Police Arrest 1 in Nigeria Candidate Attack
NIGERIA · POLITICS
Key Facts
- The candidate Peter Obi, a former state governor, is the opposition candidate for president.
- What happened His convoy was attacked in Calabar on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and police arrested one man.
- The suspect Police named Victor Edet Yellow Duke, 27; he is presumed innocent.
- The vote Nigeria elects its next president on Saturday 16 January 2027, about ten weeks away.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a market where users bet real money, gives Obi a 22.5% chance (5 November, 5:20 a.m. ET).
An attack on a leading opposition candidate has put Nigeria’s campaign for the 16 January 2027 election on edge. Thugs hit the convoy of Peter Obi in the southern city of Calabar on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and police arrested one suspect.
For US readers, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so a violent campaign matters for investors and for security planning. Our explainer on the election date sets out how the vote works.
What Happened in Calabar
The attack came at about 2:20 p.m. at the Watt Market Roundabout in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State in south-eastern Nigeria. Obi was returning from the palace of the Obong of Calabar, a senior traditional ruler, to the Metropolitan Hotel, where his party was holding a presidential town hall.
The Cross River State police command says a group of suspected hoodlums armed with machetes and sticks came from streets near the roundabout and attacked vehicles in the convoy. Windshields were smashed.
Police moved in and arrested one man, while the other attackers ran away. Obi’s party and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) are rivals in the race.
The Arrest and the Investigation
Police named the suspect as Victor Edet Yellow Duke, aged 27. State police spokesperson Sunday Eitokpah said officers had made an arrest.
The Cross River police commissioner, Ajo Ordue, ordered a thorough investigation to identify other participants. He cautioned that an arrest does not amount to a finding of guilt and that the suspect is entitled to the presumption of innocence.
What Obi Did Next
Obi said he was told that supporters of the APC were throwing stones and that the attackers carried machetes and other dangerous weapons. The police have not said who sent the attackers.
He went on to the town hall at the hotel as planned. His party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), is an opposition group that backs him for president.
Who Is Peter Obi
Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the NDC, an opposition party. He ran for president in 2023 for the Labour Party and is a former governor of Anambra State in the south-east.
In September, police in Benue State, in central Nigeria, arrested 46 people over a blockade of his convoy. Calabar is the second such incident in about two months.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows Nigeria’s presidential race at 5:20 a.m. ET on 5 November 2026 with about US$145,600 traded. It prices President Bola Tinubu, the APC’s candidate, at 68.0%, Obi at 22.5%, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, at 5.9% and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, at 6.3%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
If you hold Nigerian bonds or oil-linked stocks through US funds, campaign violence is a risk worth watching before the January vote. Travellers to Calabar and other cities should follow US State Department advice and avoid rallies and crowded political events.
Nigeria’s large diaspora in the United States has a direct stake, because the next government sets rules on trade, remittances and visas. The attack also tests whether police can protect all candidates during a short campaign.
What Is Not Known
Police have given no figure for damaged vehicles, and reports differ on whether anyone was hurt. It is also unclear who sent the attackers.
No charge has been announced against the suspect. Whether the incident changes security around other candidates has not been stated.
More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: the Atiku and Tinubu rivalry.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Happened to Peter Obi’s Convoy in Calabar?
A group armed with machetes and sticks attacked vehicles in his convoy on Wednesday 4 November 2026, police say. Windshields were smashed, and one man was arrested.
Who Is Peter Obi?
Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, an opposition party, and was the Labour Party candidate in 2023. He is a former governor of Anambra State.
Who Has Police Arrested?
Cross River State police arrested a 27-year-old man, Victor Edet Yellow Duke. Police say the arrest is not a finding of guilt.
When Is Nigeria’s Presidential Election?
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which runs elections, lists Saturday 16 January 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly votes. Governorship votes follow on Saturday 6 February 2027.
Sources: Cross River State Police Command, statement by spokesperson Sunday Eitokpah, 4 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2027 election timetable; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 5 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief