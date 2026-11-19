The order is a further escalation in a year of worsening ties between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi, and it comes while Somalia's own leadership is disputed.

File photo, 2015. Shipping containers stacked at Mogadishu port, which had recently modernised to handle container traffic. (Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Somalia

Somalia ordered the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a Gulf Arab federation, to leave the country within 72 hours on Thursday 19 November 2026. Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud announced the decision after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Somalia is also recalling its own ambassador from Abu Dhabi for consultations. The deadline falls on or about Sunday 22 November, and the UAE foreign ministry gave no immediate response to the expulsion.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Somalia’s federal government and the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf Arab federation.

What. Somalia expels the Emirati ambassador and recalls its own envoy from Abu Dhabi.

Where. Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, and Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

When. Announced Thursday 19 November; the deadline falls about Sunday 22 November.

As of 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

The order is a further escalation in a year of worsening ties between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi, and it comes while Somalia’s own leadership is disputed.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Somalia Email address Follow

The information minister said on state media that all Somalis should unite against what he called the open invasion of the UAE against the sovereignty, security, land and unity of Somalis. He added that measures would be taken against anyone who cooperates with the UAE, but he did not say which specific act provoked the expulsion.

The Cabinet told the Foreign Ministry to notify the Emirati ambassador of the order and to bring Somalia’s own ambassador home for consultations. Ministers had before them a report on alleged UAE interference.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ghana's central bank cuts its rate to 11%” Get the brief

On Tuesday 17 November President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the UAE of giving economic and political support to regional governments that oppose the federal government and of helping to set up military bases and forces outside Somalia’s national command while the army fights al-Shabab, an armed Islamist group. He also criticised UAE agreements over the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo, which lie in the regional administrations of Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland, and said the agreements were signed with those administrations without the federal government’s approval.

The expulsion followed within days of the president’s address on Tuesday. It turned a public accusation into a formal diplomatic step.

Mogadishu urged Somalis and community leaders to unite against what it called Emirati aggression. It said appropriate measures would be taken against anyone who does not comply.

The break has been building all year. In January 2026 Somalia’s Cabinet annulled its port, security and defence agreements with the UAE, citing violations of its sovereignty.

The UAE has denied the allegations. Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to the UAE president, accused the Somali president in a post on X (formerly Twitter) of putting personal calculations ahead of Somalia’s national interests.

File photo of Mogadishu sea port, one of the ports at the centre of the dispute (2016; Biva2017, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

On 5 May the ministry called reports of an expulsion false and said no such decision had been made. That denial was issued only six months before the order.

The row comes while Somalia’s leadership is itself contested. On 5 November the Supreme Court ruled that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s term has expired and ordered elections within 90 days, and the exact election date is not confirmed.

The government has now taken that step, and it has given no reason beyond its charge of interference. Whether the UAE will comply, answer with a measure of its own or seek talks is not known.

The clock runs from the moment the ambassador is notified, so the exact day may differ. For the Gulf and the Horn of Africa, the next confirmed sign will be whether the Emirati ambassador leaves Mogadishu on time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Somalia expel the Emirati ambassador?

The government says the UAE interferes in its affairs and threatens its sovereignty and security. It has not named a single act that triggered the order.

How has the UAE responded?

The UAE has long rejected accusations of interference, and presidential adviser Anwar Gargash criticised the Somali president in a post on X. The foreign ministry gave no immediate response to the expulsion itself.

When must the ambassador leave?

The Cabinet gave him 72 hours from Thursday 19 November. The clock runs from the moment he is notified.

Sources Somali Cabinet and Information Ministry announcement, 19 November 2026; Somali presidency address, 17 November; Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, 5 May 2026; UAE presidential adviser’s post on X; Somali Supreme Court ruling, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error