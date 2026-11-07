Bitcoin Holds at US$75,944 After Smaller Coins Slump | Crypto Wrap, Nov 6

Key Facts Bitcoin held after smaller coins broke: Bitcoin ended Friday, 6 November 2026, unchanged at US$75,944 and Ether slipped 0.05%, a calm day after Thursday’s slump, when Solana fell 6.64% and XRP 7.56%.

Bitcoin ended Friday, 6 November 2026, unchanged at US$75,944 and Ether slipped 0.05%, a calm day after Thursday’s slump, when Solana fell 6.64% and XRP 7.56%. Ether closed at its lowest in at least three months: at US$2,233 it sits 19.6% below its 12-month high of 2,776, set on 21 September.

at US$2,233 it sits 19.6% below its 12-month high of 2,776, set on 21 September. Solana’s latest verified daily close, Thursday’s US$89.14, is 27.0% below its 27 September peak of 122.06, and was the lowest in at least three months.

and was the lowest in at least three months. Bitcoin is 12.3% below its 21 September high of 86,603, yet still 29.7% above its 12-month low of 58,559 from 30 June.

yet still 29.7% above its 12-month low of 58,559 from 30 June. Two forces weighed on crypto this week : a rout in AI-linked technology shares and Friday’s US jobs report that beat forecasts.

: a rout in AI-linked technology shares and Friday’s US jobs report that beat forecasts. For Latin America the story is stablecoins: Brazil’s central bank president said in February 2025 that roughly 90% of the country’s crypto activity was in dollar-pegged tokens, not in Bitcoin.

Today’s Focus Bitcoin did something quiet on Friday, 6 November 2026: it stood still. Its +0.00% move followed a rough Thursday for everything else, when Solana and XRP lost between 6% and 8% in a single session. The reason is a squeeze on risk appetite. Technology shares, especially artificial-intelligence names, fell sharply this week, and crypto trades like a tech stock when investors get nervous. The technology rout did much of the damage, and Friday’s strong US jobs report then cut hopes of quick interest-rate relief. Bitcoin, the sturdiest coin, absorbed the blow; the weaker ones did not. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Money is retreating to Bitcoin and away from smaller coins, which is how crypto behaves when investors are scared rather than curious.

01 The session in one read

Think of crypto as a ship where Bitcoin is the hull and the smaller coins are the deck furniture. Across Thursday and Friday the hull stayed put and the furniture went overboard.

Solana and XRP each shed more than 6% on Thursday, and Ether finished Friday at its lowest close in at least three months. For a foreign reader, the message is that the damage came from risk-taking, not from any failure of Bitcoin itself.

Assessment — A flight to quality inside crypto MEDIUM Bitcoin’s stillness against the plunge in Solana and XRP looks like investors keeping the largest, most liquid coin and dumping the speculative rest. We are fairly sure of the direction and less sure of the exact split between jobs data and tech shares, so treat this as the best-supported reading, not a certainty. The variable to watch is whether the AI-stock selloff in New York keeps spreading.

Crypto — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Bitcoin was flat at +0.00%, and Ether slipped -0.05%. Solana’s -6.64% and XRP’s -7.56% on Thursday were the real news; their Friday closes are not yet in our data.

That gap matters because it separates a market that is nervous from one that is breaking. A broad panic would have dragged Bitcoin down with the rest.

Asset Level Change Bitcoin US$75,944 +0.00% Ethereum US$2,233 -0.05% Solana (Thursday close) US$89.14 -6.64% XRP (Thursday close) US$1.206 -7.56%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-06. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45 +1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% USD / MXN 18.60 -0.84% USD / CLP 975.74 +0.00% USD / COP 3,240 +0.03% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.00% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,393.57 +0.43% S&P IPSA Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.25 10,617 10,511 — IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -4.19% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,485.26 +0.03% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — EUR/BRL 6.13 +0.07% -0.35% 6.13 6.17 6.12 — USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% +0.04% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — USD/CLP 975.74 +0.00% +3.43% 975.74 975.74 975.74 — USD/COP 3,240 +0.03% -15.48% 3,238 3,240 3,240 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.15% +3.80% 3.45 3.46 3.42 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% +2.73% 38.95 40.31 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% -8.70% 5,875 6,358 6,358 — USD/BOB 11.81 +0.40% +75.39% 11.76 11.92 11.81 — USD/DOP 60.56 +0.43% -5.45% 60.30 60.59 59.79 — USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% -8.45% 439.97 449.63 448.27 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% +2.07% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 7, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: the technology rout. AI-linked shares plunged this week, and Bitcoin fell to an 11-week low. Fidelity and BlackRock led US$430 million of withdrawals from US Bitcoin funds on Thursday. Confidence: high.

Second: Friday’s US jobs report beat forecasts, with 165,000 new jobs in October against about 65,000 expected and unemployment down to 4.1%, which shifted bets on the Federal Reserve’s December interest-rate decision and lifted the dollar index to 102.28, up 0.72% on the day. Strong jobs mean borrowing stays dear for longer, which hurts assets that pay no income. Confidence: medium.

