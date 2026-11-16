Santiago Nightclub Shooting Kills One
A Santiago nightclub shooting left one person dead and seven injured in the early hours of Monday, 16 November 2026, after a fight at the Ibiza club turned into gunfire. Prosecutors say seven people were hit by bullets, and that the dead person was one of them.
The club sits at the corner of Blanco Encalada and Bascuñán Guerrero streets, in the central commune (municipality) of Santiago, the Chilean capital. Prosecutor Milibor Bugueño, who spoke at the scene, linked the dispute to a poker game.
Key Facts
- Toll. One person dead and seven injured; eight hurt in all, seven of them shot.
- Where. Ibiza nightclub, corner of Blanco Encalada and Bascuñán Guerrero, central Santiago.
- Cause. Prosecutors link the fight to a poker game; at least two firearms were used.
- Who. Prosecutors say those hurt were mostly foreigners; no arrests confirmed as of Monday morning.
- As of Monday, 16 November 2026, morning, Chile time
- Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
Chile’s prosecutors are treating the shooting as a dispute between people who knew each other, not a random attack on the public.
What Prosecutors Have Said
Bugueño works for the ECOH unit, the Public Prosecution Service’s team for organised crime and homicide. He told reporters at the scene that seven people were shot and that one of them died.
Investigators are collecting shell casings inside and outside the club. They are also taking blood traces to compare with the genetic profiles of the victims.
Prosecutors say at least two firearms were used. They also say the account so far rests on statements from victims and witnesses, backed by security cameras.
Chile’s civilian investigative police, the PDI (Policía de Investigaciones), are helping the prosecutors. No arrests had been confirmed publicly by Monday morning.
The Poker Game Behind the Fight
Bugueño said two of the people who fired had earlier been at a separate event built around a poker game. They later met at the club, and the shooting began.
Prosecutors say those hurt were mostly foreigners, at a Sunday party in a club rented for the night. The club normally runs as a nightclub on Fridays and Saturdays.
The prosecutor said, citing witnesses, that the person who died may have been among those who fired. Prosecutors have not named any of the victims or released their ages, and The Rio Times will not speculate beyond what officials confirm.
The Counts Are Not Fully Settled
The figure of “seven injured” counts everyone hurt besides the person who died. Prosecutors say seven people were hit by bullets, including the one who died, and one more person was cut by a bottle after diving to the floor.
That is why some reports say seven hurt and others eight, depending on whether the dead person is counted. We use the prosecutor’s count: eight people hurt, seven of them shot, one of whom died.
Why It Matters Beyond One Night
The facts released so far describe a private dispute between a small group, which is a narrower story than a general rise in crime. Prosecutors have not said how the weapons got into the venue.
No charges have been announced so far. Prosecutors have not said whether the club will face action.
Our Chile coverage tracks the country’s security and politics. Recent pieces include how Chileans rate their government and crime-related losses at Chilean malls.
What It Means for You
For a visitor to Chile, nothing in the prosecutors’ account suggests a threat to tourists or to ordinary nightlife. Standard advice still applies: use licensed venues, keep to busy areas late at night and follow local police guidance.
For investors and companies with staff in Santiago, this is a single-site incident rather than a market event. It would matter only if authorities tightened rules on event venues, which has not been announced.
What Is Not Known
Prosecutors have not said who fired first, how many people fired, or whether the second shooter has been identified. They have not named the dead person or the injured, nor given their condition or the hospitals treating them.
It is also unconfirmed whether anyone has been arrested, who rented the venue for the party, and whether the club will face sanctions. We will update this article when the prosecutors or police release new details.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the Santiago nightclub?
One person died and seven were injured after a fight turned into a shooting at the Ibiza club early on Monday, 16 November 2026. Prosecutors say seven people were hit by bullets.
What caused the shooting?
Prosecutors say it grew out of a dispute linked to a poker game. Two of the people who fired had been at an earlier event involving that game.
Has anyone been arrested?
No arrests had been confirmed publicly as of Monday morning. The prosecutors’ ECOH unit and the PDI police are investigating.
Is Santiago safe for visitors?
Prosecutors describe a dispute among a small group, not an attack on the public. Visitors should still follow local police guidance at night.
Sources
Public Prosecution Service of Chile (Ministerio Público), ECOH Metropolitan Region unit, prosecutor Milibor Bugueño at the scene, 16 November 2026 · Policía de Investigaciones de Chile · Carabineros de Chile (the uniformed national police) · fiscaliadechile.cl
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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