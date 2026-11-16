File photo, 2023. The main entrance of the Palace of Courts in Santiago, where Chile's Supreme Court sits. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

CHILE · MINING

Codelco, Chile’s state-owned copper miner, has taken a fight over its mine records to the Supreme Court, Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, reported on Monday 16 November 2026. The dispute concerns the criminal investigation into the accident at El Teniente, Codelco’s underground copper mine near Rancagua in central Chile.

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Codelco objects to a contract between the Ministerio Público, Chile’s prosecution service, and Dictuc, a subsidiary of the Pontificia Universidad Católica, one of Chile’s leading universities, that prosecutors hired for an expert report. It matters beyond Chile because Codelco is a state-owned copper producer, and copper is the metal in wiring and power grids.

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Key Facts Filing Codelco has appealed to the Supreme Court over a prosecution contract for an accident report.

Data Codelco says the requests total 3,520 items and possibly 300 terabytes of records.

Court The appeals court declared the action inadmissible, so Codelco went to the Supreme Court.

Accident Six workers died in a rock collapse at El Teniente on 31 July 2025.

Open No Supreme Court hearing date is known, and we found no comment from Dictuc.

Codelco says handing over more than a century of El Teniente data risks Chile’s economic interests, and it has appealed to the Supreme Court.

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How the Dispute Began

The case traces back to 31 July 2025, when a rock collapse after a seismic event inside El Teniente killed six workers, El Rancagüino, a regional newspaper in Rancagua, reported on 25 September 2026. Forbes Chile, a Chilean business magazine, reported on 28 October 2025 that police raided offices of Codelco and Sernageomin, the state geology and mining safety agency.

Regional prosecutor Aquiles Cubillos told reporters in October 2025 that 37 people were under investigation for cuasidelito de homicidio, Chile’s legal term for a quasi-offence of homicide, which is not a finding of guilt. He said the inquiry had been extended back to a July 2023 rock burst at the same division in which one worker was trapped and survived, Forbes Chile reported.

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On 1 July 2026 the Juzgado de Garantía de Rancagua, the criminal court handling the case, partly upheld a Codelco request for safeguards and reportedly ordered prosecutors to organise and rank their technical requests, El Rancagüino said. By 11 September Codelco had filed a recurso de protección, a court action asking judges to protect a constitutional right, against the prosecutors and Dictuc, La Tercera, a Chilean daily, reported on 11 September 2026.

Codelco says it answered nearly 30 oficios (formal requests) over 11 months, La Tercera reported. Cubillos told a mining committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile’s lower house, on Thursday 24 September that prosecutors had made more than 50 information requests and after five months had received about 25% of the material requested, El Rancagüino reported.

File photo, February 2016. Chuquicamata, a Codelco open-pit copper mine near Calama in northern Chile; it is not El Teniente, which is underground. Photo: Diego Delso, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What Codelco Asks the Supreme Court

The recurso de protección targets the contract that the Ministerio Público and Dictuc signed for the expert report, known in Spanish as a peritaje. Codelco considers the contract unconstitutional and illegal, Diario Financiero reported.

The Corte de Apelaciones, the regional appeals court, declared the action inadmissible, Diario Financiero says. It said the facts concern a procedure before the Juzgado de Garantía de Rancagua, which is the competent authority for any objections.

Codelco then appealed to the Supreme Court. In its filing, Diario Financiero says, Codelco insists it does not aim to oppose the expert examination but calls handing over the information a “strategic risk for the economic interests of the State of Chile”.

Why the Data Matters to Codelco

Dictuc, via the Ministerio Público, asked for information in 27 oficios containing 3,520 individual requirements, Diario Financiero quotes Codelco as saying. The company estimates the documents number in the tens of thousands, could exceed 300 terabytes and need months of work by a specialised team.

The material covers the mine’s operation since 1905, more than 120 years. Codelco says the records are of high value for underground-mining know-how and lay bare more than 100 years of knowledge from what it calls the world’s deepest mine.

Codelco adds that Dictuc provides services, develops inventions and sells mining solutions, itself or through spin-off companies, Diario Financiero reports. La Tercera reported on 11 September 2026 that Codelco also points to contract clauses letting data handed over for the expert work later serve academic publications, dissemination or industrial-property development by third parties.

Codelco asks that Dictuc use the data only for the expert report. It also wants all material returned or destroyed afterwards, La Tercera said.

The Prosecutor’s Answer

Cubillos disputes Codelco’s timetable. He said Codelco told prosecutors that gathering the databases would take almost a year, but that most of the databases requested are already mentioned in Codelco’s own reports, El Rancagüino reported on 25 September 2026.

Prosecutors want Dictuc, which Cubillos called an autonomous and independent body, to give a fresh opinion, separate from Codelco’s internal report and the one by its international commission. Cubillos said both of those reports were produced in under six months.

Why It Matters Beyond Chile

Codelco is a state-owned copper producer, and copper is the metal in wiring and power grids. We found no reporting that links the case to copper supply or prices.

Codelco, which by its own estimate faces months of document work, is the party directly affected. No report says yet whether the investigation timetable will change.

Codelco is already under scrutiny at home. See our reports on Codelco’s admission that it overstated copper output, the debate over private money for Codelco, and a Chilean state review of Codelco’s investments.

What Is Not Known

Diario Financiero does not say when Codelco filed its appeal to the Supreme Court, and no Supreme Court hearing date is known. We found no statement from Dictuc.

It is also unclear whether the expert examination is paused while the appeal runs. We will update this report if the court sets a date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Codelco asking the Supreme Court to do?

Codelco appealed after a lower court rejected its protection action as inadmissible. It calls the contract unconstitutional and illegal, per Diario Financiero, and asked, per La Tercera, that Dictuc use the data only for the expert report.

What is Dictuc?

Dictuc is a subsidiary of the Pontificia Universidad Católica, one of Chile’s leading universities, hired by prosecutors for the expert report. Codelco says it also sells mining solutions, itself or through spin-off companies.

How much data is involved?

Codelco says 27 formal requests contain 3,520 individual requirements and could exceed 300 terabytes, according to Diario Financiero. The material covers the mine’s operation since 1905.

Does the case affect copper prices?

We found no reporting linking the dispute to copper supply or prices. Codelco is a state-owned producer, so the effects reported so far concern its data, the investigation and mine safety.

Published Monday, 16 November, 10:15 a.m. ET · Sources: Diario Financiero, 16 Nov 2026; La Tercera, 11 Sep 2026; El Rancagüino, 25 Sep 2026; Forbes Chile, 28 Oct 2025

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