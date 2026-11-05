Nigeria Court Voids Opposition Leader’s Bid

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NIGERIA · POLITICS

Key Facts What happened A Nigerian court voided opposition leader Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential candidacy on Thursday 5 November 2026.

The ruling The judge removed the African Democratic Congress leadership under former Senate president David Mark.

The effect The judgment voided every ADC candidate for the 2027 elections, from president to state lawmakers.

What is next The ADC and Atiku say they will appeal, and the Court of Appeal is the next stop.

Prediction markets Polymarket bets give Atiku a 4.8% chance of winning in 2027 (5 November, 1:43 p.m. ET).

A Nigerian court has voided the presidential candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, a leading opposition challenger in Africa's most populous nation. The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Thursday 5 November 2026 that the party leadership which chose him was illegal.

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For US readers, the ruling matters because Nigeria is a major oil producer. It leaves the 2027 presidential race without a leading opposition ticket unless the decision is overturned on appeal.

What the Court Decided

Justice Peter Lifu declared the caretaker committee led by former Senate president David Mark illegal. That committee had run the African Democratic Congress, known as the ADC, and it organised the primary that produced Atiku as the party's presidential candidate.

The judge also voided the appointment of Rauf Aregbesola, a former Osun state governor and interior minister, as national secretary. He cancelled the nominations of every candidate the ADC had put forward to the electoral commission for the 2027 elections.

Lifu ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, known as INEC, not to recognise decisions taken at the ADC's national executive meeting of 27 July 2025. He held that the Mark leadership broke the party's own constitution, the Electoral Act and the national constitution.

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How the Case Began

The suit, numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, was filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC deputy chairman for the north-east. He argued that after the party's national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, resigned, he was entitled to take over the party.

The ADC, INEC, Mark, Aregbesola and Nwosu were the defendants. The Supreme Court had sent the dispute back to the Federal High Court for a ruling on the merits, which is why Thursday's judgment came from Lifu.

Gombe's lawyers, Lukman Fagbemi and Luka Musa Haruna, said all ADC actions since July 2025 now stand annulled. Haruna said the party is left with no candidates for any office in 2027, including president, governor, Senate and House seats.

The Reaction

The ADC rejected the judgment and said it would appeal, and it accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, the APC, of trying to cripple the opposition. Atiku, a former vice president, called the ruling an attempt to derail what he calls a national movement and also vowed to appeal.

Our earlier reports explain the dispute over the 2027 election date and an earlier court ruling that removed a governor from a race. Courts have become a central battleground in this campaign.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market, listed a winner market for Nigeria's next presidential election with about US$152,000 traded, and on 5 November at 1:43 p.m. ET it priced President Bola Tinubu at 67.5%, Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor, at 26.5%, Atiku at 4.8% and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State at 2.3%. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold Nigerian bonds or oil-linked assets, a weakened opposition lowers the chance of a close race, but court fights can add political noise. Appeals could keep the question open for weeks.

Travellers face no new rules, although campaign rallies and court-related protests in Abuja can cause local delays. US companies in Nigeria should follow INEC statements on which parties may field candidates.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how fast the Court of Appeal will hear the case or whether it will suspend the judgment while it decides. We also do not know whether INEC will remove ADC names from its candidate lists before an appeal is heard.

It is unclear what happens to ADC members who were nominated for state and national seats. The written judgment may also contain details that the lawyers have not yet described.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did the Court Decide on Atiku and the ADC?

Justice Peter Lifu voided the Mark-led leadership of the ADC and the primary that chose Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate. He also cancelled all ADC nominations for the 2027 elections.

Can Atiku Still Run for President?

Not unless the ruling is overturned. Both Atiku and the ADC say they will appeal, and the case would go to the Court of Appeal.

Who Brought the Case Against the ADC Leadership?

Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC deputy chairman, filed the suit. He argued that he should have led the party after chairman Ralph Nwosu resigned.

Why Does the Ruling Matter Outside Nigeria?

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so its election affects investors and energy markets. A weaker opposition could change the shape of the 2027 race.

Sources: Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, judgment in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, 5 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); statements of the African Democratic Congress and of Atiku Abubakar, 5 November 2026; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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