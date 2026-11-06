Brazil’s Real Hits Six-Month Low Before US Jobs Data | Morning Call, Nov 6

Key Facts The dollar is the story at the open , with the real at 5.5051 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least six months and 9.57% weaker than 20 sessions ago

, with the real at 5.5051 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least six months and 9.57% weaker than 20 sessions ago Copom has paused the Selic at 13.75% in Wednesday’s unanimous decision, ending five cuts that began in March

in Wednesday’s unanimous decision, ending five cuts that began in March Prediction markets put 82.5% on no Copom change in December (Polymarket, 11 p.m. ET, 5 November)

put 82.5% on no Copom change in December (Polymarket, 11 p.m. ET, 5 November) The next rate decision is 9 December ; the Copom minutes on Tuesday 10 November are the first real clue to whether cuts resume this year

; the Copom minutes on Tuesday 10 November are the first real clue to whether cuts resume this year Today’s biggest scheduled shock is American US payrolls at 10:30 in Brasília, after a Wall Street rout that sent the VIX fear gauge to 28.18

US payrolls at 10:30 in Brasília, after a Wall Street rout that sent the VIX fear gauge to 28.18 Domestic politics adds a second layer of worry after Lula’s re-election, as the central bank says uncertainty has risen sharply

Today’s Focus Brazil opens today with its currency under strain and its central bank on hold. The real closed at 5.5051 per US dollar, the weakest close in at least six months, and the dollar is 9.57% higher than it was 20 sessions ago. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, sits 20.5% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. The rate-setting committee, Copom, left the Selic — the central bank’s benchmark interest rate — at 13.75%, and said uncertainty has risen sharply. So there is no rate cut to cushion the open. Investors will lean instead on American jobs data at 10:30 Brasília time and on any word from Brasília about spending. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. With the Selic frozen and the real at a six-month low, the open depends on US payrolls at 10:30 and on whether fiscal worries calm or spread.

Brazil’s financial morning call.

Today’s Economic Events Chile — Inflation Rate (Oct, MOM): consensus 0.6, previous 0.4 Chile — Core Inflation Rate (Oct, MOM): consensus 0.1, previous 0.1 Chile — Inflation Rate (Oct, YOY): consensus 4.2, previous 4.1 Brazil — Balance of Trade (Oct): consensus 9, previous 7.74 Argentina — Industrial Production (Sep, YOY): consensus -1, previous -3.2 Colombia — Producer Price Index (Oct, YOY): consensus 2.9, previous 2.2 Germany — Industrial Production (Sep, YOY): previous 2.33 Germany — Industrial Production (Sep, MOM): consensus -0.2, previous 2 France — Foreign Exchange Reserves (Oct): consensus 369, previous 370.203 France — Current Account (Sep): consensus -4.8, previous -1.5

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,191 -0.82% S&P 500 (US) 7,354 -4.36% USD/BRL 5.5051 +0.84%

Source: market close, 5 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Think of Brazil this morning as a house with the heating switched off. Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday, with a unanimous vote.

The central bank said uncertainty has risen sharply. Twelve-month inflation to September was 4.58%, above the 4.5% tolerance ceiling.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The politics matters too: the pause came days after Lula’s re-election on 25 October, and investors are watching for any sign of a plan to stabilise public debt.

Without such a plan, the dollar and long-term interest rates are likely to stay under pressure.

Assessment — Cautious open; rate pause caps relief MEDIUM The evidence points to a nervous start rather than a rebound: a weak real, a central bank that will not cut, and a US market that sold off hard yesterday. Against that, the Ibovespa is already far below its peak, so some bad news is priced in. I found no confirmed futures indication for the open, so direction rests on judgement, not a quote. The variable to watch is the 10:30 US payrolls print, which will steer the dollar and with it Brazilian stocks.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 166,191 Cautious; no futures quote confirmed 209,067 (9 October peak) far above; 20.5% gap to close USD/BRL 5.5051 Real under pressure; no quote confirmed 5.50 round number; 5.59 is the 12-month high Selic 13.75% Unchanged since Wednesday Copom minutes Tuesday 10 November S&P 500 (US lead) 7,354 — Payrolls at 10:30 Brasília time

The table is deliberately honest about what is missing: I could not confirm any futures price for the Ibovespa or the dollar this morning. What we do know is the starting point and the backdrop.

