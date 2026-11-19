A court fight over work permits and deportations moved one step closer to the nine justices, and no one yet knows when they will act.

File photo: a courtroom of the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco. Photo: Sam Wheeler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

VENEZUELA · US IMMIGRATION

For Venezuelans in the United States, the question of who may work and who may be deported stayed unanswered overnight. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the federal appeals court for California and other western states, ruled late Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 (ET), that a ruling restoring their protection must stay on hold for now.

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The order is the newest turn in the Venezuela US tensions that now play out in American courtrooms. It came hours after the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to end the protection, known as Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

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Key Facts What: A federal appeals court kept deportation protections for Venezuelans frozen, after the administration asked the Supreme Court.

Who: The Ninth Circuit, in Mullin v. National TPS Alliance, a case brought by TPS holders.

The numbers: Federal lawyers say about 1,800 detainees could be released; hundreds of thousands have held the status.

What happens next: The Supreme Court has not acted; a full Ninth Circuit ruling is pending.

Why it matters: Work permits and deportations for Venezuelans in the US depend on this fight.

This story is part of our coverage of the venezuela us tensions. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Over 1,200 Apply for Venezuela Court Posts

A court fight over work permits and deportations moved one step closer to the nine justices, and no one yet knows when they will act.

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In plain English TPS is a US program that lets people from troubled countries live and work legally for a set period. The government says Venezuela no longer qualifies, while migrants and their lawyers say ending it broke the law.

What the Court Decided

The Ninth Circuit kept in place a pause on a lower-court order. That order would bring TPS back for Venezuelans, and for now it cannot take effect.

In practice, the administration remains free to detain and deport Venezuelans who once held the status. Federal attorneys say about 1,800 Venezuelans held in immigration detention could be released if the order took effect.

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Reports differ on how long the pause lasts. One account says it runs until seven days after a full ruling; another says the judges gave themselves seven days to examine the case.

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What the Government Argued

Markwayne Mullin, the Homeland Security secretary who runs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is the named party in the case. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, the administration’s chief lawyer before the Supreme Court, signed the application.

Sauer wrote that a district judge’s order “will spring into effect, inflicting severe and immediate harm.” He said DHS would otherwise “resurrect TPS status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans after a nineteen-month hiatus.”

He also argued that the Supreme Court has “conclusively held” that courts cannot review such decisions. The administration adds that TPS is temporary and Venezuela no longer qualifies.

File photo: the Supreme Court building in Washington, where the administration has asked for help. Photo: Architect of the Capitol (public domain).

How the Fight Reached This Point

Venezuela first received TPS in March 2021 under President Joe Biden, a Democrat. The program was expanded in September 2023, and hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have received protection.

Alejandro Mayorkas, then the DHS secretary, extended it in 2025 through October 2026. His successor, Kristi Noem, ended both the designation and the extension, and U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco set those decisions aside in September 2025.

The Ninth Circuit upheld that ruling, but the Supreme Court paused Chen’s order, which let deportations go ahead. In June 2026 the justices held in Mullin v. Doe, a pair of Haitian and Syrian TPS cases, that courts generally cannot review such decisions, and in October they sent the Venezuelan case back to the Ninth Circuit.

Why the Wider Shift Matters

DHS has ended TPS for more than 1 million people from 13 countries during Trump’s second term. The administration has, however, not ended protections for more than 200,000 Salvadorans or for people from Ukraine and Sudan.

What It Means for US Readers

Employers who hired Venezuelans under TPS face the sharpest uncertainty, because work rights can switch on or off within days of a ruling. Families and communities with Venezuelan neighbours are watching the same clock.

The earlier deadline of Friday, Nov. 20 (ET) now looks overtaken, so the next signals are a Supreme Court order or a full Ninth Circuit ruling. Venezuelans in detention are the most immediate losers if the freeze holds, and the most immediate winners if the Supreme Court lets the lower order take effect.

What Is Not Known

The exact time of the Ninth Circuit order and its text are not public in the sources we reviewed. It is also not known when the Ninth Circuit or the Supreme Court will rule.

It is unclear how many former TPS holders still live in the United States. We found no statement yet from the National TPS Alliance, the group of TPS holders who sued, or from the Venezuelan government.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the appeals court decide?

The Ninth Circuit kept a ruling that restores TPS for Venezuelans on hold. It did not decide whether TPS must continue, only that the ruling waits.

What does it mean for Venezuelans?

The administration can keep detaining and deporting Venezuelans who held TPS. Federal attorneys say about 1,800 detainees could be released if the order took effect.

Sources: Supreme Court of the United States, application in Mullin v. National TPS Alliance, No. 26A714; US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the federal appeals court for California; US Department of Homeland Security.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error