The signals disagree, which is worth saying openly. Ten-year Treasury yields rose 3 basis points to 4.87% on Friday and the S&P 500 at 7,377 rose 0.31%, so the usual drivers do not fully explain a 7.56% fall in XRP on Thursday.

Our best reading, with medium confidence, is that institutional money is concentrating in Bitcoin. Strive, a US asset manager that holds Bitcoin as a treasury asset, bought 15,124 coins in October and now holds 43,124, while US officials keep tightening the net: the Treasury’s financial crimes unit has cut the exchange MEXC off from US institutions, citing US$16 billion in illicit flows.

04 The trend behind it

Over the past 20 sessions Bitcoin is down 6.68%, and it is 12.3% below its 86,603 peak of 21 September. Ether is down 10.3% over 60 sessions, and Solana is down 14.53% over 20, so the smaller coins have fallen furthest since the September high.

This is a continuation, not a new phase: the whole sector has been sliding for about six weeks. What changed on Thursday is that the weakest coins finally gave way.

Here is our own history, which is not a forecast. After 130 earlier falls in Bitcoin as large as this one, the price was higher 20 sessions later in 60 cases, or 46%, with a median move of -2.1% and a worst case of -47.3%.

Gold’s fund rose 4.71% over five sessions while Bitcoin fell, a reminder that the digital-gold story fails when fear is high.

05 What it means for Latin America

In Brazil, Argentina and across the region, crypto means dollar stablecoins, tokens designed to hold a steady US dollar value. Brazil’s central bank president said in February 2025 that about 90% of the country’s crypto activity was in them, so a Solana slump barely touches ordinary Brazilians.

In Argentina, where inflation hit 117% in 2024, Tether’s USDT dominates peer-to-peer trading, and one industry estimate puts 61.8% of crypto activity in stablecoin exchanges. Savers use them as a dollar substitute, which means their value depends on trust in the issuer, not on the price of Bitcoin.

El Salvador is the exposed case, since Bitcoin remains legal tender there and the state’s holdings lose value when the price falls. How far its IMF bailout limits further buying is disputed, and we have not verified the programme’s current status.

Remittances are the quiet winner: families sending dollars home use stablecoins to dodge high transfer fees, and these flows do not swing with the market.

06 The names to watch

Strive is the clearest barometer of institutional appetite, having reported US$509 million of third-quarter net income. If it keeps buying through weakness, Bitcoin has a floor of real demand.

Gnosis Pay, a crypto debit-card provider, said hackers reached customer data on its legacy system, though funds were safe. Russia is bringing in rules that let retail investors trade Bitcoin, Ether and the USDT stablecoin through regulated intermediaries, and Greece plans a 10% tax on crypto gains in a draft bill.

07 What would end it

Watch 75,000 first, since a close below it would put the 11-week low at risk, with Bitcoin’s June low of 58,559 the distant floor. A recovery would need a push toward 80,000 and ultimately the 86,603 high.

For the smaller coins, Ether’s June low of 1,565 and Solana’s June low of 62.19 are the levels that matter, with 2,776 and 122.06 as the ceilings.

The dated catalyst is the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. The one thing that would change the picture is the AI-stock selloff stabilising, and until then expect the weakest coins to stay the most fragile.

08 What to watch

AI-stock selloff: Crypto has been tracking technology shares, so a stabilisation there is the likeliest trigger for a rebound.

Crypto has been tracking technology shares, so a stabilisation there is the likeliest trigger for a rebound. US Bitcoin fund flows: Another run of withdrawals like Thursday’s US$430 million would signal institutions are leaving, not just traders.

Another run of withdrawals like Thursday’s US$430 million would signal institutions are leaving, not just traders. Federal Reserve December meeting: Strong jobs data has reshaped rate bets, and the decision sets the cost of borrowing for every risky asset.

Strong jobs data has reshaped rate bets, and the decision sets the cost of borrowing for every risky asset. Stablecoin use in Brazil and Argentina: Rising volumes would show real adoption continuing whatever the coins do.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Solana and XRP fall while Bitcoin did not?

Investors under pressure sold speculative coins and kept the largest one. Heavy selling also hits thinner markets harder, so the smaller coins fell 6.64% and 7.56% on Thursday.

Is this the start of a bigger crash?

Not on the evidence so far, since the sector has slid for about six weeks. After 130 earlier falls of this size, Bitcoin was higher 20 sessions later 46% of the time, though history is not a forecast.

How does this affect ordinary Latin Americans?

Most use dollar stablecoins for savings and remittances, which are designed to stay steady, so they are shielded from coin-price swings. The exposed are traders and El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings.

What should an investor watch next?

Watch whether Bitcoin holds the 75,000 area and whether technology shares steady. The Federal Reserve’s December meeting is the next big scheduled test.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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