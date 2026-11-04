Tanzania Steps Up Checks on Mining Licences

TANZANIA · MINING

Key Facts What is happening A local report says Tanzania told Parliament it has stepped up inspections of mining licence holders.

Why it matters Gold is Tanzania’s biggest export, so licence enforcement decides who keeps mining areas and who gives them back.

The numbers Gold earned a record US$4.43 billion in the year to September 2025; 40 idle exploration licences were revoked on 15 April 2026.

Who is who Steven Kiruswa is Deputy Minister of Minerals; the Mining Commission is the regulator and resident mines officers inspect regions.

What to watch Whether inspections lead to new revocations and how many areas are handed to small-scale miners.

What it means for you Foreign miners and explorers should expect inspections and keep licence conditions, royalties and safety plans in order.

Tanzania says its mining regulator has stepped up inspections of licence holders. Licence holders may not charge small-scale miners royalties.

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Tanzania’s deputy minerals minister, Steven Kiruswa, told Parliament that inspections of mining licence holders have been stepped up. A local report published on 4 November carries his answer, and we could not check it against the parliamentary record.

For US readers, it signals firmer licence enforcement where gold is the biggest export, which matters to foreign miners and explorers. Tanzania is an East African country of about 70.5 million people with an economy of about US$90 billion.

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In Plain English — Mining licence A government permit to prospect for or extract minerals in a named area, with conditions attached.

— Mining Commission The state regulator that issues, inspects and can cancel mining licences.

— Resident mines officer A ministry official in each region who inspects mines and checks compliance.

— Royalty A payment to the state based on the value of the minerals taken out.

What the Deputy Minister Told Parliament

Kiruswa answered Benjamin Ngaywa, a Kahama Urban lawmaker, who said some licence holders demand royalties from small gold miners on licensed land. Kiruswa said royalties are collected only through government systems, at rates of 1% to 7% by mineral.

He said licensed mine and pit owners have no mandate to impose or collect statutory charges from small miners. The 0.3% local government levy is also collected through the government system.

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Inspections and Licence Rules

Kiruswa said the Mining Commission and resident mines officers in every region have stepped up inspections, support and training for small miners. He said the government is also settling disputes and taking legal action against people who break mining law or licence terms.

Licence holders must follow the Mining Act, Chapter 123, the 2018 Mining Regulations, and rules on environmental protection and workplace safety. He said the aim is safer mines and protection for miners and investors.

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Enforcement So Far This Year

On Wednesday 15 April 2026, Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde announced in Dodoma that 40 idle exploration licences were revoked. He said another 43 licences, 40 for exploration and three for medium-scale mining, had 30 days to fix breaches.

Mavunde said idle licences fuel illegal mining as informal miners move onto dormant areas. He said the government plans to reallocate revoked licences to investors able to develop them.

Why Gold Licences Matter

Gold is Tanzania’s biggest export. It earned a record US$4.43 billion in the year to September 2025, the Bank of Tanzania’s review shows.

Our report on 14 new mining projects and local firms shows where the next licences may matter. The Tanzania hub collects more coverage.

What It Means for You

Foreign miners and explorers should expect inspections and keep licence conditions and statutory payments in order. They should also not charge small-scale miners royalties, which the deputy minister said licence holders have no mandate to collect.

Investors weighing Tanzanian projects should check that licences are being developed, because idle licences have been revoked this year. Small-scale miners may gain if revoked areas are reallocated.

What Is Not Known

The deputy minister’s answer rests on one local report, and the parliamentary record was not online on 4 November. We could not confirm the sitting date, so it is not dated here.

No figures on inspections or sanctions were reported, and no new deadlines or penalties. We did not find the answer on the Ministry of Minerals’ homepage on 4 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tanzania say about mining licence holders?

Deputy Minister Steven Kiruswa told Parliament, according to a local report, that inspections have been stepped up. He said licence holders cannot charge small miners royalties.

Which laws does Tanzania use to supervise licence holders?

The Mining Act, Chapter 123, and the 2018 Mining Regulations set the licence duties. Further rules cover the environment and workplace safety.

Can a licence holder charge small miners royalties?

No, the deputy minister said. Royalties of 1% to 7% by mineral, and a 0.3% local levy, are collected through government systems.

Has Tanzania cancelled mining licences this year?

Yes, Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde announced on 15 April 2026 that 40 idle exploration licences were revoked. Another 43 licences were told to fix breaches within 30 days.

Why does this matter to foreign investors?

Gold is Tanzania’s biggest export, and licences that sit idle can be revoked. Investors should keep licence conditions and payments in order.

Sources: Ministry of Minerals of Tanzania, official site; Parliament of Tanzania, official site (the Hansard record was not yet online); Bank of Tanzania, Monthly Economic Review, October 2025; World Bank, Tanzania population and GDP indicators, 2025 (the deputy minister’s answer is from a single local report of 4 November 2026 and is hedged in the text; the minister’s announcement of 15 April 2026 is confirmed by several reports; accessed 4 November 2026).