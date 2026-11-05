Police Arrest 1 in Nigeria Candidate Attack

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.18% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.32% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Police Arrest 1 in Nigeria Candidate Attack

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Voters queue at a polling unit in Gombe State, Nigeria, during the 2023 elections
Voters at a polling unit in Gombe State, northern Nigeria, in the 2023 elections. File photo: Rio Times archive.
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NIGERIA · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • The candidate Peter Obi, a former state governor, is the opposition candidate for president.
  • What happened His convoy was attacked in Calabar on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and police arrested one man.
  • The suspect Police named Victor Edet Yellow Duke, 27; he is presumed innocent.
  • The vote Nigeria elects its next president on Saturday 16 January 2027, about ten weeks away.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a market where users bet real money, gives Obi a 22.5% chance (5 November, 5:20 a.m. ET).

An attack on a leading opposition candidate has put Nigeria’s campaign for the 16 January 2027 election on edge. Thugs hit the convoy of Peter Obi in the southern city of Calabar on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and police arrested one suspect.

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For US readers, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so a violent campaign matters for investors and for security planning. Our explainer on the election date sets out how the vote works.

What Happened in Calabar

The attack came at about 2:20 p.m. at the Watt Market Roundabout in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State in south-eastern Nigeria. Obi was returning from the palace of the Obong of Calabar, a senior traditional ruler, to the Metropolitan Hotel, where his party was holding a presidential town hall.

The Cross River State police command says a group of suspected hoodlums armed with machetes and sticks came from streets near the roundabout and attacked vehicles in the convoy. Windshields were smashed.

Police moved in and arrested one man, while the other attackers ran away. Obi’s party and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) are rivals in the race.

The Arrest and the Investigation

Police named the suspect as Victor Edet Yellow Duke, aged 27. State police spokesperson Sunday Eitokpah said officers had made an arrest.

The Cross River police commissioner, Ajo Ordue, ordered a thorough investigation to identify other participants. He cautioned that an arrest does not amount to a finding of guilt and that the suspect is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Aso Rock, the granite outcrop above Abuja, Nigeria's capital
Aso Rock rises above Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, where the next president will govern. File photo: Rio Times archive.

What Obi Did Next

Obi said he was told that supporters of the APC were throwing stones and that the attackers carried machetes and other dangerous weapons. The police have not said who sent the attackers.

He went on to the town hall at the hotel as planned. His party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), is an opposition group that backs him for president.

Who Is Peter Obi

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the NDC, an opposition party. He ran for president in 2023 for the Labour Party and is a former governor of Anambra State in the south-east.

In September, police in Benue State, in central Nigeria, arrested 46 people over a blockade of his convoy. Calabar is the second such incident in about two months.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows Nigeria’s presidential race at 5:20 a.m. ET on 5 November 2026 with about US$145,600 traded. It prices President Bola Tinubu, the APC’s candidate, at 68.0%, Obi at 22.5%, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, at 5.9% and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, at 6.3%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold Nigerian bonds or oil-linked stocks through US funds, campaign violence is a risk worth watching before the January vote. Travellers to Calabar and other cities should follow US State Department advice and avoid rallies and crowded political events.

Nigeria’s large diaspora in the United States has a direct stake, because the next government sets rules on trade, remittances and visas. The attack also tests whether police can protect all candidates during a short campaign.

What Is Not Known

Police have given no figure for damaged vehicles, and reports differ on whether anyone was hurt. It is also unclear who sent the attackers.

No charge has been announced against the suspect. Whether the incident changes security around other candidates has not been stated.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: the Atiku and Tinubu rivalry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened to Peter Obi’s Convoy in Calabar?

A group armed with machetes and sticks attacked vehicles in his convoy on Wednesday 4 November 2026, police say. Windshields were smashed, and one man was arrested.

Who Is Peter Obi?

Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, an opposition party, and was the Labour Party candidate in 2023. He is a former governor of Anambra State.

Who Has Police Arrested?

Cross River State police arrested a 27-year-old man, Victor Edet Yellow Duke. Police say the arrest is not a finding of guilt.

When Is Nigeria’s Presidential Election?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which runs elections, lists Saturday 16 January 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly votes. Governorship votes follow on Saturday 6 February 2027.

Sources: Cross River State Police Command, statement by spokesperson Sunday Eitokpah, 4 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2027 election timetable; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 5 November 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Africa Calabar Cross River NDC Nigeria Nigeria 2027 election Peter Obi Politics

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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