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The real is the sharper signal. A close of 5.5051 per dollar sits only a fraction below the 12-month high of 5.59 from December, so a further slide would put that ceiling in view.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,481.49 +1.38% L 165,910day rangeH 169,073 +9.78% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 64% advancing 21 ▲ advancing12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.05% EUR / BRL 6.14 +0.18% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 97.98 -0.32% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.84% AZZA3, LREN3 Mining +3.36% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.18% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +1.78% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.48% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +1.01% SLCE3, ABEV3 Materials +0.53% SUZB3, KLABIN Other +0.38% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Energy -1.85% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 168,481.49 +1.38% Ibovespa168,481.49 +1.38% Mexico 71,087.56 +0.38% S&P/BMV IPC71,087.56 +0.38% Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P IPSA10,536.40 +0.68% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,466.03 -0.74% MSCI COLCAP2,466.03 -0.74% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38% +9.78% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.05% +2.77% 5.51 5.53 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.14 +0.18% -0.25% 6.13 6.17 6.12 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 97.98 -0.32% +54.59% 98.29 100.92 96.65 38,523 WTI 90.57 +0.06% +52.40% 90.52 92.53 89.07 249,556 IRON ORE 161.91 — +54.08% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 4,075 -0.95% +2.09% 4,114 4,116 4,035 164,180 SILVER 51.93 -0.59% +8.64% 52.23 52.38 51.20 45,231 LITHIUM 60.89 +1.18% +0.00% 60.18 61.25 60.27 201,627 SOY 1,195 +1.14% +9.41% 1,181 1,196 1,184 121,591 CORN 442.25 +0.51% +3.15% 440.00 442.50 438.50 202,229 WHEAT 590.50 -1.46% +10.27% 599.25 602.25 585.00 119,111 COFFEE 280.15 +1.08% -29.39% 277.15 282.50 276.00 24,446 SUGAR 18.25 -1.67% +28.61% 18.56 18.60 18.13 83,842 ORANGE JUICE 138.95 +8.17% -21.63% 128.45 140.35 135.75 440 COTTON 78.54 -0.22% +21.69% 78.71 78.38 77.73 15,128 BEEF 214.18 -0.10% -2.10% 214.40 214.60 210.85 34,881 CATTLE 318.70 -1.95% -1.04% 325.05 320.35 312.05 14,677 COCOA 5,239 +1.12% -15.30% 5,181 5,400 5,192 26,530 PETR4 45.28 -1.46% +46.02% 45.95 46.11 44.96 40,286,500 VALE3 63.85 +1.88% -2.50% 62.67 64.28 62.02 15,788,900 SUZB3 53.31 +1.95% +9.52% 52.29 53.42 50.10 12,816,700 KLABIN 17.55 -0.90% -3.62% 17.71 17.72 17.36 5,746,600 SLCE3 16.65 +1.83% +16.20% 16.35 16.70 16.25 1,216,300 ABEV3 15.51 +0.19% +18.50% 15.48 15.60 15.32 25,222,000 ITUB4 40.61 +1.60% +4.33% 39.97 41.01 39.87 23,721,800 BBDC4 14.16 +2.83% -24.32% 13.77 14.22 13.74 40,376,500 BBAS3 17.14 +3.94% -25.02% 16.49 17.16 16.43 27,656,000 B3SA3 14.41 +0.35% +10.00% 14.36 14.58 14.11 29,875,000 WEGE3 48.24 -0.12% +9.86% 48.30 48.83 47.32 11,132,500 PRIO3 60.16 -2.24% +56.45% 61.54 62.57 60.12 10,598,700 RENT3 30.14 +3.68% -26.76% 29.07 30.52 28.18 20,869,000 AZZA3 14.80 +5.26% -47.55% 14.06 15.19 13.80 3,990,600 CSNA3 4.36 +7.65% -48.59% 4.05 4.52 4.01 26,121,600 GGBR4 24.12 +0.54% +26.10% 23.99 24.52 23.86 21,347,300 ENEV3 26.71 +1.48% +39.58% 26.32 26.84 26.10 6,513,400 LREN3 9.95 +4.41% -31.66% 9.53 10.20 8.95 64,941,600 Largest moves today ORANGE JUICE 138.95 +8.17% CSNA3 4.36 +7.65% AZZA3 14.80 +5.26% LREN3 9.95 +4.41% BBAS3 17.14 +3.94% RENT3 30.14 +3.68% BBDC4 14.16 +2.83% PRIO3 60.16 -2.24% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.38%, with breadth positive — 21 of 33 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 6, 2026 Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — US payrolls and Brazil’s trade surplus

Item When Why it matters US non-farm payrolls 10:30 BRT Consensus 65, previous 29; sets the tone for the dollar and for the real US Michigan consumer sentiment 12:00 BRT Consensus 48, previous 48; inflation expectations are watched for Fed hints Brazil trade balance 15:00 BRT Consensus 9, previous 7.74; dollar inflows from exports support the real Chile inflation 08:00 BRT Consensus 0.6 monthly, previous 0.4; a regional read on prices Fed’s Bowman speaks 14:15 BRT Clues on US rate path; matters for emerging-market currencies Positioning data on the real (CFTC) 16:30 BRT Previous 32.9; shows how crowded speculative bets are

Times are converted from the feed to Brasília time. The jobs report is the main event, because a strong number would lift the dollar and a weak one would hand the real some relief.

