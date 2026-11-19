Applicants for Venezuela’s top court have roughly tripled since early November. Negotiators in Caracas still have no election date.

File photo. Caracas with the Ávila mountain range behind. Photo: George Miquilena, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Venezuela · Judiciary

More than 1,200 legal professionals have applied to sit on Venezuela’s Supreme Court, even as the government and the opposition negotiate the country’s political future. Luis Florido, an opposition deputy on the judicial nominations committee of the National Assembly, Venezuela’s parliament, gave the count on Wednesday 18 November 2026, the day applications closed, El Nacional, a Venezuelan daily, and Venevisión, a Venezuelan television network, reported.

The court, known as the TSJ (Tribunal Supremo de Justicia), is the country’s highest court. Its renewal is also on the agenda of the US-backed talks between the government and the opposition.

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Key Facts What. Over 1,200 applied for 66 court posts, committee member Luis Florido said on 18 November.

Next. The committee publishes the applicants’ list from Friday 20 November 2026 in three national newspapers.

Missing. No election date after three rounds, and no fourth-round deal reported by Thursday morning.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto platform, prices an election date by 31 December 2026 at 12.5%.

As of. 19 November 2026, 08:00 GMT; Polymarket read at 03:26 ET.

Applicants for Venezuela’s top court have roughly tripled since early November. Negotiators in Caracas still have no election date.

Where the Talks Stand

The government and the opposition first met on Thursday 6 August 2026, and NTN24, a news channel, called the talks US-sponsored on 13 November. Our earlier report, Venezuela Talks Hit 100 Days, No Vote Date, followed them to that point.

Round one, in August, agreed to renew the Supreme Court and to seek gold held at the Bank of England, Latin Times, a news site, reported on 14 November. Foro Penal, a Venezuelan legal group that counts political detainees, put the number still held at 321 on 9 November, La Patilla reported on 12 November.

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The fourth round opened on Friday 13 November at the Gran Meliá hotel in Caracas, NTN24 reported, with Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, leading the government side and Dinorah Figuera, president of the opposition-elected parliament of 2015, heading the opposition, Latin Times reported on 14 November. Figuera said that the court and, “por fin” (at last), the national electoral council (CNE), which runs elections, are still on the agenda, as NTN24 reported on 13 November and El Nacional on 18 November.

Central Caracas, where the talks are held. (File photo)

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How the Applications Add Up

The committee extended the window from Wednesday 11 November by seven days. Finanzas Digital, a news site, quoted committee vice president Pablo Pérez Álvarez at 9:15 AM on 18 November, before the 4 pm close, putting magistrate applicants at about 1,190.

On 14 November Pérez had put the total at 1,149, elDiario, a news site, reported. The count was 395 across all posts on 5 November, Finanzas Digital reported on 11 November, so the total has roughly tripled, though outlets do not always say which posts their counts include.

Acceso a la Justicia, a Venezuelan rule-of-law group, said in a text that La Patilla, a Venezuelan news site, reprinted on 12 November that the committee’s 100-point scale helps transparency but lets other scored items, including the 15-point interview, make up for a candidate who lacks the 15 years of experience the Constitution requires. La Patilla reported on 2 November that all 23 committee members adopted the scale unanimously.

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Why It Matters

The talks are US-sponsored, and a credible court and electoral council are what negotiators say they must settle before any vote date. More than 1,200 applicants for 66 posts (32 principal and 32 alternate magistrates, an inspector general and a school director) works out at roughly 18 per post if each person applied once, though applicants can seek more than one.

The committee ranks candidates by points, and elDiario reported on 18 November that designation of the new judges is expected on 11 December 2026. A calendar it published on 24 October names that date for presenting selected candidates to the full National Assembly, though that calendar predates the one-week extension.

Oil-industry experts Francisco Monaldi, Juan Szabo and Gustavo Roosen briefed the opposition delegation on Tuesday 17 November on hydrocarbons reform and investment security, El Nacional reported on 18 November. Investors depend on courts that enforce contracts.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market platform, showed on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 03:26 ET an election being scheduled by 31 December 2026 at 12.5% and by 31 March 2027 at 24.5%. The 31 December 2026 market has traded about US$174,000, while the 31 March 2027 market has traded about US$8,500, so that price is thin.

These are bets, not polls: thin markets swing on few trades, and the platform defines what counts as “scheduled”. Prices can jump between readings, so the later dates in the same market are not shown here.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In Plain English

TSJ: Venezuela’s Supreme Court.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court. Nominations committee: 11 deputies and 12 civil-society delegates who screen candidates.

11 deputies and 12 civil-society delegates who screen candidates. CNE: the national electoral council.

the national electoral council. 2015 National Assembly: the opposition-elected parliament.

the opposition-elected parliament. Foro Penal: a Venezuelan human-rights legal group.

a Venezuelan human-rights legal group. Polymarket: a site where people bet on outcomes.

What to Watch

The applicants’ list is due from Friday 20 November 2026 in three national newspapers, Florido said on 18 November, Venevisión and Efecto Cocuyo, a Venezuelan news outlet, reported. A challenge phase, which Florido called social oversight, follows, and El Nacional expects the fourth round to end over the weekend of Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November.

What Is Not Known

No agreement from the fourth round had been reported by Thursday morning 19 November, and Latin Times reported on 14 November that no election date had been set after three rounds. The electoral council reform is not agreed, and no outlet gives a deadline for the challenge phase.

Foro Penal counted 321 people detained for political reasons as of 9 November, according to Latin Times on 14 November. The government rejects the label “political prisoners”.

What It Means for You

Anyone with business, family or investments tied to Venezuela can read the list due on 20 November as the first look at who might sit on the bench. The Assembly stage that elDiario reports for 11 December is the next point where the court’s shape becomes clear.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people applied for Venezuela’s Supreme Court?

Luis Florido said on 18 November that more than 1,200 legal professionals applied for the posts on offer. Finanzas Digital, quoting committee vice president Pablo Pérez Álvarez that morning, put the figure at about 1,190.

When will the list of applicants be published?

From Friday 20 November 2026 in three national newspapers, Florido said. A challenge phase, which he called social oversight, follows.

How are applicants scored?

The committee adopted a 100-point scale, with 15 points for an interview. Acceso a la Justicia says other scored items, including the interview, could make up for missing experience.

What do prediction markets say about an election date?

On 19 November at 03:26 ET, Polymarket traders priced an election being scheduled by 31 December 2026 at 12.5%. These are bets, not polls.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error