Nigeria Says 60 Militants Killed in a Week

Nigerian Army soldiers during a live-fire exercise in Thiès, Senegal. File photo, 17 February 2020. (Photo: Sean Castellano, US Navy, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · SECURITY

In an update published on 9 November 2026, Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters, the command centre of the armed forces, said troops killed 60 militants in one week. It also reported 42 kidnapped people rescued and more than 15 fighters and family members surrendering.

The fighting centred on the north-east, where Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadist groups wage a long insurgency against the state. The figures come from the military and have not been independently verified.

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Key Facts What The military says troops killed 60 militants and rescued 42 kidnapped victims in one week.

Where Yobe, Borno, Kogi, Niger, Kwara and Kebbi states.

Arrests Troops arrested 50 suspected militants, collaborators and suppliers in the north-east.

Rescued 42 kidnapped victims freed; more than 15 fighters and family members surrendered.

Next Watch for independent checks and a confirmed arrest total from Defence Headquarters.

What the Military Said

Major General Michael Onoja, director of defence media operations at Defence Headquarters, gave the update, published on 9 November 2026. He conveyed a message from General Olufemi Oluyede, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff and its top military officer.

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Troops in several regions “neutralised” 60 terrorists, the military’s word for killing them, and rescued 42 kidnapped victims. They also received the surrender of more than 15 fighters and family members.

The update also gave the toll-free line 193 and listed recoveries of thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The city gate of Maiduguri, capital of Borno State and the centre of the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP, pictured in July 2019. Photo: Ifeatu Nnaobi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The Battle at Buni Yadi

Overnight from Thursday 29 to Friday 30 October 2026, troops fought a battle of roughly five hours at Buni Yadi in Yobe State, in the north-east. The military said 48 fighters were killed, one soldier died and two soldiers were lightly wounded.

The fighting fell under Operation Hadin Kai, the military campaign against both groups. Troops recovered 42 AK-47 rifles, nine machine guns, one 60mm mortar and 105 magazines.

At Bitta in Gwoza, Borno State, the update says troops repelled an attack and recovered 7 bodies. They also recovered 4 AK-47 rifles, one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher tube and 4 RPG bombs.

Arrests and Supply Lines

In the north-east, troops under Operation Hadin Kai arrested 50 suspected terrorists, collaborators and logistics suppliers. Arrests included 36 suspects detained at motor parks in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, on Thursday 5 November, together with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), a federal anti-drug body.

In north-central Nigeria on Monday 2 November, troops found a hideout in Edimogbo Forest, Kogi State. It held 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 7 bandoliers, 6 motorcycles and a mobile phone.

On Thursday 5 November, under Operation Savannah Shield, troops rescued 15 kidnapped people at Rijiyan Nagwamatse, Niger State. They also recovered 33 motorcycles, 2 AK-47 rifles, 3 RPG bombs and N4.105 million in naira (about US$3,040 at about N1,350 per US$).

On Wednesday 4 November, troops and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, a community force, killed two fighters of Ansaru, a jihadist group, in Nanu village, Kwara State. Under Operation Fansan Yamma, the campaign in the north-west, troops freed abducted people in Kebbi State.

Our reading: the update stresses suppliers, informants and arms dealers, not only battlefield kills. Even so, the single largest engagement, Buni Yadi, accounts for 48 of the kills.

What It Means for Readers

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, so security in its north matters to travellers and to businesses with staff or supply routes there. The military‘s own tallies are the main public count of the week’s fighting.

For wider context, see Nigeria security and crime explained and our report on new army formations in four states. Readers planning travel to the north-east or north-west should check official government advisories before they go.

What Is Not Known

No independent party has verified the figures, and the military often revises its tallies. The arrest total is also unclear, because the breakdown by location does not add up to one confirmed number.

Some summaries of the update give 56 collaborators. Troop casualties are unclear beyond the one soldier reported killed at Buni Yadi.

General Oluyede honoured an officer, a soldier and a civilian hunter who died, but the update gives no count of troop or civilian deaths.

Sources: Nigeria Defence Headquarters, operational update published 9 November 2026 (Defence Media Operations); Nigerian military statement of 30 October 2026 on the Buni Yadi battle (Joint Task Force North East, the military’s north-east command, Operation Hadin Kai). US$ conversion at about N1,350 per US$, the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market rate of 5 November 2026. More Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many militants did Nigeria’s military say it killed?

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters said troops killed 60 militants in one week and rescued 42 kidnapped victims. The figures have not been independently verified.

What is Operation Hadin Kai?

It is the Nigerian military campaign against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province in the north-east. The Buni Yadi battle on 30 October 2026 fell under it.

What happened at Buni Yadi?

Troops fought a battle of roughly five hours in Yobe State on Friday 30 October 2026. The military said 48 fighters and one soldier were killed.

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