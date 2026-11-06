Tinubu’s Akwa Ibom and Rivers Trip Explained

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NIGERIA · EXPLAINER

Key Facts The trip Friday 6 November in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, and Saturday 7 November in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Two purposes Opening state projects in Akwa Ibom and joining a ruling-party rally in Rivers.

Announced The Presidency issued the schedule on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Rivers history Emergency rule ran in Rivers from 18 March to 17 September 2025.

Still open Costs, rally details and the guest list have not been published.

The Akwa Ibom and Rivers trip gives Nigeria’s president two jobs: opening projects on Friday 6 November 2026 and joining a rally on Saturday. This guide sets out what the Presidency has confirmed and what it has not.

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For US readers, the trip is a window into how Nigeria’s 2027 election campaign runs, state by state. Our news report has the schedule in short form.

The Akwa Ibom and Rivers Trip: What We Know

The Presidency announced the trip in a statement from Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, on Thursday 5 November 2026. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leaves Abuja on Friday 6 November for Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

On Saturday 7 November he moves on to Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, for a rally of the All Progressives Congress. The Presidency says the visits are meant to let him meet political stakeholders, party members and supporters.

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Why Official Duties and a Rally Share One Trip

The statement lists government business and party business together. In Uyo the president will commission projects and attend a political rally, and in Port Harcourt he will attend a rally.

The Presidency calls the Port Harcourt event his third rally since he launched his re-election campaign in Kaduna in October. We covered that launch in our report on the Kaduna campaign opening.

Our explainer on the early APC campaign describes how the party is organising its rallies. The Presidency framed the trip around unity, political stability and shared commitment to national progress.

What Tinubu Will Open in Uyo

Three of the projects are at Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo. They are a new international terminal building, an international airport hospital and the Ibom Aviation Village.

Two roads are on the list. The Airport-Okopedi Road runs through the Nsit Atai and Okobo local government areas, and Ring Road 3 links Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road.

The remaining projects are the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort. The Presidency says all of the projects were completed under Governor Umo Eno.

Rivers State: The Recent Background

Rivers is the second stop, and it left emergency rule only last year. On Tuesday 18 March 2025 the president declared a state of emergency there, citing a standstill in governance.

The Presidency’s statement named the governor’s dispute with the state assembly, the failure to pass a budget and damage to oil pipelines among the reasons. It suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and the elected assembly members for an initial six months.

The emergency ended at midnight on 17 September 2025, and the suspended offices returned to work on 18 September. In December 2025 Governor Fubara moved from the Peoples Democratic Party, or PDP, to the APC.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Presidency is the office of Nigeria‘s head of state in Abuja. The All Progressives Congress, or APC, is the ruling party, and Tinubu is running for re-election in 2027.

Umo Eno governs Akwa Ibom, and Siminalayi Fubara governs Rivers. Our guide to who holds power in Nigeria covers the wider cast.

What It Means for You

Nigeria’s 2027 election campaign is moving through the states, one rally at a time. Each stop shows how the ruling party is organising its effort.

Visitors to Uyo should note that Friday is a work-free day in Akwa Ibom. Check local travel and security notices before moving around Uyo or Port Harcourt this weekend.

What Is Not Known

The costs and opening details of the Uyo projects are not in the Presidency statement. The Akwa Ibom government can answer when the projects are commissioned on Friday 6 November.

The venue, start time and speaker list for the Port Harcourt rally are not in the statement. The ruling party’s Rivers organisers can answer once the rally is held on Saturday 7 November.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Akwa Ibom and Rivers trip?

It is a two-day visit by President Tinubu, starting Friday 6 November 2026. He opens projects in Uyo, then attends a party rally in Port Harcourt.

Which projects will the president open?

The list includes an airport terminal, an airport hospital, an aviation village, two roads, an office complex, a command centre and a resort. All were completed under Governor Eno.

Why is Rivers in the news?

Rivers lived under emergency rule from 18 March to 17 September 2025. The president’s party holds its rally in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Does the trip affect travellers?

Akwa Ibom has declared Friday 6 November a work-free day for the president’s reception. Travellers should check local notices before moving around Uyo or Port Harcourt.

Sources: Presidency of Nigeria (State House), statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu departs Abuja tomorrow for Akwa Ibom and Rivers, 5 November 2026; Presidency of Nigeria (State House), declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, 18 March 2025; Presidency of Nigeria (State House), statement on the end of the state of emergency in Rivers State, 17 September 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief