in which laws appear, were not available to us. We found no announced first projects or tender dates, so no dated next step exists from an official source.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who can now invest in Venezuela’s power sector?

Both Venezuelan and foreign private companies, across the whole chain from generation to sale. The new regulator will oversee them and the state operator alike.

Does the law change anything for oil companies?

Yes, it obliges them to secure their own steady power supply. The aim is to lighten the load on the national grid.

When will the first private projects start?

We found no announced projects or tender dates. The text of the law itself was not yet available to us.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error