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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Dangote Egypt Talks Start After Lagos Visit

By · November 5, 2026 · 6 min read
Workers in hard hats walk along a quay beside a dredger at the Dangote refinery site in Lagos, Nigeria
File photo. A dredger and workers at the Dangote refinery site in Lagos, March 2020. Photo: GodwinPaya, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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NIGERIA · EGYPT · INDUSTRY

Key Facts

  • What happened Egypt’s investment minister toured the Dangote Industries complex in Lagos; the company announced it on Monday 2 November.
  • The company Dangote Group is the business empire of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, active in cement, fertiliser and fuel refining.
  • Egypt’s aim Egypt wants earlier contacts to become investments in refining, petrochemicals and fertiliser, led by the private sector.
  • Earlier step Dangote met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Alamein Africa Business Forum in early October.
  • Still open Dangote has floated US$10 billion to US$15 billion, but no site, signed deal or start date has been announced.

Dangote Egypt talks reached Lagos when Egypt’s investment minister toured the Dangote Industries complex there, as the company announced on Monday 2 November. Dangote Group, the industrial empire of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is exploring investments in Egypt, which he has put at US$10 billion to US$15 billion, but no site, signed deal or start date has been announced.

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For US readers, it shows one of Africa’s biggest industrial groups looking for growth beyond Nigeria, in fuel, fertiliser and petrochemicals. Those are goods that US companies and investors buy, sell and finance around the world.

What Happened in Lagos

Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, led the delegation to the Dangote Industries complex in Lagos. Officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and executives from the Egyptian oil and petrochemical industry went with him.

The delegation met senior Dangote Group executives to look for areas of cooperation, investment partnerships and extra production capacity. Saleh said the aim was to turn earlier contacts into concrete investments and industrial partnerships.

Egypt wants to understand what the group has built in refining, petrochemicals and fertiliser, Saleh said. A refinery is not the only option, he added: “It doesn’t have to be a refinery specifically.”

Saleh said the private sector “must be at the centre of this partnership”. He also pointed to a combined market of about 400 million people in Nigeria and Egypt.

Aliko Dangote, the group’s president and chief executive, called the visit a symbol of African economic integration. “African businesses must invest across the continent to accelerate industrialisation and economic development,” he said.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Dangote Group is the business empire of Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian billionaire, with interests in cement, fertiliser and fuel refining. Dangote Industries Limited is the Lagos company he leads as president and chief executive.

Mohamed Farid Saleh is the Egyptian cabinet minister in charge of attracting foreign investment and promoting trade. Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum, which also sent officials, runs the country’s oil, gas and refining policy.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has been Egypt’s president since 2014. His office said in October that Egypt was ready to provide the facilities Dangote investments would need.

How the Talks Began

The Lagos visit follows a meeting between Aliko Dangote and Egyptian President Sisi in early October, on the sidelines of the Alamein Africa Business Forum. The forum took place in New Alamein City, on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.

Egypt’s presidency said they discussed possible cooperation in energy, fertilisers, chemicals and cement. No investment amounts, projects or timelines were named at that meeting.

Saleh said the Lagos trip built on earlier contacts at investment forums hosted by Egypt, including the Alamein Economic Conference. Egypt has courted Dangote for weeks, and the Lagos trip is the next step.

Apartment towers of Cairo rising above the Nile and green riverbank in the morning haze
File photo. Apartment towers of Cairo above the Nile, 2007. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Dangote’s Other African Moves

Dangote Group is expanding elsewhere in Africa too, as our reports on its Ethiopian fertiliser plan and its Namibia fuel hub show. Any Egyptian project would add a North African base to that list.

What It Means for You

If you invest in African markets, the visit shows Egypt courting private industrial groups to build capacity at home. Any deal would be worth watching for fuel, fertiliser and chemical supply chains that reach US buyers.

Egypt controls the Suez Canal, so new fuel or chemical output on its coasts would sit on a route US shippers already use. That is a possibility, not a plan.

US travellers and expats in Egypt or Nigeria will see no immediate change. No visa, price or service rule has changed because of the visit.

What Is Not Known

Dangote has spoken of US$10 billion to US$15 billion, but no binding amount, location, partner structure or start date has been announced for any project in Egypt. The minister said it does not even have to be a refinery.

Neither Dangote Industries nor the Egyptian government has said whether the talks will lead to a signed agreement. No timetable for a next round has been published.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aliko Dangote?

He is a Nigerian billionaire who leads Dangote Industries, a group with cement, fertiliser and fuel-refining businesses. He met Egypt’s president in early October to discuss investing in Egypt.

What did Egypt’s minister say he wants from Dangote?

Mohamed Farid Saleh said Egypt wants to learn from Dangote’s work in refining, petrochemicals and fertiliser. He said the partnership does not have to be a refinery.

Has Dangote promised a refinery in Egypt?

Not yet. Dangote has spoken of US$10 billion to US$15 billion, but no site, signed deal or date is set, and the minister said a refinery is not the only option.

Why does this matter to Americans?

Fuel, fertiliser and chemicals are traded worldwide, including with US buyers. New supply from Egypt or Nigeria could affect prices and shipping routes, though nothing has been decided.

Sources: Dangote Industries Limited, statement on the Egyptian delegation visit to Lagos, 2 November 2026; Egypt Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, remarks by Minister Mohamed Farid Saleh in Lagos, 2 November 2026; Egyptian Presidency, statement on the Sisi-Dangote meeting at the Alamein Africa Business Forum, October 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: An earlier version said no investment amount had been announced; Aliko Dangote has said an initial investment in Egypt could be about US$10 billion, rising to US$15 billion, though the size and structure of any deal are still under discussion.

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