Nigeria’s President Visits Two Oil States

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▼ 0.24% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.38% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▼ 0.03% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria’s President Visits Two Oil States

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria shaking hands with a US official
President Bola Tinubu (right) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Abuja in January 2024. File photo, not from this trip.
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NIGERIA · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • The trip President Bola Tinubu leaves Abuja on Friday 6 November 2026 for Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.
  • Friday In Uyo he commissions an airport terminal, a hospital and roads, and attends a political rally.
  • Saturday In Port Harcourt he joins the rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governing party.
  • The context It follows the opening of his re-election campaign in Kaduna, in the north, on 24 October.
  • The vote Nigeria’s electoral commission has set the presidential election for 16 January 2027.

Nigeria’s president is spending this weekend in two oil-rich states, opening projects and joining party rallies. The State House, the president’s office in Abuja, announced the two-state trip on Thursday 5 November 2026.

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For US readers, the trip shows how Africa’s most populous country is mixing government business with campaigning ten weeks before a presidential vote. Our explainer on the Atiku and Tinubu rivalry shows who is running against him; Atiku Abubakar is a former vice president.

What Happened

Bayo Onanuga, the president’s Special Adviser for Information and Strategy, said Tinubu will leave Abuja on Friday for Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State. Governor Umo Eno, the host, has declared Friday a work-free day so that people can welcome the president.

In Uyo, Tinubu is due to open a new international terminal building, an airport hospital and the Ibom Aviation Village, all at Victor Attah International Airport. He will also open the Airport-Okopedi Road and Ring Road 3, which links Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road.

The Projects on the List

The presidency also lists the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, a state government building, a Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort among the openings. The statement gives no cost figures for any of them.

After the ceremonies, Tinubu is due to attend a political rally in Uyo. On Saturday he flies to Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, to join the All Progressives Congress rally there.

Aerial view of Lagos, Nigeria, with offshore drilling rigs on the water
Drilling rigs on the water at Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. File photo, not from this trip. photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why the Rally Matters

The Port Harcourt event follows Tinubu’s opening of his re-election bid in Kaduna. Our report on the Kaduna campaign opening on 24 October explains how the race began.

The presidency says the visits will let Tinubu meet political stakeholders, party members and supporters. Nigeria‘s presidential and National Assembly (national parliament) elections are set for 16 January 2027.

What It Means for You

If you follow Nigerian assets or oil, the trip is a campaign signal rather than a policy change. The statement does not mention taxes, fuel rules or the naira.

Travelers should know that the Akwa Ibom governor has declared Friday a work-free day in the state. Check local plans before travelling to Uyo on Friday or Port Harcourt on Saturday.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not say how many people will attend the rallies, or how long each ceremony will last. It does not say whether the projects were funded by the state or the federal government.

It is also not known whether the opposition will hold rival events in the two states. We will not report what Tinubu says at the rallies until the presidency or the speakers publish it.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Is President Tinubu Going This Weekend?

He travels to Akwa Ibom on Friday 6 November 2026 and to Rivers on Saturday 7 November. Both are oil-producing states in the Niger Delta, in southern Nigeria.

What Will Tinubu Open in Akwa Ibom?

The presidency lists a new international terminal, an airport hospital and an aviation village at Victor Attah International Airport. It also lists two roads and three government buildings.

Is This a Government Trip or a Campaign Trip?

It is both. The presidency describes project openings in Uyo and a party rally in each state.

When Is Nigeria’s Presidential Election?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the national election body, has set 16 January 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Sources: State House, Abuja, press statement by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, 5 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2027 election timetable.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Akwa Ibom APC Nigeria Nigeria Election Port Harcourt rivers Tinubu Uyo

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