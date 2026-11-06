Nigeria’s President Visits Two Oil States

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Key Facts The trip President Bola Tinubu leaves Abuja on Friday 6 November 2026 for Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

Friday In Uyo he commissions an airport terminal, a hospital and roads, and attends a political rally.

Saturday In Port Harcourt he joins the rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governing party.

The context It follows the opening of his re-election campaign in Kaduna, in the north, on 24 October.

The vote Nigeria’s electoral commission has set the presidential election for 16 January 2027.

Nigeria’s president is spending this weekend in two oil-rich states, opening projects and joining party rallies. The State House, the president’s office in Abuja, announced the two-state trip on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the trip shows how Africa’s most populous country is mixing government business with campaigning ten weeks before a presidential vote. Our explainer on the Atiku and Tinubu rivalry shows who is running against him; Atiku Abubakar is a former vice president.

What Happened

Bayo Onanuga, the president’s Special Adviser for Information and Strategy, said Tinubu will leave Abuja on Friday for Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State. Governor Umo Eno, the host, has declared Friday a work-free day so that people can welcome the president.

In Uyo, Tinubu is due to open a new international terminal building, an airport hospital and the Ibom Aviation Village, all at Victor Attah International Airport. He will also open the Airport-Okopedi Road and Ring Road 3, which links Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nigeria Election Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

The Projects on the List

The presidency also lists the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, a state government building, a Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort among the openings. The statement gives no cost figures for any of them.

After the ceremonies, Tinubu is due to attend a political rally in Uyo. On Saturday he flies to Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, to join the All Progressives Congress rally there.

Why the Rally Matters

The Port Harcourt event follows Tinubu’s opening of his re-election bid in Kaduna. Our report on the Kaduna campaign opening on 24 October explains how the race began.

The presidency says the visits will let Tinubu meet political stakeholders, party members and supporters. Nigeria‘s presidential and National Assembly (national parliament) elections are set for 16 January 2027.

What It Means for You

If you follow Nigerian assets or oil, the trip is a campaign signal rather than a policy change. The statement does not mention taxes, fuel rules or the naira.

Travelers should know that the Akwa Ibom governor has declared Friday a work-free day in the state. Check local plans before travelling to Uyo on Friday or Port Harcourt on Saturday.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not say how many people will attend the rallies, or how long each ceremony will last. It does not say whether the projects were funded by the state or the federal government.

It is also not known whether the opposition will hold rival events in the two states. We will not report what Tinubu says at the rallies until the presidency or the speakers publish it.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Is President Tinubu Going This Weekend?

He travels to Akwa Ibom on Friday 6 November 2026 and to Rivers on Saturday 7 November. Both are oil-producing states in the Niger Delta, in southern Nigeria.

What Will Tinubu Open in Akwa Ibom?

The presidency lists a new international terminal, an airport hospital and an aviation village at Victor Attah International Airport. It also lists two roads and three government buildings.

Is This a Government Trip or a Campaign Trip?

It is both. The presidency describes project openings in Uyo and a party rally in each state.

When Is Nigeria’s Presidential Election?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the national election body, has set 16 January 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Sources: State House, Abuja, press statement by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, 5 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2027 election timetable.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026