UBA Guinée, the Guinean unit of Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA), says it signed two financing agreements worth nearly 489 billion Guinean francs (about US$55 million) at the Simandou Mining Summit, a conference on Guinea’s Simandou iron-ore project, in Conakry this month. The bank announced the deals in a statement dated 17 November 2026, and Guinean news sites carried it the same day.

The agreements are memoranda of understanding, not disbursed loans, so they show intent to lend rather than money already out. For US investors in Nigerian banks, they are a sign of how UBA is positioning itself around Guinea’s iron-ore boom.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Deals. UBA Guinée says it signed two financing agreements totalling nearly 489 billion Guinean francs (about US$55 million).

Split. One is worth 400 billion francs (about US$45 million), the other US$10 million.

Status. They are memoranda of understanding; no loan has been disbursed, as far as published.

Event. The first Simandou Mining Summit, held in Conakry in November 2026.

As of 17 November 2026, 20:55 GMT (UTC)

UBA Guinée says it signed two financing agreements at Guinea’s Simandou mining summit. They are agreements to finance, not loans already paid out.

What UBA Guinée Announced

UBA Guinée said it signed two memoranda of understanding during the national forum for the mining sector and its subcontractors, held alongside the summit. The first, worth 400 billion Guinean francs, is with FODIP and targets industrial development and small businesses.

The second, worth US$10 million, is with Expertise Guinée, a Guinean advisory firm, and covers investment and business development. The bank’s statement calls the total an estimate of nearly 489 billion francs, which matches 400 billion francs plus US$10 million at about 8,835 francs per dollar.

An aerial view of Conakry, Guinea’s capital, with port cranes at upper right; undated file photo. Photo: Alpha hmd / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What It Means for You

For investors in UBA Plc, which trades on the Nigerian Exchange, the announcement shows ambition in Guinea but gives no revenue or profit figure. Lending only affects earnings once money is advanced and repaid.

For readers following Guinea’s mining economy, local bank financing for suppliers and small firms is one way Simandou’s spending could reach Guinean businesses. No beneficiary has been named yet.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the agreements are binding, when any money would be advanced, or who the borrowers would be. FODIP’s full name is not given in the statement we could open, and we found no comment from either partner.

The statement we read is from UBA Guinée itself, and the Guinean news site Guinée Matin carried the same text. The conversions use a market rate of about 8,835 Guinean francs per US dollar on 17 November, not the central bank’s official rate.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UBA Guinée sign?

It says it signed two financing agreements worth nearly 489 billion Guinean francs (about US$55 million) in total. One is 400 billion francs with FODIP and the other US$10 million with Expertise Guinée.

Are these loans?

Not yet. They are memoranda of understanding for financing envelopes, and no disbursement has been published.

What is the Simandou Mining Summit?

It is a mining conference held in Conakry in November 2026, the first of its name. The deals were signed at a national mining-sector forum held alongside it.

Sources UBA Guinée statement, 17 November 2026, as carried by Guinée Matin; USD/GNF market mid-rate, 17 November 2026.

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