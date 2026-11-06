Tinubu Visits Akwa Ibom and Rivers States

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NIGERIA · POLITICS

Key Facts Friday 6 November President Tinubu leaves Abuja for Uyo, Akwa Ibom’s capital, to open projects and attend a rally.

Saturday 7 November He travels to Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State, for a rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Projects An airport terminal, airport hospital, aviation village, two roads, an office complex and a security command centre.

Campaign The Presidency calls the Port Harcourt rally his third since the re-election campaign began in Kaduna.

Work-free day Akwa Ibom’s governor has declared Friday a work-free day for the president’s reception.

Tinubu visits Akwa Ibom and Rivers, two states in southern Nigeria, on a two-day trip that begins on Friday 6 November 2026. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will open projects in Uyo, then join a ruling-party rally in Port Harcourt on Saturday 7 November.

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The Presidency announced the plan on Thursday 5 November 2026, and Akwa Ibom’s governor has declared Friday a work-free day. For US readers, the trip shows how Nigeria’s 2027 election campaign moves from state to state.

Tinubu Visits Akwa Ibom and Rivers: The Plan

The Presidency says Tinubu will leave Abuja, the national capital, on Friday 6 November 2026 for a two-state visit. His first stop is Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

On Saturday 7 November he will travel to Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, for a rally of his party. The statement says the trip lets him meet political stakeholders, party members and supporters.

It stresses unity, political stability and shared commitment to national progress. Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, issued the statement on Thursday 5 November.

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Projects Due for Commissioning in Uyo

In Uyo, Tinubu will commission projects completed under Governor Umo Eno, who leads Akwa Ibom. He will also attend a political rally there on Friday.

Three projects sit at Victor Attah International Airport: a new international terminal building, an airport hospital and the Ibom Aviation Village. The statement gives no costs or opening details for them.

Two roads are on the list: the Airport-Okopedi Road and Ring Road 3. The first runs through the Nsit Atai and Okobo local government areas, which are districts of the state.

Ring Road 3 links Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom. Local government areas are the districts that make up each Nigerian state.

Three more projects complete the list: the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort. The statement does not say what each one does.

The Port Harcourt Rally and Rivers Background

On Saturday 7 November Tinubu will attend a rally of the All Progressives Congress, or APC, in Port Harcourt. The Presidency calls it his third rally since his re-election campaign began in Kaduna, as we reported when the Kaduna campaign opened.

Rivers came out of a political crisis only last year. Tinubu declared a state of emergency there on Tuesday 18 March 2025, suspending the governor, the deputy governor and the state assembly.

The Presidency ended the emergency at midnight on 17 September 2025 and restored all three offices. It had put the state under a sole administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibas, in the meantime.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara left the Peoples Democratic Party, or PDP, for the APC in December 2025. The Presidency statement does not say who will speak at the Saturday rally.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Nigeria‘s president and is running for re-election in 2027. The APC, or All Progressives Congress, is the ruling party that he leads into that vote.

Umo Eno is governor of Akwa Ibom, and Siminalayi Fubara is governor of Rivers. Both states lie in southern Nigeria, in the region around the Niger River delta.

The Presidency is the office of the head of state, based in Abuja. Its spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, announced the trip.

What It Means for You

Nigeria’s 2027 election campaign is moving through the states, one rally at a time. Each stop shows how the ruling party is organising its effort.

Anyone with business in Uyo should plan around Friday, which the state government has made a work-free day. Check local travel and security notices before moving around Uyo or Port Harcourt this weekend.

Our guide to who holds power in Nigeria explains the main players. Our report on the APC campaign council shows who runs the party’s effort.

What Is Not Known

The costs and opening details of the Uyo projects are not in the Presidency statement. The Akwa Ibom government can answer when the projects are commissioned on Friday 6 November.

The venue, start time and speaker list for the Port Harcourt rally are not in the statement. The ruling party’s Rivers organisers can answer once the rally is held on Saturday 7 November.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Tinubu visit Akwa Ibom and Rivers?

He leaves Abuja on Friday 6 November 2026 for Uyo in Akwa Ibom. On Saturday 7 November he goes to Port Harcourt in Rivers.

What will Tinubu open in Akwa Ibom?

The Presidency lists an airport terminal, an airport hospital, an aviation village, two roads and three other projects. All were completed under Governor Umo Eno.

What is the Port Harcourt event?

It is a rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Saturday 7 November. The Presidency calls it his third since the re-election campaign began in Kaduna.

Why did Rivers have emergency rule?

The Presidency said governance had stalled because the governor and the state assembly could not work together. Emergency rule ran from 18 March to 17 September 2025.

Sources: Presidency of Nigeria (State House), statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu departs Abuja tomorrow for Akwa Ibom and Rivers, 5 November 2026; Presidency of Nigeria (State House), declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, 18 March 2025; Presidency of Nigeria (State House), statement on the end of the state of emergency in Rivers State, 17 September 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief