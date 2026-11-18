The United States has publicly praised Nigeria’s army after the country’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the military’s central command, reported 125 kidnapped people rescued in a single week. The Bureau of African Affairs, the State Department office that handles US policy toward sub-Saharan Africa, issued the statement on Wednesday 18 November 2026, which Premium Times (a Nigerian newspaper) says it posted on X, the social media platform.

For US readers the praise is a marker of security cooperation with Africa’s most populous country. Nigeria’s Defence Minister Christopher Musa said on Monday 16 November 2026 that US intelligence support, including satellite imagery and training, is helping Nigerian forces.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. The Bureau of African Affairs, a US State Department office, praised Nigeria’s armed forces in a statement.

What. Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters counts 125 kidnapped people rescued from 6 to 12 November 2026.

Where. 119 travellers were freed near Buratai, in Biu district, Borno State, Nigeria’s north-east.

As of 18 November 2026, 16:00 GMT

Washington has praised Nigeria’s army for rescuing 125 kidnapped people in one week. The military’s own figures remain the only count of the operations behind the praise.

The Big Picture

Nigeria’s north-east insurgency, led by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province), is about 17 years old, and the abduction of travellers on rural roads is now a recurring feature of it. In an earlier weekly briefing we reported that Nigeria Says 60 Militants Killed in a Week, so weekly military tallies are a regular DHQ product.

The State Department post, as reported by Nigerian media including Premium Times and NigerianEye (a Nigerian news site) on 18 November 2026, praises the dismantling of terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons and the clearance of explosive devices. Premium Times also reports that Washington backs Nigerian government efforts to prevent kidnappings and hold perpetrators accountable.

The post confirms that Washington is publicly backing the Nigerian campaign, and the parts reported so far announce no new aid. We found no sourced figures that compare Nigeria’s weekly rescue count with other countries in Africa, so we make no regional ranking.

File photo: the National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Rio Times library.

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What We Know

The 125, 8 and 10 totals come from DHQ’s weekly briefing as reported by Turkey’s Anadolu agency, while Leadership (a Nigerian daily) and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN, the national wire service) headline only the 119. The briefing, given by spokesperson Maj.-Gen. (Major General) Michael Onoja for operations from 6 to 12 November 2026, lists 125 kidnapped people rescued, 8 terrorists killed and 10 suspected collaborators or logistics suppliers arrested.

The largest rescue involved 119 travellers abducted on Friday 6 November on the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road in Buratai, in Biu Local Government Area (LGA, a district authority) of Borno State, the north-eastern state at the centre of the insurgency. Troops pursued the attackers along the Mangari-Dora Road, and the attackers abandoned their captives.

DHQ says the rescued were 69 men, 35 women and 15 children. Troops also found an improvised explosive device (IED, a homemade bomb) in the area.

The 125 is a nationwide weekly total, not only Biu. In Zamfara State, a north-western Nigerian state, under Operation Fansan Yamma (the military’s campaign against bandits there), troops rescued further kidnap victims, but a driver abducted with commuters on the Kombo-Gurusu Road was found dead.

In Bauchi State, a north-eastern Nigerian state, troops cleared camps at Dajin Madam in Alkaleri LGA and recovered ammunition, motorcycles and radios. In Kainji Lake National Park, a large reserve in Niger State, troops detonated five IEDs, repelled two attacks and, DHQ says, neutralised two terrorists.

DHQ’s regional breakdown does not add up neatly to the 125 total, which Anadolu gives as a summary figure. DHQ is the only source of these figures so far.

What Is Not Known

DHQ’s account does not say who the 119 travellers were beyond the counts, or whether any ransom was paid. It names the attackers only as terrorists, and the figures have no independent verification.

The published account does not reconcile the regional breakdown with the 125 total. We cannot confirm the full text of the State Department post, which we know only from the Nigerian reports.

One weekly tally cannot show whether road abductions in Borno are rising or falling. The DHQ briefing offers no earlier-week comparison for the 125, so the trend stays open.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

The abduction happened on a public road, so the people most affected are Nigerian travellers and their families, not foreign visitors. We could not retrieve the State Department’s Nigeria travel advisory on 18 November 2026, so we do not state its level here.

US readers planning travel should read the current advisory at travel.state.gov before booking. Investors and aid groups should treat the weekly tallies as military claims until outside observers confirm them.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the United States praise Nigeria’s military?

The Bureau of African Affairs issued a statement on 18 November 2026 that commends operations this month that rescued 125 kidnapping victims. It cited camp dismantling, weapon recovery and explosive clearance, as reported by Nigerian media.

How many people were rescued in Borno State?

DHQ says troops rescued 119 travellers abducted on 6 November near Buratai in Biu LGA, among them 69 men, 35 women and 15 children. The 125 figure is a national weekly total.

Who is Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja?

He is the spokesperson who presented DHQ’s weekly briefing for 6 to 12 November 2026. DHQ is Nigeria’s military central command, which publishes weekly operational summaries.

Is it safe for Americans to travel to Nigeria?

We could not retrieve the State Department advisory on 18 November 2026. Travellers should read the current Nigeria advisory at travel.state.gov, which lists regional risks, before any trip.

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