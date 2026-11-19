The figures are the airline's own and are reported by Venezuelan outlets, not audited by a regulator.

Business: Venezuela

Copa Airlines says its Venezuela flights are running more than 90% full and that more passengers are arriving than leaving, according to Roberto Pulido, the Panamanian carrier’s country manager, quoted on 18 and 19 November 2026 by Bloomberg Línea, a Latin American business news outlet, the Venezuelan state news agency AVN and the Caracas daily El Universal. He said up to 20% more passengers are arriving than leaving.

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Pulido said many arrivals are business travellers looking for deals or setting up companies. He called Margarita, a Caribbean island resort, “living a golden moment”.

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Key Facts Who. Roberto Pulido, Copa Airlines’ general manager in Venezuela.

What. Flights run above 90% full across 47 weekly services.

Next. Panama to Porlamar, Margarita Island, starts on 26 November with three flights a week.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 21:15 GMT

This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier. Latest: Venezuela Quake Rescuers Find Two Victims

The figures are the airline’s own and are reported by Venezuelan outlets, not audited by a regulator.

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Pulido described “a contingent of corporate people and those who come to see business opportunities or who already have agreements and are setting up their companies” flying with Copa. The 47 weekly flights and the market ranking come from his statements to Bloomberg Línea and AVN.

Angel Falls in Canaima National Park, Venezuela. (File photo)

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The Panama-Porlamar route on Margarita Island starts on 26 November with about 45,000 seats in its first year, Pulido said, adding that no international airline had flown regular services to the island for three decades. We covered the route on 7 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Further reading: our copa do brasil final guide.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many flights does Copa operate to Venezuela?

Pulido says 47 a week, with average occupancy above 90%.

When does the Margarita route start?

On 26 November 2026, with three weekly flights between Panama City and Porlamar.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026. Statements by Copa Airlines Venezuela manager Roberto Pulido as reported by: El Universal, 19 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error