Brazil’s own trade balance is the domestic anchor. A larger surplus than expected means more dollars flowing into the country, which tends to steady the currency.

Also on the calendar today are the US Unemployment Rate (consensus 4.2%, previous 4.2%), Nonfarm Payrolls Private (consensus 64,000, previous 46,000), the U-6 Unemployment Rate, a wider measure that includes part-time workers who want full-time jobs (consensus 7.6%, previous 7.6%), and Manufacturing Payrolls (consensus 5,000, previous 9,000). Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

Yesterday’s calendar held Brazil’s S&P Global Services PMI (consensus 48.7, previous 49.2) and S&P Global Composite PMI (consensus 46.9, previous 47.4); readings below 50 signal shrinking activity, and the published results were not yet in our data at press time. In the US, Initial Jobless Claims (consensus 196,000, previous 194,000), Continuing Jobless Claims (consensus 1.71 million, previous 1.701 million), the Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (consensus 196,000, previous 196,750) and Nonfarm Productivity (consensus 2.8%, previous 1.4%) were also due, with their results likewise not yet confirmed in our data.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The question investors are asking is not whether Copom cuts again soon, but when. The central bank says it will assess new data before deciding when to resume cuts, and the last meeting of the year ends on 9 December.

There is no August meeting left in 2026, so the next decision is in December, or the first meeting of 2027. Prediction markets, shown below, lean towards no change in December.

Inflation is the obstacle. The Focus survey of economists sees consumer prices rising 5.22% in 2026 and 4.76% in 2027, both above the target range.

The minutes of the meeting arrive on Tuesday 10 November, the central bank’s usual schedule, six days after the decision. The official statement is on the central bank’s site, https://www.bcb.gov.br, and is worth reading before the minutes land.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, the December Copom decision prices as follows: no change 82.5%, a 25 basis point cut 4.7%, a cut of 50 points or more 2.9%, a 25 point rise 2.2%, and a rise of 50 points or more 1.6%. About US$63,052 has been traded on the market (11 p.m. ET, 5 November 2026). These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

I found no confirmed earnings releases or ex-dividend dates for B3 today, so I will not invent a calendar. Petrobras and Vale were the most traded names on Thursday, which is where the dollar and commodity moves tend to land first.

A cheaper real helps exporters such as miners and oil producers, and hurts companies with dollar debts or imported costs.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, Thursday’s close of 166,191 is 20.5% below the 9 October peak of 209,067. For the real, the round number of 5.50 is the first line, with the 12-month high of 5.59 behind it.

Across Latin America, the pressure is shared: the Chilean peso, Mexican peso and Peruvian and Argentine stocks all weakened on Thursday. Brazil is feeling a global risk-off plus its own fiscal story.

07 What to watch

US payrolls, 10:30 BRT: A strong print could lift the dollar and push the real towards 5.59, while a weak one may bring relief

A strong print could lift the dollar and push the real towards 5.59, while a weak one may bring relief Copom minutes, Tuesday 10 November: They will show how hawkish the committee was and whether December is a live meeting for cuts

They will show how hawkish the committee was and whether December is a live meeting for cuts Fiscal signals from Brasília: Any spending plan or tax move will shape the real and long-term interest rates

Any spending plan or tax move will shape the real and long-term interest rates The Focus survey of economists, Monday 9 November: Any rise in inflation forecasts would weigh on hopes for rate cuts

Background: Corn and Wheat Hit 3-Month Lows as Soy Slides.

Background: Oil Fund Rises 1.9% but Latin American Oil Stocks Fall.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Brazil cut interest rates this week?

No. Copom held the Selic, the benchmark rate, at 13.75% on 4 November, ending a run of five cuts.

When is the next Copom decision?

The next and last meeting of 2026 runs 8–9 December, with the decision on 9 December. The minutes of the November meeting come out on 10 November.

Why is the real weak?

Fiscal doubts, a global sell-off in US shares and an on-hold central bank have all weighed. The real closed at 5.5051 per dollar, its weakest in at least six months.

What should investors watch today?

US payrolls at 10:30 Brasília time and Brazil’s trade balance at 15:00 are the main events. The 5.50 level on the real is the line to watch.

Market data: The Rio Times

Daily series ← Previous session: November 5, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

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