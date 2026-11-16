A court in Santiago has loosened the restrictions on Cathy Barriga, the former mayor of Maipú (a large district of Chile’s capital), while she waits to stand trial on corruption charges. On Monday, 16 November 2026, the Santiago Court of Appeals replaced her nighttime house arrest with weekly signing at a police station and a ban on leaving Chile.

Barriga is an accused person, not a convicted one, and she is presumed innocent. For US readers, the case is a high-profile alleged municipal fraud, with prosecutors asking for more than 23 years in prison.

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Who. Cathy Barriga, ex-mayor of Maipú (a Santiago district), accused of fraud. She is presumed innocent.

Stakes. Prosecutors seek over 23 years; the state’s legal council seeks 37 years.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET

A Chilean appeals court has eased the curbs on a former mayor facing a high-profile alleged municipal fraud, but the accusations remain untested at trial. Nobody has been convicted.

Big Picture

Barriga led Maipú, a district of Santiago, as mayor in the period the prosecution examines, 2016 to 2021. A Santiago guarantee court (a judge who supervises investigations and sets restrictions) recorded in January 2024 that prosecutors allege she manipulated the municipal budget by overstating income and understating spending.

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Prosecutors say that money paid for goods, services and publicity for her administration while municipal bills went unpaid. The court record from 18 January 2024 put the alleged loss at no less than CLP 30.97 billion (about US$31 million at 997.8 pesos per dollar, RT, a market-data provider, 16 November 2026).

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The final amount is still to be fixed by forensic audits. We found no comparable Latin American case with a verified like-for-like figure, so we make no regional ranking.

File photo: Santiago, Chile.

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What the Court Decided

On 16 November 2026 the Court of Appeals of Santiago accepted an appeal by Barriga’s defence and lifted the nighttime house arrest. In its place she must sign weekly at the police station nearest her home, and she may not leave the country, a measure Chile calls arraigo nacional.

A court first imposed total house arrest and arraigo on 18 January 2024, the judiciary’s press office recorded. A Santiago court later ordered pretrial detention.

Since then the restrictions have shifted several times on appeal. The latest change concerns the conditions of her wait for trial, not any finding on guilt.

The Charges and What Prosecutors Want

In December 2025 the regional prosecutor’s office for eastern Santiago (Fiscalía Metropolitana Oriente) closed its investigation and filed its accusation. It charges four offences: fraud against the state, forgery of a public document, embezzlement of public funds and incompatible negotiation (an official dealing in her own interest).

It asks for 10 years and one day for the fraud, 7 years for the forgery, 5 years and one day for the embezzlement and 541 days for incompatible negotiation. Added together, the sentences exceed 23 years, plus fines and an absolute ban from holding public office.

The Council for the Defence of the State (CDE, the government’s legal arm), which joined the case as a complainant, asks for 37 years. These are requests, not rulings, and judges decide only after a full trial.

What To Watch

The oral trial itself has no confirmed start date that we could verify at an official source. The date is not confirmed, and we will update when the court publishes it.

Prosecutors could ask for the measures to be tightened again, though we found no official statement that they will. Any such request would go to the Santiago courts.

What Is Not Known

We do not know when the trial will open or how long it will run. We also cannot say whether the prosecution will seek to reverse the latest ruling.

The exact loss is not settled, and the accused’s lawyers dispute the case against her. Nothing in the file has been tested before a trial court.

In plain English Arraigo nacional is a court order that bars someone from leaving Chile. A guarantee court is the first-instance judge that oversees an investigation before trial. Fraud against the state means causing a loss to public funds through deceit. A complainant such as the CDE can join a case and ask for penalties alongside prosecutors.

What It Means for You

Chile is a major destination for US investors and travellers, and municipal corruption cases shape how foreign firms judge local governance. The case does not affect markets directly, because the municipality is not a listed company.

Visitors to Santiago will see no change from this ruling, since it concerns one person’s court conditions. Anyone doing business with Chilean councils can note that prosecutors scrutinise municipal budgets and contracts closely.

The ruling shows the courts weighing liberty against trial attendance, with the presumption of innocence intact. For more on the country, see our Chile news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Cathy Barriga?

She is the former mayor of Maipú, a district of Santiago, accused of fraud and related offences. She is presumed innocent and has not been convicted.

What changed on 16 November 2026?

Santiago’s appeals court replaced her nighttime house arrest with weekly signing at a police station and a national travel ban. It accepted her defence’s appeal.

What are the charges?

Prosecutors charge fraud against the state, forgery of a public document, embezzlement and incompatible negotiation. They seek over 23 years, and the state’s legal council seeks 37.

Has a trial started?

No. We could not confirm an official trial start date at the time of writing.

Sources Poder Judicial de Chile, press release on the Ninth Guarantee Court ruling of 18 January 2024 (https://www.pjud.cl/prensa-y-comunicaciones/noticias-del-poder-judicial/103899) · Poder Judicial, press release on pretrial detention (https://www.pjud.cl/prensa-y-comunicaciones/noticias-del-poder-judicial/117580) · Consejo de Defensa del Estado (https://www.cde.cl) · Fiscalía de Chile (https://www.fiscaliadechile.cl) · RT USD/CLP rate, 16 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error