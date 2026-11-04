DR Congo Residents Sue Miner Over Pollution

DR CONGO · MINING

Key Facts What is happening Twenty-seven Kolwezi residents are suing miner COMMUS, the Congolese state and its environment agency; a first hearing was held on 3 November.

Why it matters COMMUS mines copper and cobalt in the belt that feeds battery supply chains, and Congo produced about three-quarters of world cobalt in 2025.

The numbers The claimants seek nearly US$1.3 million in damages plus US$5 million for environmental restoration, about US$6.3 million in total.

Who is who COMMUS is a copper and cobalt miner controlled by China’s Zijin Mining; RAID and AFREWATCH are rights groups backing the residents.

What to watch The next hearing date, any reply from COMMUS and the state, and whether the court applies the reversed burden of proof.

What it means for you US battery and carmaker supply chains rely on Congolese cobalt; the claims are allegations and the court has ruled on nothing.

Twenty-seven residents of Kolwezi in southern Congo are suing the miner COMMUS and the Congolese state over alleged pollution. A court held a first, procedural hearing on Tuesday.

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Twenty-seven residents of Kolwezi, in southern Congo, are suing mining company COMMUS and the Congolese state over alleged pollution. The first public hearing took place on Tuesday, 3 November, at the Commercial Court of Kolwezi.

The case matters to US readers because Kolwezi sits in the copper and cobalt belt that supplies the world’s battery makers. Congo produced about three-quarters of the world’s cobalt in 2025, according to the US Geological Survey.

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What the Residents Allege

The claimants include eight children and live near the COMMUS mine. They accuse the company of polluting and diverting a local stream, and say they were given no access to its impact study.

The Congolese state and its environment agency, known as ACE, are also defendants. The residents accuse them of failing to monitor the mine and to enforce environmental law.

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One claimant, a mother of eight identified only as Marie, a pseudonym, said: “COMMUS found us already living here.” The quote comes from the release of AFREWATCH, a Congolese rights group backing the case.

What They Are Asking For

The claimants seek nearly US$1.3 million for health problems, medical costs, lost income and emotional distress. They also ask for US$5 million to restore the environment, about US$6.3 million in all.

They want COMMUS to stop harmful pollution, clean contaminated water and land, and guarantee safe drinking water. They also ask for an independent health study and public access to environmental data.

Their lawyers, the Congolese firm MUN Consulting, rely on Article 285 bis of the 2018 mining code. That article reverses the burden of proof, so a mining company must show that the damage did not come from its operations.

Who Is Who in the Case

COMMUS is Compagnie Minière de Musonoie Global, a copper and cobalt miner controlled by China’s Zijin Mining. ACE is the Congolese Environment Agency, the state body that oversees environmental rules.

RAID, a British rights group, and AFREWATCH back the residents but are not parties to the case. Source International, a group of scientists, carried out the air and water monitoring.

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The Pollution Studies Behind the Case

RAID, AFREWATCH and Source International published their findings in June 2026. They said fine-dust levels at monitored sites around Kolwezi exceeded World Health Organization guidelines.

Near the Galaxy school, which about 1,500 children attend, fine dust ran at almost three times the daily guideline. A monitor in the Musonoi district averaged more than five times the limit in September and October.

A community well near the COMMUS tailings storage facility held highly acidic water with elevated metal levels. Tailings are the waste left after ore is crushed and processed.

The studies covered COMMUS and other industrial mines in the region. They are not court findings.

What COMMUS Says

In a statement of 14 July 2026, COMMUS said it takes the health concerns seriously. It said its own monitoring shows air quality generally meets applicable standards.

The company said pollution around Kolwezi has several causes, including natural geology and past mining. It pledged more independent monitoring and did not comment on the lawsuit in that statement.

What It Means for US Readers

Cobalt from the Kolwezi belt goes into batteries for electric vehicles and electronics sold in the United States. The US Geological Survey says the US relied on imports for 79% of its cobalt in 2025.

Buyers and investors screen suppliers for pollution claims of this kind. Investors in Zijin, which is listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, should note that the court has examined none of the claims.

Background is in the DR Congo explainer and the guide to Africa’s critical minerals. More coverage is on the DR Congo hub.

What Is Not Known

The court has not examined the merits, and no date for the next hearing was published. No ruling on liability exists, and the claims remain allegations.

No reply from COMMUS, the state or ACE to the claims had been found by the morning of Wednesday, 4 November. In July the company said pollution around Kolwezi has several causes.

What Comes Next

Watch for the date of the next hearing and for any filing by COMMUS, the state or ACE. A ruling on the merits would come later.

The case tests whether a Congolese court will apply the reversed burden of proof to a large foreign-controlled miner. The outcome could matter to other communities living near mines in Lualaba province.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is suing COMMUS?

Twenty-seven residents of Kolwezi, including eight children, are suing COMMUS, the Congolese state and its environment agency. They live near the COMMUS copper and cobalt mine.

What court is hearing the case?

The Commercial Court of Kolwezi held a first public hearing on 3 November. It dealt with procedure only and did not examine the allegations.

How much are the residents asking for?

They seek nearly US$1.3 million in damages and US$5 million to restore the environment, about US$6.3 million in total. They also want clean water and an independent health study.

What does COMMUS say?

In a statement of 14 July 2026 it said its monitoring shows air quality generally meets standards. It said pollution has several causes, including natural geology and past mining.

Why does Kolwezi matter to the United States?

Kolwezi lies in the cobalt belt that supplies battery makers. Congo produced about three-quarters of world cobalt in 2025, and the US imported 79% of its cobalt needs.

Sources: AFREWATCH, press release N005 of 3 November 2026; US Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026: Cobalt; Zijin Mining and COMMUS, response of 14 July 2026 to the June 2026 studies; RAID, AFREWATCH and Source International, pollution studies of June 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).